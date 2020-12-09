|
|
|NAVY
|ARMY
Navy travels to Army with President Trump in attendance
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the site of one of college football's longest rivalries.
Instead of being played at a neutral site such as Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. or Baltimore, Md., Army (7-2) will host Navy (3-6) on Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium at West Point, N.Y., with President Donald Trump scheduled to be in attendance, according to Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk.
It is the first time since 1943 -- during another global crisis (World War II) -- that the game will be played at one of the service academies' home fields.
"There's nothing like the Army-Navy game," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "There's a chill that goes through you unlike any other game. It's almost like the Gladiator movie. You're in the locker room and it's quiet, then you step onto the field and there's this huge roar."
Navy leads the all-time series 61-52-7 after snapping Army's three-game series winning streak last season with a 31-7 victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
If Army defeats Navy on Saturday, then the winner of the Army-Air Force (3-2) game on Dec. 19 will determine who wins the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which was won by Navy last year. If Navy, which lost to Air Force earlier this year, wins on Saturday and Army beats Air Force, then all three teams would be 1-1 against each other. In that event, the Midshipmen would retain the trophy, which is awarded annually to winner of the series among the service academies.
"At first, I was disappointed...I didn't really want to go up there," Navy senior cornerback Cameron Kinley said. "Then I thought about the opportunity we have in front of us as a team. To travel up to West Point for the first time since World War II and beat them on their home field and in their own stadium, it doesn't get much better than that."
With the Midshipmen having lost four consecutive games and Army winning five of its past six, the Black Knights began the week as a 6.5-point favorite. Before Navy's lopsided win over Army last year, the teams' previous five meetings were decided by seven points or fewer.
"I have learned during my time here that this is more than just a football game," Army senior fullback Sandon McCoy said. "It's a representation of the Army-Navy jerseys we represent and all of the soldiers that have fallen in combat, all of the soldiers who are retired and all of the soldiers that are deployed right now, or just in the service in general."
McCoy leads the Black Knights' run-oriented offense with 10 touchdowns, while Jakobi Buchanan has rushed for a team-high 383 yards and five touchdowns.
Army has only attempted 67 passes all season, rushing for 296.7 yards per game and leads the nation with 31 rushing touchdowns. Army only attempted one pass in its 28-27 win over Georgia Southern last week and ran for 243 yards, led by Tyhier Tyler's 121 yards on 35 carries.
Navy has had trouble slowing down opposing running games, yielding 212.6 yards per game on the ground and has scored only 13 points in its past two defeats against Memphis and Tulsa.
Fullback Nelson Smith leads the Midshipmen with 622 yards and eight touchdowns on 117 carries while the passing game has been in flux.
Last week against Tulsa, the Midshipmen went with freshman quarterback Xavier Arline, who went 4-of-8 passing for 27 yards. Dalen Morris came in and threw two passes -- both incomplete. This season, Morris (32-of-62 passing for 570 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) and Tyger Goslin (15-of-35 passing for 333 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) have received the majority of snaps.
Linebacker Diego Fagot leads Navy's defense with 67 tackles and three sacks.
Army ranks 23rd in run defense allowing 119 yards per game and has allowed five rushing touchdowns all season.
"The offensive line is very experienced from the fullback to the guards and the tackles, just playing together as a collective unit," Army defensive lineman Amadeo West said. "We, as a position group, just have to remind ourselves that this is a good position group that we're going up against and that we have to be very disciplined and fundamentally sound if we're going to get the victory."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|3
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|52
|80
|Total Plays
|20
|24
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|52
|Rush Attempts
|18
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|28
|Comp. - Att.
