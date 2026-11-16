It's the saga that refuses to die.

The SEC on Monday was forced to stand down — for now, at least — in its fight to not allow LSU to roster former St. John's star RJ Luis. The soon-to-be 24-year-old has not played college basketball since March of 2025 but has used the legal system in Louisiana to circumvent both NCAA and SEC rules that state he is ineligible to play college basketball for the 2026-27 season.

A preliminary injunction issued last Friday by a local judge -- Will Jorden of East Baton Rouge Parish -- was the necessary legal workaround that's enabling Luis to bypass the SEC's rule prohibiting former college athletes from leaving school, going pro, signing a contract and returning to compete in the conference.

The SEC's rule was formally ratified in late summer amid a major controversy over LSU football's attempt to add two former Ole Miss players who were seeking to return to the conference after failing to make NFL rosters. In that case, the SEC stood firm and won.

Here, a different outcome in favor of the Tigers. That preliminary injunction from Friday led to additional clarity on Monday from the SEC, which put out the following statement that was obtained by CBS Sports: "The SEC will abide by the terms of the preliminary injunction while it remains in place and will not impose penalties or fines on LSU if it places Mr. Luis on its men's basketball roster."

Whether the case returns to the courtroom during this season remains unknown. But an SEC source emphasized that although the league is adhering to the recent court order, it has no intention of giving up its fight on this front or similar ones.

So, then, it would seem Luis is soon to suit up for No. 25 LSU, which just jumped into Monday's refreshed AP Top 25 after the Bayou Bengals upset 14th-ranked Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday.

As of this story's initial publishing, LSU and its coach, Will Wade, have yet to comment on Luis' status.

On an Oct. 13 Zoom call with a handful of media members, Wade said the following: "We're going to follow all the SEC protocols with him. I think it's been pretty clear what the SEC protocols are on all that. He didn't travel with us to McNeese, and he hasn't been rostered."

But according to one of Luis' lawyers, he's gearing up for a quick return to the college ranks.

"The SEC has confirmed in writing that it will abide by the court's order and will not penalize LSU for placing RJ on its roster," attorney Elliot Abrams told CBS Sports. "RJ has great respect for the SEC and its member institutions, and we are all grateful to the conference and to the Louisiana courts for working through this in an orderly legal process where everyone was heard. RJ is healthy, ready and looking forward to joining his teammates."

For the past week-plus, Luis had not been practicing with the team, per one source, but given all of the time, energy and legal rigmarole tied to Luis' fight over the past four months, it stands to reason Luis will join the roster -- and in the process potentially arm Wade's program with one of the 15-20 best rosters in college basketball.

The Luis story picked up significant momentum on Aug. 24, when the initial temporary restraining order was handed down in Luis' favor -- and against the NCAA. Luis' legal team took the position that the SEC's rules are largely incorporated into the structure of the NCAA's bylaws. And though the SEC did make notable amendments to its eligibility rules in the summer, it did so months after Luis had started the process of trying to play for LSU.

Thus, a Baton Rouge judge sided, in essence, with the local program and against the SEC's interests. In other words, Luis got through the gate before it was closed under the SEC's recently enacted policy.

The latest plot twist in the story also lands amid a contentious federal lawsuit between LSU and the SEC that is ongoing in Alabama. That case was catalyzed by the aforementioned issue of LSU football trying to bring aboard players (tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris) who spent the spring and summer trying to make NFL rosters. How that case is affected, if at all, by Luis' legal evasions in the coming months is unclear.

Should Luis be added in the coming hours to the Tigers' roster, he'll join the likes of fifth-year player Donovan Dent, fifth-year player Skyy Clark and fifth-year player Austin Nunez as LSU players who needed a favorable court ruling to get on the basketball court this season.