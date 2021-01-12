|
20:00
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks vs. Steffon Mitchell (Matt Cross gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
2-0
|
19:30
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
|
2-3
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
18:07
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-3
|
17:48
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-3
|
17:29
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
6-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Nysier Brooks's two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point layup
|
6-8
|
16:37
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover (lost ball) (CJ Felder steals)
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point layup
|
6-10
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Earl Timberlake makes two point reverse layup (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
8-10
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point layup
|
8-12
|
15:33
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (bad pass) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point layup
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point reverse layup
|
8-14
|
14:37
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly kicked ball violation
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
|
10-14
|
13:49
|
|
|
James Karnik turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
12-14
|
13:11
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point dunk
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
12-17
|
12:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (bad pass) (Jay Heath steals)
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-18
|
11:56
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point layup
|
14-18
|
11:31
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Anthony Walker blocks James Karnik's two point putback layup
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Kamari Williams offensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kamari Williams vs. Anthony Walker (Kamari Williams gains possession)
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Elijah Olaniyi's two point layup
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Jump ball. Nysier Brooks vs. James Karnik (Nysier Brooks gains possession)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Elijah Olaniyi's three point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kamari Williams offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Kamari Williams offensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kamari Williams assists)
|
14-21
|
9:01
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell shooting foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-21
|
9:01
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-21
|
8:39
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
16-24
|
8:18
|
|
|
Kamari Williams personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
16-27
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
|
18-27
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
18-30
|
7:09
|
|
|
Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
|
20-30
|
6:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Olaniyi steals)
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point layup
|
22-30
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Rich Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point dunk
|
24-30
|
5:41
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
24-33
|
4:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (lost ball) (Jay Heath steals)
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point driving layup
|
26-33
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point layup
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Rich Kelly shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-33
|
4:01
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot
|
27-36
|
3:07
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (lost ball) (CJ Felder steals)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi shooting foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-37
|
2:53
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-38
|
2:29
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
30-38
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
|
30-40
|
1:44
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
32-40
|
1:18
|
|
|
Anthony Walker shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-41
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-42
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point driving layup
|
34-42
|
1:05
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point layup (Rich Kelly assists)
|
34-44
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|