|0-2
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|28.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|2
|12
|Punts - Returns
|3-2
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|28
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|52
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|10
|35
|0
|9
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Warren 94 DE
|J. Warren
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. West 6 DB
|M. West
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 67 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Texeira 67 G
|B. Texeira
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|5
|36.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|3
|0.7
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|8
|29
|0
|13
|
A. Adkins 23 RB
|A. Adkins
|4
|10
|0
|4
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|4
|10
|0
|3
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Morris 17 DB
|I. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tomlin 57 DL
|C. Tomlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 32 LB
|J. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 30 DB
|D. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/2
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|3
|44.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cameron 85 TE
|C. Cameron
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(0:02 - 2nd) kneels at ARM 22 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 27(0:16 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 50 yards from NAV 27 Downed at the ARM 23.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 27(0:22 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 27(1:11 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 27 FUMBLES. 7-X.Arline to NAV 27 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(1:41 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 27 for 5 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 22(1:46 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 23(2:34 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to NAV 22 for 1 yard (7-K.Brennan57-J.Hodges).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 26(3:19 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to NAV 23 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren7-K.Brennan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(0:35 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to NAV 26 for 2 yards (67-D.Berniard51-N.Straw).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 41(4:37 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler scrambles to NAV 28 for 13 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 43(5:14 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to NAV 41 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(5:53 - 2nd) 23-A.Adkins to NAV 43 for 2 yards (51-N.Straw57-J.Hodges).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 15(6:05 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 30 yards from NAV 15 Downed at the NAV 45.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 14(6:37 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 15 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 10(7:26 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 14 for 4 yards (52-A.West34-A.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(8:12 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 10 for -1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARMY 36(8:57 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 49 yards from ARM 36. 80-M.Walker to NAV 11 for -4 yards (11-B.Walters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARMY 34(9:16 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 36 for 2 yards (6-M.West94-J.Warren).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 36(9:41 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 34 for -2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(10:14 - 2nd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 36 for 3 yards (6-M.West).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(10:24 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 33 yards from NAV 34 to ARM 33 fair catch by.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 28(11:07 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 34 for 6 yards (95-N.Cockrill52-A.West).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(11:55 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 28 for 2 yards (53-A.Smith91-R.Duran).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:41 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 26 for 1 yard (17-I.Morris91-R.Duran).
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ARMY 20(12:46 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 18(13:27 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to NAV 20 for -2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 19(14:18 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to NAV 18 for 1 yard (6-M.West).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to NAV 19 for -1 yard (7-K.Brennan1-J.Marshall).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 46(0:30 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler complete to 21-T.Robinson. 21-T.Robinson to NAV 18 for 28 yards (5-M.McMorris51-N.Straw).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(1:09 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to NAV 46 for 2 yards (96-J.Perkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NAVY 26(1:21 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 36 yards from NAV 26 to ARM 38 fair catch by. Team penalty on NAV Pass interference 14 yards enforced at ARM 38.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 26(1:50 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 26 for no gain (53-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 31(2:15 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 25-C.Acie False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 31. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 22(3:05 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 31 for 9 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(3:51 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 22 for -1 yard (52-A.West).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 40(4:01 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 41 yards from ARM 40. 80-M.Walker to NAV 23 for 4 yards (31-J.Stephenson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 41(4:33 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 40 for -1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 37(5:13 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 41 for 4 yards (6-M.West).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(5:49 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 37 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren95-T.Okafor).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NAVY 42(6:01 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 35 yards from NAV 42. 21-T.Robinson runs ob at ARM 35 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 42(6:09 - 1st) 7-X.Arline incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 42(6:54 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 42 for no gain (53-A.Smith43-J.Lowery).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(7:40 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 42 for 3 yards (47-J.Rhattigan30-D.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 34(8:17 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 39 for 5 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 32(9:01 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 34 for 2 yards (57-C.Tomlin52-A.West).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(9:41 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 6 yards (52-A.West).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 21(10:20 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 26 for 5 yards (32-J.Jacobs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(10:57 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 21 for 5 yards (52-A.West).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 42(11:09 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 44 yards from ARM 42. 80-M.Walker to NAV 16 for 2 yards (11-B.Walters).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARMY 40(11:36 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 42 for 2 yards (95-T.Okafor94-J.Warren).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 45(11:54 - 1st) Team penalty on ARM False start 5 yards enforced at ARM 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 42(12:35 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 45 for 3 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(13:10 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 42 for 2 yards (51-N.Straw6-M.West).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 29(13:43 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 40 for 11 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(14:19 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 29 for 2 yards (7-K.Brennan6-M.West).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 27 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren1-J.Marshall).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ARM 25 fair catch by 21-T.Robinson.
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
42
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
21
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
3
2nd 7:36 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
21
3
2nd 11:37 ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
28
0
2nd 11:30 ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
3
3
2nd 11:26 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
21
1st 4:09 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
7
7
2nd 15:00 SECN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
059.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN