|
20:00
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj vs. Armando Bacot (Orange gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
0-2
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
2-2
|
18:38
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Love makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
2-5
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
18:09
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-6
|
18:09
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
17:46
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot
|
7-6
|
17:21
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup
|
7-8
|
17:01
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black blocks Buddy Boeheim's two point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover (bad pass) (Alan Griffin steals)
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Marek Dolezaj steals)
|
|
16:19
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot
|
10-8
|
16:08
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-9
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-10
|
15:59
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:52
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-11
|
15:52
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-12
|
15:39
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton shooting foul (Robert Braswell draws the foul)
|
|
15:39
|
|
+1
|
Robert Braswell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
15:39
|
|
+1
|
Robert Braswell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-12
|
15:19
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|
12-14
|
14:48
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Armando Bacot steals)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards blocks Caleb Love's two point layup
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier blocks Day'Ron Sharpe's two point layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Andrew Platek offensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Robert Braswell defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
|
14-14
|
13:45
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
13:45
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-14
|
13:18
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Quincy Guerrier steals)
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Walker Kessler assists)
|
15-16
|
12:15
|
|
|
Caleb Love personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Walker Kessler personal foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
18-16
|
10:37
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Tar Heels turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Garrison Brooks assists)
|
18-18
|
9:45
|
|
|
Armando Bacot personal foul (Jesse Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|
18-20
|
8:53
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
18-23
|
8:27
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Quincy Guerrier's two point layup
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-24
|
7:53
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-25
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
20-25
|
7:20
|
|
|
Alan Griffin blocks Day'Ron Sharpe's two point layup
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
20-28
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot
|
22-28
|
6:23
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Kerwin Walton makes two point jump shot
|
22-30
|
5:44
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
|
24-30
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Kerwin Walton makes two point jump shot
|
24-32
|
5:15
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black blocks Joseph Girard III's two point layup
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point jump shot
|
26-32
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
26-34
|
4:35
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|
26-36
|
3:58
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
|
28-36
|
3:22
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
30-36
|
2:23
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Walker Kessler makes two point layup
|
30-38
|
2:08
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Quincy Guerrier assists)
|
33-38
|
1:55
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Robert Braswell defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot
|
36-38
|
1:22
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Walker Kessler offensive foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Walker Kessler turnover
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot
|
38-38
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Armando Bacot assists)
|
38-40
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point jump shot
|
40-40
|
0:06
|
|
|
Robert Braswell personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|