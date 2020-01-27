College basketball rankings: San Diego State rallies vs. UNLV and is 21-0 for first time in school history

UNLV made a run. San Diego State was on the ropes. But, in the end, the Aztecs rallied, took control and did what they've done every other game this season. They finished with more points than their opponent.

Final score: SDSU 71, UNLV 67.

The Aztecs are 21-0 for the first time in history.

"We wanted to hit 21-0 and make history," said San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam, who played a prominent role Sunday in the Aztecs remaining the lone undefeated team in Division I men's basketball. He took six shots, made all of them and finished with 18 points in 27 minutes off the bench.

What a story this is becoming.

The win keeps the Aztecs in position to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, improves them to 10-0 in the Mountain West and 10-0 away from Viejas Arena. They're 7-0 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. And though it's impossible to know what the future holds, it's worth noting that KenPom projects San Diego State to be at least a 6-point favorite in every remaining regular-season game. That's among the reasons I've predicted San Diego State will be 32-0 on Selection Sunday.

San Diego State remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only Gonzaga and Baylor. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at New Mexico. They'll close the regular season at Nevada, which has won 17 straight league games at home.

