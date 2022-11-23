Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history.

So far, things are going well.

Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a 90-87 victory over Arkansas in the first semifinal of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Bluejays shot 58.5% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc in what could reasonably be called the game of the season to date. It was a back-and-forth affair between two top-10 teams that featured 10 different lead changes and 10 different ties in the final 17 minutes.

It. Was. Awesome.

How awesome? It was so awesome that Creighton's Ryan Nembhard and Arkansas' Anthony Black became the first two opposing players to both post at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a matchup between top-10 teams in the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

"It was just an incredible college basketball game," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose Bluejays are up to No. 8 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. "There were a lot of haymakers thrown out there in 40 minutes."

Indeed, there were.

Next up for Creighton is Wednesday's showdown with Arizona in the title game of the Maui Invitational. After that, the Bluejays will play at Texas on Dec. 1 and against Nebraska at home on Dec. 4. Texas is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. Arizona is No. 10. In theory, Creighton could record three wins over top-10 teams in a 10-day span. Either way, following the home game against Nebraska, the Bluejays will head to Las Vegas, where they'll meet BYU on Dec. 10 and Arizona State on Dec. 12 in the Jack Jones Hoopfest inside Michelob Ultra Arena. Creighton's first Big East game is Dec. 16 at Marquette.

