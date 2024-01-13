The cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament was heartbreaking for lots of programs, arguably none more so than Dayton. The Flyers were on track to be a No. 1 seed in the bracket thanks to the presence of Wooden Award winner Obi Toppin. After the season concluded, Sportsline.com simulated the 2020 NCAA Tournament and had Dayton beating Gonzaga in the title game.

The Flyers will never get that back.

But, four years later, they do have another All-American candidate helping them run through the Atlantic 10 just like Toppin's team ran through the Atlantic 10. His name is DaRon Holmes. On Friday, the 6-foot-10 forward took 18 shots, made 12 of them and finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-62 victory at Duquesne that pushed the Flyers to 13-2 overall, 3-0 in the league. For what it's worth, KenPom.com currently projects Dayton to win the A-10 by four games — and Holmes is now fifth in the KenPom Player of the Year standings.

Dayton has won 10 straight contests.

The Flyers are 19th in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 thanks to the fact that the Boilermakers have a national-best six Quadrant-1 wins and the sport's best strength of record. They own victories over the teams ranked No. 2 (Arizona), No. 5 (Alabama), No. 6 (Tennessee), No. 11 (Illinois), No. 21 (Marquette) and No. 49 (Gonzaga) in the NET. The two losses are both road losses to Big Ten teams that fall in Quadrant 1. Purdue hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 St. John's Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Purdue allowed Nebraska to shoot 50.9% from the field in Tuesday's 88-72 loss. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Penn State. -- 14-2 2 UConn Cam Spencer finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 80-75 win at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Georgetown. -- 14-2 3 Houston L.J. Cryer was 1 of 9 from the field in Tuesday's 57-53 loss to Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at TCU. -- 14-1 4 Kansas Kansas' five starters combined to commit 16 turnovers in Wednesday's 65-60 loss at UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma. -- 13-2 5 Tennessee Josiah-Jordan James was 1-of-8 from the field in Wednesday's 77-72 loss at Mississippi State. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Georgia. -- 11-4 6 Memphis David Jones finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-101 win over UTSA. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Wichita State. David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA. -- 14-2 7 Arizona Caleb Love finished with 23 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-73 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington State. -- 12-3 8 Kentucky Rob Dillingham finished with 23 points and two assists in Tuesday's 90-77 win over Missouri. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M. -- 12-2 9 Illinois Coleman Hawkins finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 71-68 win over Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Maryland. -- 12-3 10 N. Carolina RJ Davis finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 67-54 win at NC State. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Syracuse. -- 12-3 11 Wisconsin Max Klesmit finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 71-60 win at Ohio State. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Northwestern. -- 12-3 12 Duke Kyle Filipowski finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-53 win at Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech. -- 12-3 13 Baylor Jalen Bridges finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-72 win over BYU. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati. -- 13-2 14 Auburn Jaylin Williams finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 66-55 win over Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against LSU. -- 13-2 15 Oklahoma Javian McCollum finished with 17 points and five assists in Wednesday's 80-71 loss at TCU. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 13-2 16 San Diego St. Jaedon LeDee finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-78 win at San Jose State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at New Mexico. -- 14-2 17 Utah St. Great Osobor finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-59 win over Wyoming. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at UNLV. -- 15-1 18 Iowa St. Tamin Lipsey finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-53 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. -- 12-3 19 Dayton DaRon Holmes finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 72-62 win at Duquesne. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis. 1 13-2 20 Ole Miss Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 103-85 win over Florida. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt. 1 14-1 21 Colo. St. Colorado State missed 12 of the 16 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 65-58 loss at Boise State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against Air Force. 1 13-3 22 Marquette Marquette missed 26 of the 31 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 69-62 loss to Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Monday against Villanova. 1 11-5 23 Creighton Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 84-58 win at DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against St. John's. 1 12-4 24 Texas Tech Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and four assists in Tuesday's 90-73 win over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Kansas State. 1 13-2 25 Texas Dylan Disu finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 74-73 win at Cincinnati. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at West Virginia. 1 12-3 26 St. John's Joel Soriano finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 75-73 win over Providence. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Creighton. NR 12-4

In: St. John's | Out: Nevada