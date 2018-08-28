Drive Chart
No. 5 Ohio State hosts Oregon State in first game without Myer

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After a tumultuous summer that culminated in the head coach being suspended for three games, fifth-ranked Ohio State hopes to find some relief on Saturday when Oregon State visits Ohio Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Ryan Day grabbed hold of the reins as acting head coach while Urban Meyer serves a university-imposed suspension in the fallout from the alleged domestic dispute between fired assistant coach Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney.

The 39-year-old Day, who came to Ohio State last year as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, is leaning heavily on associate head coach and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson for help.

Schiano and Wilson are former college head coaches, but they were passed over for the interim job given to Day, an assistant with no head coaching experience.

"It's all been about the support and how do we get through this thing together," Day said. "Because there were times along the way we didn't know what tomorrow was going to bring. So it was all about what can we do for the team, how can we get this thing moving forward to have a successful season, because at the end of the day we need to put a good product out on the field on Saturday and so that's what the focus has been."

At a Monday news conference, Day's first in his temporary role, he seized the day with his coolness and demeanor. He mostly avoided speaking about Meyer, saying he wasn't interviewed as part of the investigation, and focused on football-related questions.

"The plan to win has never changed," Day said. "So that's the culture here and the plan to win is always to be here at Ohio State."

Facing Oregon State in the opener should help Day ease into his dual role of being head coach and an offensive coordinator who continues to call the plays. The Beavers finished 1-11 last year, with their lone victory over an FCS program.

Oregon State is coached by Jonathan Smith, who was hired in November to replace Gary Andersen. He returned to his alma mater after most recently working as the offensive coordinator at Washington.

"Jonathan comes over and obviously has had a great career and he's going to come in with a lot of energy," Day said.

Ohio State comes into the season with Big Ten and national championship aspirations based on a deep, talented and veteran roster.

The Buckeyes return two 1,000-yard rushers with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, seven wide receivers with 17 or more catches in 2017, and a slightly reconstituted offensive line that includes two-year starting guard Michael Jordan moving to center to replace first-round draft pick Billy Price.

The obvious newcomer is strong-armed sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who replaces four-year starter J.T. Barrett. Haskins led the comeback last year at Michigan when Barrett went down with an injury and then won the job last spring in a battle with Joe Burrow, who transferred to LSU and will start there.

Sophomore Tate Martell, also part of the quarterback competition, will see playing time in Saturday's game, Day said.

The strength of Ohio State's defense resides up front, led by preseason All-American Nick Bosa and Chase Young on the edges.

The defense doesn't quite know what to expect from Oregon State, but Schiano has studied tendencies from Smith's previous stop at Washington and the schemes favored by Beavers new offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren during his five years at Colorado.

"I think in games like this ... you really have to spend some double time studying both, but not marrying yourself to either, because you may get a third, you may be a hybrid of both," Schiano said.

Oregon State just settled on a quarterback this week. Smith named 6-foot-7 Jake Luton the winner of a three-player competition that started in the spring and continued into fall camp.

Luton started four games last season before he suffered a thoracic fracture during a game against Washington State. He completed 83 of 135 passes for 853 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

"We're completely behind Jake," Smith said. "We're going to put him out there. We understand that he's not going to play perfect football. There's going to be some mistakes get made."

Smith's first game as a head coach won't be any easy one, taking a young team into the Horseshoe that's missing several injured players. There are nine true freshmen on the two-deep roster and possibly five first-time starters.

"We're definitely going to tell them there's an excitement level, and that's OK," Smith said. "And there's going to be nerves, and that's OK. But when it comes down to it, you have to trust your preparation, that you put in all this work and let it all hang out."

