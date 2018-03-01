College basketball rankings: Should Big East leader Xavier rank ahead of Villanova?

Xavier is merely a win over DePaul this weekend away from securing the outright Big East regular-season title, and raise your hand if you thought anybody would ever be able to write that sentence back when Villanova was 22-1 overall and 9-1 in the league heading into a home game with St. John's.

Seemed way unlikely then.

But, against all odds, here we are thanks to the Wildcats going 4-3 in their past seven games with losses to St. John's, Providence and Creighton. It's a wild turn of events. Villanova's streak of four straight Big East regular-season titles is likely ending. And yet, as you'll see below, I still have Jay Wright's Wildcats one spot ahead of the Musketeers in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings because, quite simply, I still believe Villanova's body of work, all things considered, is slightly superior.

Both teams are 26-4 with 10 top-50 KenPom wins. But Villanova has four top-15 wins compared to Xavier's one. And if you prefer the NCAA Tournament selection committee's quadrant system, Villanova has eight Quadrant One wins while Xavier has six. Plus, if you care about such things, Villanova is ahead of Xavier in KenPom, KPI, Sagarin and the RPI. And it's also worth noting that one of Villanova's losses came when the Wildcats were without two of their top six scorers -- Phil Booth and Eric Paschall. And, yes it's also worth noting that Villanova is 2-0 vs. Xavier with an 89-65 win at home and a 95-79 victory on the road.

Now let me be clear.

None of this is to suggest I don't like Xavier or think Chris Mack should be Big East Coach of the Year, because I do and I do. In fact, as you can tell from these rankings, I'd have Xavier penciled in as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament right now, and I might pick the Musketeers to advance to their first Final Four in school history. And Trevon Bluiett should get serious consideration for First Team All-America honors. I have nothing but respect for X. It's just that, right now, I still believe Villanova's resume should have the Wildcats ahead of the Musketeers in the pecking order of things despite what the Big East standings suggest. Not by much. But by some.

Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)