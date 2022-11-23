Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history.
So far, things are going well.
Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a 90-87 victory over Arkansas in the first semifinal of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Bluejays shot 58.5% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc in what could reasonably be called the game of the season to date. It was a back-and-forth affair between two top-10 teams that featured 10 different lead changes and 10 different ties in the final 17 minutes.
It. Was. Awesome.
How awesome? It was so awesome that Creighton's Ryan Nembhard and Arkansas' Anthony Black became the first two opposing players to both post at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a matchup between top-10 teams in the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
"It was just an incredible college basketball game," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose Bluejays are up to No. 8 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. "There were a lot of haymakers thrown out there in 40 minutes."
Indeed, there were.
Next up for Creighton is Wednesday's showdown with Arizona in the title game of the Maui Invitational. After that, the Bluejays will play at Texas on Dec. 1 and against Nebraska at home on Dec. 4. Texas is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. Arizona is No. 10. In theory, Creighton could record three wins over top-10 teams in a 10-day span. Either way, following the home game against Nebraska, the Bluejays will head to Las Vegas, where they'll meet BYU on Dec. 10 and Arizona State on Dec. 12 in the Jack Jones Hoopfest inside Michelob Ultra Arena. Creighton's first Big East game is Dec. 16 at Marquette.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and four assists in Monday's 73-48 win over Northern Arizona. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
|--
|4-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds in Sunday's 80-64 win over James Madison. The Tarheels' next game is Thursday against Portland.
|--
|4-0
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points and three steals in Sunday's 66-56 win at Oregon. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kent State.
|--
|5-0
|4
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-76 win over Southern Utah. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday against NC State.
|--
|4-0
|5
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 88-72 win over Kentucky. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Portland State.
|--
|3-1
|6
Michigan St.
|Tyson Walker finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 73-71 win over Villanova. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Alabama.
|--
|3-1
|7
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 70-61 win over Illinois. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
|--
|4-0
|8
Creighton
|Ryan Nembhard finished with 25 points and five assists in Tuesday's 90-87 win over Arkansas. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against Arizona.
|4
|6-0
|9
Arkansas
|Arkansas allowed Creighton to shoot 58.5% from the field in Tuesday's 90-87 loss to the Bluejays. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against San Diego State.
|1
|4-1
|10
Arizona
|Courtney Ramey finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 87-70 win over San Diego State. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|7
|5-0
|11
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick combined to go 3-of-13 from beyond the arc in Sunday's 88-72 loss to Gonzaga. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against North Florida.
|2
|3-2
|12
Illinois
|Illinois finished with 13 turnovers and 11 assists in Sunday's 70-61 loss to Virginia. The Illini's next game is Friday against Lindenwood.
|2
|4-1
|13
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 74-57 win over Bellarmine. The Blue Devils' next game is Thursday against Oregon State.
|2
|4-1
|14
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 86-56 win over Miami-Ohio. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday against Little Rock.
|1
|4-0
|15
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 80-75 win over UCLA. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against McNeese State.
|1
|4-1
|16
UCLA
|UCLA missed 11 of the 15 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 80-75 loss to Baylor. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday against Pepperdine.
|1
|3-2
|17
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 85-64 win over Bradley. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Northwestern.
|1
|5-0
|18
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|2-1
|19
San Diego St
|San Diego State allowed Arizona to shoot 58.6% from the field in Tuesday's 87-70 loss to Arizona. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Arkansas.
|--
|4-1
|20
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 104-62 win over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|4-0
|21
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against West Virginia.
|--
|3-0
|22
UConn
|Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 95-60 win over Delaware State. The Huskies' next game is Thursday against Oregon.
|--
|5-0
|23
Iowa
|Kris Murray finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 100-64 win over Omaha. The Hawkeyes' next game is Friday against Clemson.
|--
|4-0
|24
Maryland
|Donta Scott finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 88-70 win over Miami. The Terrapins' next game is Friday against Coppin State.
|--
|5-0
|25
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 81-53 win over Cincinnati. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|4-1
|26
Texas Tech
|Kevin Obanor finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 70-38 win over Louisville. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Ohio State.
|--
|4-1