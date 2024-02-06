The No. 13 Baylor Bears and the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Foster Pavillion. Both teams are 16-5 and Baylor is 11-1 at home, while Texas Tech is 2-3 on the road. The Bears have won seven of their last 10 head-to-head matchups against their in-state rivals and have covered the spread in six of those 10 meetings.

However, Baylor has been the more profitable team against the spread this season, going 12-8 against the number while Texas Tech is 10-11. The Bears are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds and the over/under is 144.5 points.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech spread: Baylor -5.5

Baylor vs. Texas Tech over/under: 144.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas Tech money line: Baylor -252, Texas Tech +204

What you need to know about Baylor

The Bears got past the Iowa State Cyclones on a jump shot courtesy of Jayden Nunn with 2 seconds left in the second half on Saturday. Jalen Bridges scored 14 points to go along with three steals while Nunn had 16 points and two steals in the victory. Rayj Dennis also had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Dennis is a transfer who previously played at Boise State and Toledo and the fifth-year senior is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 assists per game this season. He's also shooting a career-best 39.1% from the 3-point line and he's likely to loom large in Tuesday's contest.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. The Red Raiders fell just short of the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 75-72 despite being 4.5-point home favorites. Robert Jennings scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench in the defeat.

Meanwhile, Pop Isaacs scored 22 points and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds during his second season with the Red Raiders. However, Isaacs did only go 5-for-19 from the floor in the loss and he'll need to have a more efficient night offensively for Texas Tech to pull off the upset.

