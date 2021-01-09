|
20:00
Marcus Santos-Silva vs. Solomon Young (Cyclones gains possession)
|
19:42
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:17
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
|
19:15
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
18:52
Rasir Bolton turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Edwards steals)
|
18:49
+2
Mac McClung makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
2-2
18:49
Tre Jackson shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
18:49
+1
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-2
18:34
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul
|
18:34
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
3-4
18:20
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
|
18:18
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
18:14
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
18:12
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
17:59
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
17:57
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
17:38
+2
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot
5-4
17:14
Micah Peavy personal foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|
17:08
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
17:06
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
16:49
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
16:47
Tyreek Smith offensive rebound
|
16:42
+2
Tyreek Smith makes two point dunk
7-4
16:34
+2
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot
7-6
16:11
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|
16:09
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
16:04
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point layup
|
16:02
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
15:54
+2
Kevin McCullar makes two point tip shot
9-6
15:49
Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
15:47
Javan Johnson offensive rebound
|
15:41
+2
Javan Johnson makes two point layup
9-8
15:21
Javan Johnson shooting foul (Kevin McCullar draws the foul)
|
15:21
TV timeout
|
15:21
+1
Kevin McCullar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-8
15:21
Kevin McCullar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15:21
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
15:11
Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
15:09
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
15:02
+2
Kevin McCullar makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
12-8
14:36
Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
14:34
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
14:27
+3
Jamarius Burton makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
15-8
14:18
Rasir Bolton turnover (Kevin McCullar steals)
|
14:14
+2
Kevin McCullar makes two point layup
17-8
14:14
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
14:02
+2
Rasir Bolton makes two point layup
17-10
13:37
+2
Jamarius Burton makes two point jump shot
19-10
13:16
+2
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot
19-12
12:56
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (traveling)
|
12:42
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
12:40
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
12:28
+3
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Micah Peavy assists)
22-12
12:05
+2
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot (Javan Johnson assists)
22-14
11:55
Kevin McCullar misses two point jump shot
|
11:55
Jump ball. (Red Raiders gains possession)
|
11:38
+2
Kyler Edwards makes two point fadeaway jump shot
24-14
11:07
Tre Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|
11:05
Tre Jackson offensive rebound
|
10:52
+3
Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
24-17
10:23
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point jump shot
26-17
9:49
+3
Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tre Jackson assists)
26-20
9:39
+2
Mac McClung makes two point layup
28-20
9:39
Tre Jackson shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
9:39
Mac McClung misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9:39
Jaden Walker defensive rebound
|
9:10
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
9:08
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
8:55
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Marcus Santos-Silva assists)
31-20
8:37
Solomon Young misses two point hook shot
|
8:35
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
8:28
+2
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
33-20
8:10
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|
7:57
George Conditt IV misses two point hook shot
|
7:55
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
7:45
George Conditt IV personal foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|
7:45
TV timeout
|
7:39
+2
Kyler Edwards makes two point layup
35-20
7:39
Jaden Walker shooting foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
7:39
+1
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 1
36-20
7:32
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Shannon Jr. steals)
|
7:25
Jaden Walker shooting foul (Kevin McCullar draws the foul)
|
7:25
+1
Kevin McCullar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-20
7:25
+1
Kevin McCullar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-20
7:08
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
7:06
Darlinstone Dubar offensive rebound
|
6:53
Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
6:51
Javan Johnson offensive rebound
|
6:45
+2
Javan Johnson makes two point layup
38-22
6:38
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
6:38
+1
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-22
6:38
+1
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-22
6:21
+2
Darlinstone Dubar makes two point floating jump shot
40-24
6:21
Kyler Edwards shooting foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
6:21
Darlinstone Dubar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6:21
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
5:59
Kevin McCullar misses two point jump shot
|
5:57
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
5:41
Darlinstone Dubar misses two point layup
|
5:39
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
5:22
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point driving layup
42-24
4:59
Tyreek Smith personal foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
4:52
+2
Rasir Bolton makes two point pullup jump shot
42-26
4:40
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|
4:38
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
4:18
+2
Darlinstone Dubar makes two point dunk (Jalen Coleman-Lands assists)
42-28
3:56
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
3:54
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
3:46
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
|
3:44
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
3:40
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
45-28
3:15
Kyler Edwards personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
3:15
TV timeout
|
3:10
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
3:08
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
2:55
Jalen Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
2:55
+1
Micah Peavy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-28
2:55
+1
Micah Peavy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
47-28
2:34
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
2:32
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
2:12
+2
Micah Peavy makes two point layup
49-28
2:01
Javan Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
1:59
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
1:17
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (lost ball) (Micah Peavy steals)
|
1:45
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
1:43
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|
1:33
+3
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
52-28
1:17
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (lost ball) (Micah Peavy steals)
|
1:08
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point dunk (Kyler Edwards assists)
54-28
0:48
Micah Peavy shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
0:48
+1
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
54-29
0:48
+1
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
54-30
0:32
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
0:30
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
0:24
Jalen Coleman-Lands offensive foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
0:24
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover
|
0:02
Kevin McCullar misses three point jump shot
|
0:01
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
0:00
End of period
