Unbeaten underdogs Coastal Carolina, BYU arrange Saturday game
Undefeated 13th-ranked BYU will travel to play No. 18 Coastal Carolina on Saturday in bowl-worthy matchup arranged on the fly due to COVID-19 issues.
ESPN's College GameDay announced Thursday morning it would be on site at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., which had been planned for Saturday's game with Liberty (9-1).
Liberty, which is unranked in the College Football Playoff ranking but cracked the AP Top 25 this week, is unable to play at Coastal Carolina (9-0) this week due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Coastal Carolina and BYU are sharing their own COVID-19 test results after nearly two days of discussions, per multiple reports, but each school announced the game was on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage on ESPNU.
The attention is unusual for the South Carolina school, a Sun Belt program that joined the FBS in 2017.
Coastal Carolina continues to make history, moving up two spots to No. 18 this week in the CFP rankings, its highest standing in the poll.
The CFP poll, released Tuesday night, comes two days after the Chanticleers posted the highest AP Top 25 ranking in program history at No. 14, which is also the loftiest rating ever for a Sun Belt Conference team.
"I'm sure we'll see those media mentions skyrocket this weekend," Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue said. "Already, the buzz you have during this week is going to bring enormous attention to our university. What a great time."
The game helps stand up a statement from BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe who said the Cougars would travel to play "anytime, anywhere."
"We remain open to exploring to add football games, and have been throughout the season," Holmoe said in a Nov. 23 statement. "In that exploration process there are a variety of factors that need to be considered, including location, prep time for the game, the chances of the game being played, the testing protocols that are in place and what the game would do for our resume. At this point of the season, having played nine games and being nationally ranked, we are involved in discussions for possible matchups with other teams, on common open dates, for the benefit of both teams."
Neither team had much time to prepare for its opponent and there is little familiarity to history to lean on in this matchup.
On paper, the matchup that jumps out immediately is BYU's rushing defense -- which allows 89.11 yards per game -- against the Coastal Carolina rushing attack. The Chanticleers are powered by quarterback Grayson McCall and a running back tandem contributes to a total of more than 220 yards per game this season (19th in the FBS).
On the other side, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is gaining national acclaim but the Chanticleers are No. 12 in pass defense.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|13
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|239
|215
|Total Plays
|28
|39
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|171
|Rush Attempts
|15
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.8
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|107
|44
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-22
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|10
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-42
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|44
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|215
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|6/13
|107
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|8
|85
|1
|42
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|4
|43
|0
|18
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|3
|2
|59
|1
|41
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|2
|2
|37
|0
|21
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|5/7
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|14
|99
|1
|20
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|7
|32
|0
|12
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|6
|25
|0
|7
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|5
|15
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|2
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(0:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Bush at CC 1. 23-D.Bush to CC 43 for 42 yards (2-N.Pau'u).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(0:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - BYU 26(0:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 47 for 21 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BYU 26(0:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(0:38 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 26 FUMBLES. 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(0:49 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 52 yards from CC 28. 36-T.Gunther to BYU 30 for 10 yards (22-C.Reich).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(0:56 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 28 for no gain (41-K.Pili).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 18(1:05 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 10 yards (99-Z.Dawe23-Z.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(1:12 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable. Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:45 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(1:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 42(2:08 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to CC 41 for 17 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(2:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 42 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 30(2:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 37 for 7 yards (52-C.Brewer43-E.Makonzo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(3:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 30 for 6 yards (23-D.Bush94-J.Gunter).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 6(4:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 24 for 18 yards (23-D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 23 for 23 yards (20-G.Latushko). Penalty on BYU 52-J.Wilson Illegal block in the back 17 yards enforced at BYU 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(4:04 - 2nd) 2-R.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(4:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 1 for 6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi49-P.Wilgar).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(5:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at BYU 7 for -1 yard (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8(5:23 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 6 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 19(6:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 8 for 11 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(6:31 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 19 for 7 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(7:03 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to BYU 26 for 3 yards (58-U.Leiataua98-G.Summers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 31(7:41 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 29 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(8:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to BYU 31 for 7 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 46(8:45 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to BYU 38 for 8 yards (32-C.Wilcox23-Z.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(9:25 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to BYU 46 for 5 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa95-K.Tonga).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(10:02 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 49(10:02 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to CC 49 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson5-T.Geiger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BYU 49(10:43 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 49 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(11:16 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 49 for 7 yards (52-C.Brewer94-J.Gunter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(11:51 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 42 FUMBLES. 53-I.Kaufusi to BYU 42 for no gain.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(12:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 42 for 20 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(12:50 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 38 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(13:15 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 26 for 1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones. Team penalty on CC Personal Foul declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 42(13:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(14:35 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to CC 42 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher9-T.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to CC 48 for 16 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(0:05 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 36 for 12 yards (26-B.Matts).
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 62 yards from CC 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 24 for 21 yards (16-J.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 6(0:16 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(0:54 - 1st) 2-R.White to BYU 6 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 16(1:27 - 1st) 2-R.White to BYU 12 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(2:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to BYU 16 for 8 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 35(2:43 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to BYU 24 for 11 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 37(3:25 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to BYU 35 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe93-B.El-Bakri).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(4:04 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to BYU 37 for 4 yards (73-C.Haws).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 48(4:43 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to BYU 41 for 7 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 47(5:15 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to BYU 48 for 5 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(5:48 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 47 for 4 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 41(6:22 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 43 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri95-K.Tonga).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(7:01 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 7 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(7:40 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 25(8:07 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for 7 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 25 for 5 yards (93-B.El-Bakri41-K.Pili).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(9:09 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to CC 20 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(9:15 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BYU 47(9:25 - 1st) 24-R.Rehkow punts 52 yards from BYU 47. 16-J.Morris to CC 6 for 5 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 48(9:47 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 47 for -1 yard (34-T.Gallagher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 43(10:24 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 48 for 5 yards (52-C.Brewer29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(10:32 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 34(11:05 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 43 for 9 yards (15-J.Clark29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 29(11:39 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 34 for 5 yards (15-J.Clark52-C.Brewer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(11:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 11(12:03 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 29 for 18 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 11(12:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - BYU 4(12:37 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 11 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 9(12:56 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u runs 91 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BYU 83-I.Rex Holding 5 yards enforced at BYU 9. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 39(13:10 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 52 yards from CC 39 to the BYU 9 downed by 16-J.Morris.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 31(13:39 - 1st) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 39 for 8 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 31(13:44 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41(13:50 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark. Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:29 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 41 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili93-B.El-Bakri).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for 13 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
