20:00
Ralph Agee vs. Valdir Manuel (Jalen Dalcourt gains possession)
19:48
Ralph Agee turnover (traveling)
19:22
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
19:20
Rod Brown offensive rebound
19:15
Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
19:13
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
19:05
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
19:03
Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
18:31
+2
Kurt Wegscheider makes two point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
0-2
18:23
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
18:21
Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
18:21
Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)
18:12
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
18:10
Richard Washington offensive rebound
18:07
+2
Richard Washington makes two point putback layup
2-2
17:43
Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
17:41
Omari Moore defensive rebound
17:43
Rod Brown personal foul
17:22
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup
17:20
Lobos defensive rebound
16:54
Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
16:52
Richard Washington defensive rebound
16:48
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
16:46
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
16:37
Rod Brown misses two point layup
16:35
Bayron Matos offensive rebound
16:33
+2
Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup
2-4
16:20
Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Makuach Maluach steals)
16:16
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
16:16
+1
Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-5
16:16
Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:16
Richard Washington defensive rebound
16:11
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
16:09
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
16:03
+2
Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
2-7
15:45
+2
Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot
4-7
15:17
Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
15:15
Richard Washington defensive rebound
15:11
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
15:09
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
14:53
Ralph Agee blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
14:51
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
14:36
Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
14:34
Rod Brown defensive rebound
14:25
+2
Bayron Matos makes two point dunk (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
4-9
14:23
Spartans 30 second timeout
14:23
TV timeout
14:06
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
14:04
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
13:43
+2
Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot
4-11
13:09
+2
Trey Smith makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
6-11
12:49
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
12:47
Lobos offensive rebound
12:29
Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)
12:12
+2
Omari Moore makes two point layup (Ralph Agee assists)
8-11
11:56
TV timeout
11:41
Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
11:39
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
11:31
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
11:29
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
11:07
Kurt Wegscheider misses three point jump shot
11:05
Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
10:45
+2
Rod Brown makes two point jump shot
8-13
10:27
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
10:25
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
9:57
Caleb Simmons personal foul
9:54
Bayron Matos misses two point layup
9:52
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
9:43
Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
9:43
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:43
+1
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-13
9:16
Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot
9:14
Richard Washington defensive rebound
9:05
Richard Washington turnover (lost ball) (Bayron Matos steals)
8:57
Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
8:55
Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound
8:49
Bayron Matos misses two point layup
8:47
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
8:31
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
8:29
Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
8:18
+2
Kurt Wegscheider makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Marin assists)
9-15
8:18
Omari Moore shooting foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)
8:18
+1
Kurt Wegscheider makes regular free throw 1 of 1
9-16
8:12
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Kurt Wegscheider steals)
7:50
+3
Isaiah Marin makes three point step back jump shot
9-19
7:30
+3
Caleb Simmons makes three point pullup jump shot
12-19
7:05
+2
Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot
12-21
6:45
Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
6:45
TV timeout
6:45
Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:45
Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:45
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
6:17
Bayron Matos misses two point layup
6:15
Bayron Matos offensive rebound
6:13
+2
Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup
12-23
6:13
Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
6:13
Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:13
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
6:06
+2
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup
14-23
5:40
+2
Makuach Maluach makes two point driving layup
14-25
5:33
Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Marin steals)
5:27
Lobos 30 second timeout
5:13
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
5:11
Omari Moore defensive rebound
4:58
Valdir Manuel blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup
4:56
Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
4:48
Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)
4:46
+2
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup
16-25
4:46
Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
4:46
Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:46
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
4:27
Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
4:25
Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
4:21
Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
4:19
Trey Smith defensive rebound
4:14
Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
4:14
Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:14
+1
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-25
4:03
Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
4:01
Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
3:51
+2
Makuach Maluach makes two point alley-oop layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
17-27
3:38
Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass) (Valdir Manuel steals)
3:35
+2
Valdir Manuel makes two point driving dunk
17-29
3:35
Spartans 30 second timeout
3:35
TV timeout
3:14
+2
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup
19-29
2:53
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Rod Brown personal foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Simmons steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-29
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-29
|
0:25
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Isaiah Marin draws the foul)
|
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Marin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-30
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Marin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-31
|
0:04
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|