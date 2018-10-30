Drive Chart
UTAH
ARIZST

No. 15 Utah aims to blocks out noise vs. Arizona State

  • Oct 30, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 15 Utah has the clearest path to the Pac-12 South title, and it plans to approach the stretch with a clear head.

"We are blocking out that noise," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "We just have to keep trying to hang onto this momentum and doing our thing."

The Utes (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12 South) will bring a four-game winning streak and a rolling offense into a Pac-12 game against Arizona State (4-4, 3-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Utah will win the division and make its first appearance in the Pac-12 title game by winning its final four games.

Arizona State is more than just a first impediment, however. Given the wacky state of affairs, the Sun Devils would need only a small bit of good fortune to win the division if they, too, win out.

In the Pac-12 South, every game is an elimination game.

Until the next one.

The Sun Devils are one of five division teams with three losses. While Utes hold the tiebreaker edge over USC, Arizona and UCLA, they also have a game remaining against Colorado. Arizona State beat USC last week.

"We have to win this one this week if we have any chance to try to do anything in this conference," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said.

"It's an important game. A big game, and I like those because you find out about your team. The bigger the game ... it's good to your team in those situations, because eventually you always want to be in a big game. When you become a winning team, every game is a big game."

Utah enters on a four-game winning streak in which it has scored at least 40 points in each game, a first since its BCS-busting Fiesta Bowl season in 2004.

The Utes, who lost to Washington and Washington State to begin Pac-12 play before going on their run, have relied on juniors Moss and Huntley during the winning streak.

Moss had a season-high 211 yards in a 41-10 victory over UCLA last Friday, and he ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing with 120.5 yards per game.

"He's like a sledgehammer between the tackles," Whittingham said.

Huntley has competed 143-of-219 passes for 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns and also has rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns. He has four interceptions. Britain Covey has 48 catches for 531 yards

"We're playing with more confidence offensively probably than we have in a lot of years," Whittingham said. "I think that's probably the key.

"Defense has been pretty consistent. Special teams has been pretty consistent. Now you have an offense that is feeling very good about themselves and making plays. I think that's the piece we've been waiting for."

The Utes have used their 4-2-5 defensive alignment to hold opponents to 81.1 yards per game rushing and 287 yards per in total offense, which lead the Pac-12 and rank third and seventh in the FBS, respectively. They are 14th in the FBS scoring defense, giving up 16.8 points a game.

Arizona State ran up 449 yards total offense in a 38-35 victory at USC last Saturday to stop a streak in which it had lost four of five games, all by seven points. The Sun Devils have lost to Colorado and have games remaining against UCLA, Oregon and Arizona.

Halfback Eno Benjamin rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown, his fifth 100-yard game of the season, and quarterback Manny Wilkins gave the Sun Devils a 10-point lead when he faked to Benjamin and ran 45 yards for a score with 1:23 remaining. Benjamin is averaging 117.3 yards per game.

"We didn't play a perfect game but we played a poised game," Wilkins said.

Wilkins has completed 160 of 253 passes for 1,965 yards and 12 touchdowns this season with two interceptions. Arizona State has only six turnovers this season, tied with Alabama for fourth in the FBS. A halfback has not lost a fumble on a running play in 27 games.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a preseason All-American, caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown against USC and was named the Pac-12 special teams player of the week for a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown that put the Sun Devils ahead for good.

Harry fielded on the punt on the left side of the field and reversed his field, almost retreating into the end zone, before turning the corner and scoring down the right sideline.