OREGST
0 Pass
1 Rush
80 YDS
0:00 POS
+80 YD
1ST & 10 OREGST 20
14:45
21-A.Pierce runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:45
96-S.Nuernberger kicks 60 yards from OSU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 15 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
OHIOST
1 Pass
0 Rush
75 YDS
0:15 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
15:00
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
+75 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 25
15:00
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:19
46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
OHIOST
0 Pass
1 Rush
-2 YDS
0:00 POS
-2 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 25
0:19
7-D.Haskins kneels at OSU 23 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 OHIOST 25
0:19
7-D.Haskins kneels at OSU 23 for -2 yards.
OREGST
3 Pass
7 Rush
68 YDS
4:11 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:19
46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
+31 YD
3RD & 19 OHIOST 38
1:14
22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at OSU 7 for 31 yards (1-J.Okudah).
Sack
2ND & 10 OHIOST 29
1:22
2-C.Blount sacked at OSU 38 for -9 yards (97-N.Bosa2-C.Young).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 14:40
21-A.Pierce runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
20
49
Point After TD 14:45
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 14:45
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:15
pos
14
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Point After TD 4:30
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Point After TD 7:58
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Point After TD 12:25
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:41
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Point After TD 8:20
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:20
25-M.Weber runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:35
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:35
2-C.Blount complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:42
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:17
96-S.Nuernberger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:17
7-D.Haskins complete to 83-T.McLaurin. 83-T.McLaurin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
01:13
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 18
Rushing 4 7
Passing 7 8
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-11 7-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 238 389
Total Plays 44 42
Avg Gain 5.4 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 76 145
Rush Attempts 24 21
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 6.9
Net Yards Passing 162 244
Comp. - Att. 13-20 16-21
Yards Per Pass 8.1 11.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-32 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-44 5-45
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 -1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 1-65.0
Return Yards 15 5
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 7/9
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 0/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 0-0 776-20
5 Ohio State 0-0 21217-49
O/U 63, OHIOST -40
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 162 PASS YDS 244
76 RUSH YDS 145
238 TOTAL YDS 389
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 169 2 0 172.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 169 2 0 172.6
C. Blount 12/19 169 2 0
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
J. Luton 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 87 1
A. Pierce 9 87 1 80
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Jefferson 4 39 0 31
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Bradford 2 15 0 13
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Luton 1 -5 0 -5
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -43 0
C. Blount 6 -43 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 104 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 104 2
T. Bradford 6 104 2 49
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
A. Pierce 3 41 0 26
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
Is. Hodgins 2 40 0 27
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jefferson 1 5 0 5
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Hernandez 1 4 0 4
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Quitoriano 0 0 0 0
I. Smalls 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Smalls 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
K. Vakameilalo 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Vakameilalo 4-0 0.0 0
I. Tufaga 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Tufaga 4-1 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Wilson 4-0 0.0 0
K. Hayes 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
J. Willis 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Willis 2-1 0.0 0
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 2-0 0.0 0
K. Whetzel 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Whetzel 2-1 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Moore 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Moore 1-1 0.0 0
M. Fifita 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fifita 1-0 0.0 0
J. Manning 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Manning 1-0 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Rashed Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
J. Choukair 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 1
D. Rodriguez 4 38.8 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
C. Flemings 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 239 4 0 254.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 239 4 0 254.1
D. Haskins 15/19 239 4 0
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
T. Martell 1/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 92 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 92 2
M. Weber 8 92 2 49
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 0
J. Dobbins 10 51 0 10
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Snead 1 4 0 4
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Martell 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 121 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 121 2
T. McLaurin 4 121 2 75
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
K. Hill 4 61 0 27
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
A. Mack 2 29 0 20
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Dixon 1 10 0 10
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
P. Campbell 2 9 0 6
R. Berry 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Berry 1 6 1 6
C. Olave 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Olave 1 5 0 5
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
M. Weber 1 3 1 3
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Dobbins 0 0 0 0
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Saunders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Sheffield 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
D. Jones 3-1 2.5 0
J. Wint 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wint 3-0 0.0 0
N. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
N. Bosa 2-2 1.5 0
D. Arnette 46 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Harrison 2-1 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Browning 2-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 2-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
P. Werner 2-1 0.5 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
C. Young 1-2 0.5 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Togiai 1-0 0.0 0
T. Vincent 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Vincent 1-0 0.0 0
I. Pryor 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Pryor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
S. Nuernberger 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 65.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 65.0 1
D. Chrisman 1 65.0 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
C. Saunders 2 2.5 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 25 2:25 7 37 Fumble
11:17 OREGST 25 0:42 3 75 TD
8:20 OREGST 25 2:26 7 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:41 OREGST 25 3:15 10 37 FG Miss
12:25 OREGST 25 1:22 3 -2 Punt
7:58 OREGST 25 1:16 3 4 Punt
5:15 OREGST 3 0:40 2 95 TD
4:30 OREGST 25 4:11 11 68 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 OREGST 20 0:00 1 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 OHIOST 43 1:13 5 57 TD
10:35 OHIOST 35 2:15 8 65 TD
5:45 OHIOST 25 2:04 9 62 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 OHIOST 25 1:56 8 26 TD
10:51 OHIOST 41 2:53 10 56 TD
6:34 OHIOST 28 1:09 4 0 Punt
0:19 OHIOST 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 0:15 1 75 TD
