20:00
Adama Sanogo vs. Pauly Paulicap (R.J. Cole gains possession)
19:44
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point layup
2-0
19:20
Adama Sanogo personal foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
19:09
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point jump shot
19:07
Pauly Paulicap offensive rebound
19:02
Pauly Paulicap misses two point hook shot
19:00
Darious Hall offensive rebound
19:03
Tyrese Martin shooting foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
19:03
Darious Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:03
+1
Darious Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-1
18:34
Isaiah Whaley misses two point jump shot
18:32
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
18:31
R.J. Cole personal foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
18:25
Romeo Weems turnover (traveling)
18:11
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
18:09
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
18:08
Tyrese Martin turnover (lost ball)
17:43
Darious Hall misses three point jump shot
17:41
Blue Demons offensive rebound
17:29
+2
Pauly Paulicap makes two point hook shot (Romeo Weems assists)
2-3
17:05
Javon Freeman-Liberty shooting foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
17:05
+1
R.J. Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-3
17:05
+1
R.J. Cole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-3
16:50
Adama Sanogo blocks Pauly Paulicap's two point layup
16:48
Huskies defensive rebound
16:28
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point driving layup
6-3
16:12
Adama Sanogo blocks Charlie Moore's two point layup
16:10
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
15:57
Romeo Weems shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
15:57
TV timeout
15:57
Brendan Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:57
+1
Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-3
15:41
Romeo Weems turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
15:29
+3
R.J. Cole makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
10-3
15:08
Adama Sanogo shooting foul (Nick Ongenda draws the foul)
15:08
+1
Nick Ongenda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-4
15:08
Nick Ongenda misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:08
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
14:43
Josh Carlton turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Elvis steals)
14:40
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
14:38
Javon Freeman-Liberty offensive rebound
14:34
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (lost ball) (R.J. Cole steals)
14:28
+2
R.J. Cole makes two point driving layup
12-4
14:16
Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
14:14
Charlie Moore offensive rebound
14:05
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
14:03
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
13:37
+2
Isaiah Whaley makes two point pullup jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
14-4
13:15
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point layup
13:13
Javon Freeman-Liberty offensive rebound
13:12
+2
Javon Freeman-Liberty makes two point tip shot
14-6
12:45
Isaiah Whaley turnover (bad pass)
12:28
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Gaffney steals)
12:22
+2
Jalen Gaffney makes two point finger roll layup
16-6
12:09
Ray Salnave turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Gaffney steals)
12:03
Javon Freeman-Liberty shooting foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
12:03
+1
Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-6
12:03
Jalen Gaffney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:03
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
12:02
Nick Ongenda personal foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
12:00
Josh Carlton misses two point layup
11:58
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
11:52
Josh Carlton blocks Charlie Moore's two point layup
11:50
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
11:45
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
11:43
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
11:35
Nick Ongenda misses two point tip shot
11:33
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
11:27
Darious Hall misses two point jump shot
11:25
Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
11:08
Josh Carlton offensive foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
11:08
Josh Carlton turnover
11:08
TV timeout
10:48
+2
Nick Ongenda makes two point driving layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
17-8
10:15
Jalen Gaffney offensive foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
10:15
Jalen Gaffney turnover
9:50
+2
Ray Salnave makes two point pullup jump shot
17-10
9:17
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
9:15
Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
9:11
Charlie Moore turnover (traveling)
8:44
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point driving layup
19-10
8:35
+3
Romeo Weems makes three point pullup jump shot (Ray Salnave assists)
19-13
8:17
Courvoisier McCauley personal foul (Tyler Polley draws the foul)
8:05
Isaiah Whaley misses three point jump shot
8:03
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
7:52
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
7:50
Tyler Polley defensive rebound
7:49
Tyler Polley turnover (out of bounds)
7:49
TV timeout
7:44
+2
Pauly Paulicap makes two point turnaround jump shot
19-15
7:28
Isaiah Whaley turnover (bad pass)
7:03
Isaiah Whaley blocks Romeo Weems's two point layup
7:01
Blue Demons offensive rebound
6:56
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
6:54
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
6:41
Pauly Paulicap blocks Isaiah Whaley's two point layup
6:39
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
6:31
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
6:29
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
6:23
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
6:21
Courvoisier McCauley defensive rebound
6:13
+3
Romeo Weems makes three point jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
19-18
5:55
Pauly Paulicap shooting foul (R.J. Cole draws the foul)
5:55
+1
R.J. Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-18
5:55
R.J. Cole misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:55
Romeo Weems defensive rebound
5:34
Charlie Moore turnover (back court violation)
5:15
Tyrese Martin misses two point jump shot
5:13
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
5:06
Josh Carlton shooting foul (Nick Ongenda draws the foul)
5:06
Nick Ongenda misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:06
+1
Nick Ongenda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-19
4:49
+3
Tyler Polley makes three point pullup jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
23-19
4:35
+2
Charlie Moore makes two point driving layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
23-21
4:15
Brendan Adams misses two point jump shot
4:13
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
4:12
+2
Josh Carlton makes two point tip shot
25-21
4:05
Kobe Elvis turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Martin steals)
3:56
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
3:54
Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
3:48
Romeo Weems misses three point jump shot
3:46
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
3:41
+3
Tyler Polley makes three point pullup jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
28-21
3:16
+2
Darious Hall makes two point pullup jump shot
28-23
2:42
Josh Carlton misses two point jump shot
2:40
Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
2:31
+2
Darious Hall makes two point pullup jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
28-25
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Martin makes two point driving layup (Josh Carlton assists)
|
30-25
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore makes two point step back jump shot
|
30-27
|
1:24
|
|
|
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Romeo Weems turnover (bad pass) (Brendan Adams steals)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Kobe Elvis personal foul (Josh Carlton draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Josh Carlton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-27
|
1:05
|
|
|
Josh Carlton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
+3
|
Darious Hall makes three point jump shot (Kobe Elvis assists)
|
31-30
|
0:36
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
R.J. Cole offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Pauly Paulicap personal foul (Tyrese Martin draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-30
|
0:00
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-30
|
0:01
|
|
|
Blue Demons 30 second timeout
|