No Text
UTAH
0 Pass
3 Rush
-1 YDS
1:10 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 UTAH 25
9:10
33-M.Wishnowsky punts 60 yards from UTH 25 to the ASU 15 downed by 28-J.Guidry.
No Gain
3RD & 11 UTAH 25
9:41
1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
-2 YD
2ND & 9 UTAH 27
10:11
2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 FUMBLES. to UTH 25 for no gain.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTAH 26
10:20
2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 for 1 yard (95-R.Wren).
ARIZST
1 Pass
15 Rush
26 YDS
2:52 POS
Int
1ST & 25 UTAH 34
10:29
5-M.Wilkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Johnson at UTH 26. 1-J.Johnson to UTH 26 for no gain.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTAH 19
10:59
5-M.Wilkins complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin runs 19 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 1-N.Harry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
+3 YD
4TH & 1 UTAH 22
11:38
3-E.Benjamin to UTH 19 for 3 yards (99-L.Fotu15-C.Ballard).
No Gain
3RD & 1 UTAH 22
12:15
3-E.Benjamin to UTH 22 for no gain (99-L.Fotu).
+8 YD
2ND & 9 UTAH 30
12:48
3-E.Benjamin to UTH 22 for 8 yards (15-C.Ballard).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTAH 31
13:09
5-M.Wilkins complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to UTH 30 for 1 yard (15-C.Ballard).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:01
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 1:07
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:08
pos
17
20
Point After TD 2:15
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 2:19
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:44
pos
16
14
Field Goal 12:27
97-M.Gay 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
21
yds
1:49
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:42
2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:27
pos
6
14
Point After TD 5:09
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:12
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
03:30
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:12
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:16
3-E.Benjamin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
57
yds
04:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 15
Rushing 8 7
Passing 3 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-7 5-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 231 280
Total Plays 40 44
Avg Gain 5.8 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 150 127
Rush Attempts 26 26
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 4.9
Net Yards Passing 81 153
Comp. - Att. 7-14 14-18
Yards Per Pass 5.8 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 2-17
Penalties - Yards 1-8 4-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 2-51.0 1-46.0
Return Yards 36 76
Punts - Returns 1-36 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-18
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-58
Kicking 3/3 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Utah 6-2 7100-17
Arizona State 0-4-4 1470-21
O/U 54.5, ARIZST +7.5
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 81 PASS YDS 153
150 RUSH YDS 127
231 TOTAL YDS 280
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 88 1 2 97.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 1788 12 6 140.7
T. Huntley 7/14 88 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
175 1055 11
Z. Moss 14 91 1 19
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 304 4
T. Huntley 9 42 0 23
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 166 2
A. Shyne 2 13 0 8
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 85 0
B. Covey 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 286 3
S. Nacua 3 48 1 26
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
S. Enis 2 25 0 17
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 539 1
B. Covey 1 8 0 8
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 221 2
D. Simpkins 1 7 0 7
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 1
Br. Kuithe 0 0 0 0
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
C. Ballard 5-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
J. Johnson 4-0 0.0 1
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Barton 4-0 0.0 0
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 4-0 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 3-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 3-0 0.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tupai 2-0 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 2-1 0.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Blair 1-0 0.0 0
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
F. Bernard 1-1 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Anae 1-0 0.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/16 33/33
M. Gay 1/1 40 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 45.5 1
M. Wishnowsky 2 51.0 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 10.3 36 0
B. Covey 1 36.0 36 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 170 2 1 182.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 2135 14 3 145.2
M. Wilkins 14/18 170 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
180 1017 10
E. Benjamin 14 79 1 26
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
I. Floyd 4 16 0 9
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 300 4
M. Wilkins 5 13 0 16
P. Lucas 32 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
P. Lucas 1 12 0 12
T. Gould 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Gould 1 12 0 12
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
Ky. Williams 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 265 1
B. Aiyuk 5 87 0 31
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 734 8
N. Harry 6 67 2 23
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
Ky. Williams 2 15 0 12
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 53 0
T. Hudson 1 1 0 1
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 381 1
F. Darby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
M. Robertson 6-1 0.0 1
J. Harvey 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Harvey 5-1 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Lucas 3-0 0.0 0
D. King 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. King 2-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Lole 2-0 1.0 0
G. Lea 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Lea 1-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Soelle 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Wren 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wren 1-0 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Forman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Crosswell 0-1 0.0 1
M. Lawal 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lawal 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/12 32/32
B. Ruiz 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 43.8 0
M. Sleep-Dalton 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 18 0
B. Aiyuk 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 ARIZST 35 0:50 5 12 INT
5:09 ARIZST 35 4:27 11 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 ARIZST 44 1:49 4 21 FG
7:03 UTAH 20 4:44 11 80 TD
1:01 ARIZST 35 0:22 6 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:22 ARIZST 35 0:00 5 20 INT
10:20 UTAH 26 1:10 3 -1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 4:44 13 75 TD
8:42 ARIZST 47 3:30 8 53 TD
0:40 UTAH 35 0:05 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 UTAH 35 4:49 12 56 FG Miss
2:15 UTAH 35 1:08 7 65 TD
0:31 ARIZST 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 UTAH 45 2:52 7 11 INT
NCAA FB Scores