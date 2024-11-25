Tennessee jumped three spots to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Monday after recording a 77-62 win over Baylor in the title game of the Baha Mar Championship. The Vols jumped to a 47-20 halftime advantage behind a monster performance from star transfer Chaz Lanier to move to 6-0.

Fresh off its first Elite Eight appearance since 2010, Tennessee has started the season with wins over Louisville, Virginia, and Baylor. Notably, the Vols have nonconference matchups against Syracuse, Miami, and Illinois before starting SEC play at the turn of the calendar year.

Duke remined No. 10 following its road win over Arizona last week. In the 69-55 victory over the Wildcats, star freshman Cooper Flagg had one of the best performances of his young collegiate career, recording a game-high 24 points.

Kentucky jumped three spots to No. 8.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: BYU 60; Texas 43; Mississippi State 43; Illinois 42; St. John's 40; Texas Tech 39; Ohio State 38; Saint Mary's 33; Drake 23; Memphis 21; Nebraska 20; Oregon 8; Rutgers 7; Dayton 5; Michigan State 4; UCLA 3; Georgia 3; Nevada 2; Utah State 1; Penn State 1; Maryland 1; LSU 1

Dropped out: No. 20 Illinois; No. 20 St. John's; No. 24 Texas Tech;