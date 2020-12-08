|
No. 9 Georgia set for showdown with No. 25 Missouri
The Georgia Bulldogs will continue their quest for a New Year's Day bowl game when they visit the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (6-2) are ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers (5-3), ranked 25th, have won five of their last six games while pursuing a bowl bid of their own.
This Southeastern Conference game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 at Faurot Field. Since that postponement due to COVID-19 complications, the Bulldogs defeated Mississippi State, 31-24, and South Carolina, 45-16, with Southern California transfer JT Daniels taking over at quarterback. Daniels has thrown for 540 yards and six touchdowns in those victories.
"He's added a really good element in the throw game," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "Their offensive line is really big and physical. George Pickens was one of the better wide receivers in the country last year as a true freshman and he's playing well as a sophomore right now."
Pickens and fellow receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton have combined to catch 77 passes for 1,067 yards and nine touchdowns. There is also the Georgia ground game, which pounded out 333 rushing yards against South Carolina.
Missouri is coming off a wild, 50-48 victory over Arkansas. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson attacked the Tigers' secondary for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
"We've got our hands full against a really good offense and obviously we didn't play the way we wanted defensively, so that's going to be a tremendous challenge," Drinkwitz said.
But, as Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted about the Tigers, "Their defensive personnel is one of the best we have probably played against. They do a lot of different things than people in our conference, defensively, and create a lot of problems."
Missouri piled up 653 yards of offense while outlasting the Razorbacks. Connor Bazelak has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 2,002 yards and five touchdowns this season.
"Their quarterback is playing at a high level," Smart said. "He understands coverages and looks. Eliah does a great job of having passing-game situations where based on the look he gets he can get really easy soft-zone throws. He does a good job completing those and they get yards after the catch. He does a good job of shots down the field, which they have been able to hit off their play-actions."
The Tigers have set up their passing game with a ground attack featuring powerful Larry Rountree III (835 yards, 11 TDs rushing) and speedy Tyler Badie (553 yards, six TDs rushing and receiving).
"Any time you've got the backs they've got, they've got the run game built in to where they can take shots downfield," Smart said. "They do a great job. I just have a lot of respect for the quarterback because he's got great composure and accuracy. He just does a really good job in the pocket. He throws a very catchable ball."
Missouri will play without linebacker Tre Williams, who left the team this week, and injured defensive back Jarvis Ware. Wide receiver Tauskie Dove and defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside are questionable for the game with injuries.
Georgia hopes to get nose tackle Jordan Davis, running back Kendall Milton and safety Richard LeCounte back from multi-game injuries.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|2
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|112
|27
|Total Plays
|14
|10
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|4
|Rush Attempts
|11
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|46
|23
|Comp. - Att.
|3-3
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|15.3
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|27
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|46
|PASS YDS
|23
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|112
|TOTAL YDS
|27
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3/3
|46
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|6
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|8
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|5/7
|23
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 LB
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:40 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 8 - UGA 37(2:51 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 39(3:36 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to MIZ 37 for 2 yards (24-I.Burdine1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(4:17 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 39 for no gain (39-C.Turner28-J.Hansford).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(4:51 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to MIZ 39 for 16 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 28(5:31 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 45 for 17 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(6:10 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 28 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 15(6:44 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 22 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 11(7:03 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 15 for 4 yards (90-M.Utsey11-D.Nicholson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 48(7:48 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from UGA 48 to UGA 11 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(7:48 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to UGA 48 for 1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(8:33 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to UGA 49 for 1 yard (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(9:08 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to UGA 50 for no gain (25-Q.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(9:42 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to UGA 50 for 10 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 37(10:28 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(11:06 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 37 for -1 yard (10-M.Herring).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(11:32 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (29-C.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UGA 2(12:01 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 4(12:32 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to MIZ 2 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 6(13:08 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 4 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson1-J.Bledsoe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 13(13:44 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 6 for 7 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 15(14:08 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 13 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 23(14:37 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 15 for 8 yards (99-I.McGuire).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:54 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Stokes at MIZ 50. 27-E.Stokes to MIZ 23 for 27 yards (86-T.Dove).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
