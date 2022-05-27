Texas was among the biggest winners — if not the biggest winner — last offseason when it came to roster-building via the transfer portal. So it should be no surprise that Chris Beard and his staff are doing it again. On Friday, the Longhorns secured a commitment from Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, who is the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.0 points and 4.9 assists for the Cyclones.

The addition of Hunter moved Texas up from No. 16 to No. 12 in Version 11.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1. That places the Longhorns third amongst Big 12 teams — behind only No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Kansas, the latter of which received a commitment from Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar earlier this month. In other words, there's significant intra-conference movement going on in the Big 12. That should make for some interesting league games when players like Hunter and McCullar have to return to the places they previously called home.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, TCU's Damion Baugh, the Horned Frogs' second-leading scorer and leading assist man last season, is now reportedly expected to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft and pursue professional opportunities even if he's not selected. That's why Jamie Dixon's team has dropped from 14th to 18th in the Top 25 And 1.

Prospects and transfers announcing their future plans will continue to impact the Top 25 And 1 in the coming days, weeks and months — but it's difficult, at this point, to envision anybody supplanting North Carolina at No. 1. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a team that lost to Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. To that core, UNC is adding a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by top-40 prospects Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington. So it's not crazy to think Hubert Davis could start his head-coaching career with back-to-back trips to the Final Four.

Top 25 And 1 rankings