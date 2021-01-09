|
20:00
|
|
|
Ody Oguama vs. Mark Williams (Jeremy Roach gains possession)
|
|
19:52
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
0-2
|
19:33
|
|
|
Ody Oguama misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Mark Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jonah Antonio steals)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mark Williams vs. Ody Oguama (Demon Deacons gains possession)
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:00
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses two point layup
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Mark Williams offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Mark Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Ody Oguama makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield blocks Carter Whitt's two point layup
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot
|
6-5
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup
|
6-7
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Mucius makes three point jump shot (Carter Whitt assists)
|
9-7
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point layup (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
9-9
|
15:19
|
|
|
Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point layup (Matthew Hurt assists)
|
9-11
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Daivien Williamson makes two point layup
|
11-11
|
14:29
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire offensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire makes two point jump shot
|
11-13
|
13:57
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Hurt steals)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Hurt steals)
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|
11-15
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot
|
13-15
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|
13-17
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Daivien Williamson steals)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. shooting foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
+1
|
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-17
|
11:53
|
|
+1
|
Daivien Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-17
|
11:30
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Mark Williams personal foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Mark Williams shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
+1
|
Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-17
|
10:46
|
|
+1
|
Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-17
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire makes two point layup
|
17-19
|
10:12
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio makes three point jump shot (Ody Oguama assists)
|
20-19
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Carter Whitt personal foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt turnover (lost ball) (Ody Oguama steals)
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jump ball. Wendell Moore Jr. vs. Ody Oguama (Blue Devils gains possession)
|
|
9:06
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
20-22
|
8:33
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Ody Oguama personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. personal foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Ody Oguama personal foul
|
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|
20-24
|
6:39
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt shooting foul (Isaiah Mucius draws the foul)
|
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mucius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-24
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mucius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-24
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Daivien Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
+3
|
Daivien Williamson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wilkins assists)
|
25-24
|
5:34
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Quadry Adams offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
DJ Steward blocks Quadry Adams's two point layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses two point tip shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
25-27
|
4:12
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Jaemyn Brakefield steals)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Quadry Adams personal foul
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot (Jaemyn Brakefield assists)
|
25-30
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul (Ismael Massoud draws the foul)
|
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Ismael Massoud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-30
|
3:40
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-31
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-32
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Carter Whitt makes two point jump shot
|
28-32
|
2:49
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Carter Whitt steals)
|
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists)
|
31-32
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point jump shot
|
31-34
|
1:31
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul (Carter Whitt draws the foul)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-34
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Carter Whitt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-34
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
DJ Steward makes two point layup
|
33-36
|
0:38
|
|
|
Daivien Williamson shooting foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
+1
|
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-37
|
0:23
|
|
|
Carter Whitt offensive foul (Henry Coleman III draws the foul)
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Carter Whitt turnover
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|