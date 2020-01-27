College basketball rankings: San Diego State rallies vs. UNLV and is 21-0 for first time in school history
Brian Dutcher's Aztecs hold on to the No. 3 spot in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 rankings
UNLV made a run. San Diego State was on the ropes. But, in the end, the Aztecs rallied, took control and did what they've done every other game this season. They finished with more points than their opponent.
Final score: SDSU 71, UNLV 67.
The Aztecs are 21-0 for the first time in history.
"We wanted to hit 21-0 and make history," said San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam, who played a prominent role Sunday in the Aztecs remaining the lone undefeated team in Division I men's basketball. He took six shots, made all of them and finished with 18 points in 27 minutes off the bench.
What a story this is becoming.
The win keeps the Aztecs in position to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, improves them to 10-0 in the Mountain West and 10-0 away from Viejas Arena. They're 7-0 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. And though it's impossible to know what the future holds, it's worth noting that KenPom projects San Diego State to be at least a 6-point favorite in every remaining regular-season game. That's among the reasons I've predicted San Diego State will be 32-0 on Selection Sunday.
San Diego State remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only Gonzaga and Baylor. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at New Mexico. They'll close the regular season at Nevada, which has won 17 straight league games at home.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-59 victory over Pacific. The Zags will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-59 win at Florida. The Bears will take a 16-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|17-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 21 points, three assists and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-67 victory at UNLV. The Aztecs are 21-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|21-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dodson finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's 74-68 victory over Tennessee. The Jayhawks will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|16-3
|5
|Florida St.
|Wyatt Wilkes got 19 points off the bench in Saturday's 85-84 victory over Notre Dame. The Seminoles are 7-1 in the ACC and on a 10-game winning streak.
|--
|17-2
|6
|Louisville
|Samuell Williamson got 14 points off the bench in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Clemson. The Cardinals will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Boston College.
|--
|17-3
|7
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 64-60 victory at Providence. All three of Villanova's losses are to top-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory at Richmond. The Flyers will take a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Duquesne.
|--
|18-2
|9
|Seton Hall
|Romaro Gill finished with 17 points, eight blocks and six rebounds in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Providence. The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East for the first time ever.
|--
|15-4
|10
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Missouri. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-3
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-59 victory over Miami. Duke is 6-2 in the ACC.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 77-76 victory at Indiana. All four of Maryland's losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 18 points and eight assists in Sunday's 70-52 victory at Minnesota. The Spartans are 7-2 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois atop the league standings.
|--
|15-5
|14
|Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists in Sunday's 96-75 victory over UCLA. The Ducks are atop the Pac-12 standings with a 6-2 league record.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-76 victory over Iowa State. Auburn is 5-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|17-2
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's 89-85 overtime victory over Marquette. The win snapped Butler's three-game losing streak.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-80 victory over Rutgers. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game with Wisconsin.
|--
|14-5
|18
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 76-74 overtime victory at Texas Tech. Kentucky is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Louisville and Arkansas.
|--
|15-4
|19
|Houston
|DeJon Jarreau finished with 12 points and six assists in Sunday's 68-49 victory over South Florida. The Cougars are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming at Tulsa.
|--
|16-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 72-63 victory at Michigan. The Nittany Lions own four wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-5
|22
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 victory at Michigan. Illinois will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|15-5
|23
|LSU
|Trendon Watford finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 69-67 victory at Texas. The Tigers will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Alabama.
|--
|15-4
|24
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova.
|--
|16-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Akwasi Yeboah finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 victory over Nebraska. Rutgers is 9-2 in its past 11 games with wins over Seton Hall, Penn State and Indiana.
|--
|15-5
|26
|Colorado
|McKinley Wright finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 76-62 victory over Washington. The Buffaloes are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|NR
|16-4
