|
|
|TEXAS
|COLO
No. 20 Texas, Colorado renew rivalry in Alamo Bowl
Upstart Colorado and No. 20 Texas, two teams with different expectations entering the 2020 season, will look to end the COVID-19-influenced campaign in style when they square off in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio.
The Longhorns will play in the Alamo Bowl for the fifth time and second straight year, while Colorado will appear in the postseason game for the third time and first since losing to Oklahoma State in 2016.
Texas (6-3, 5-3 in Big 12 play) came into the season with an experienced and talented team that was expected to challenge for the Big 12 Conference title. But the Longhorns were derailed by early-season losses to TCU and Oklahoma and dropped a crucial game to Iowa State on the day after Thanksgiving that kept them out of the Big 12 championship game.
Still, Texas won four of its last five contests, including a 69-31 road win over Kansas State on Dec. 5 in its most recent outing. That stretch also included a road win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma State, which marked Texas' first road victory over a top-10 opponent since 2010.
The Longhorns were supposed to play a rescheduled game at Kansas on Dec. 12 but the game was canceled because of positive COVID tests in the Texas program.
"Obviously, for us, it's a return trip, and I know our kids will be excited, regardless of the circumstances that 2020 has thrown everyone's way," Texas coach Tom Herman said. "We are honored and proud to be a part of it, and I know we will definitely have our hands full."
The Alamo Bowl marks the 57th all-time bowl appearance for the Longhorns, the second-most in the country behind only Alabama. It is the fourth-straight year Texas has appeared in a bowl game under Herman, with the Longhorns winning each of the first three.
"It will be bittersweet, but I'm going to savor every last practice, every last minute I have with this great group of seniors," Herman said. "Most of them came in when we took this program over and have been great models of leadership for our team and our university."
The Buffaloes were the surprise team of the Pac-12 this season and made the most out of their limited opportunities, finishing the regular season with a 4-1 mark, and 3-1 in league play for a second-place finish in the South Division.
With a roster that sports only a handful of seniors and a long list of underclassmen who earned valuable playing time, the bowl bid serves as another validation of what coach Karl Dorrell, who was not hired until February, is building in Boulder.
"We feel like our program's on the rise," Dorrell said. "We're trying to get better week after week and keep improving the depth of our team with our freshmen and sophomores that are playing. This has really been an extra bonus year for us to build a foundation in our program. It was just another step."
The Buffaloes head to San Antonio after losing their final game of the regular season 38-21 at home to Utah on Dec. 12. Colorado was set to play Oregon on Dec. 19 but that game was cancelled after the Ducks were elevated into the league's championship after COVID issues kept Washington from playing in the title game.
Once conference foes in the Big 12, Texas and Colorado will face off for the 19th time in school history and for the first time since 2009. The Longhorns will be the first ranked opponent the Buffaloes will play in 2020.
"We're looking forward to extending the fruits of our labor from what we've done so far this year," Dorrell said. "To be able to play this game and celebrate the game of football and particularly postseason -- it's fun to be a part of that. We're very, very thankful for the opportunity to play."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|186
|Total Plays
|35
|45
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|79
|Rush Attempts
|19
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|158
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|7-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|6
|2
|Punts - Returns
|3-6
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|10/16
|158
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|6
|90
|1
|50
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|8
|9
|0
|6
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|5
|-4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|5
|2
|44
|0
|39
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|3
|34
|0
|34
|
A. Woodard 9 WR
|A. Woodard
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
B. Schooler 14 WR
|B. Schooler
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Moore 76 OL
|R. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Dixon 16 WR
|K. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leitao 81 DL
|R. Leitao
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
V. Broughton 45 DL
|V. Broughton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|53
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|3
|47.7
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3
|2.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|16
|57
|1
|18
|
B. Lewis 12 QB
|B. Lewis
|5
|20
|0
|12
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|4
|2
|57
|0
|31
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|4
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lynch 84 TE
|M. Lynch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Van Diest 31 LB
|J. Van Diest
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Doss 18 DE
|J. Doss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|5
|44.4
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(0:43 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 23 for 6 yards (3-D.Rakestraw91-N.Rodman).
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 27 for 27 yards (32-R.Robinson). Penalty on TEX 30-T.Symonds Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - COLO 22(0:48 - 2nd) 43-E.Price 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - COLO 13(0:59 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer sacked at TEX 22 for -9 yards (45-V.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLO 13(1:05 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Lynch.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 15(1:33 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 13 for 2 yards (95-A.Collins).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(1:43 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to TEX 15 for 31 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 42(1:53 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis scrambles to TEX 46 for 12 yards (25-B.Foster).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(1:50 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:07 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 6-D.Arias. 6-D.Arias to COL 42 for 17 yards (1-C.Adimora).
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - TEXAS 35(2:13 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - TEXAS 25(2:37 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at COL 35 for -10 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 22(2:45 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at COL 25 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(3:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to COL 22 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells23-I.Lewis).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(3:50 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to COL 21 for 38 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 7(4:04 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 41 for 34 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 25(4:18 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 58 yards from COL 25. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 26 for 9 yards. Penalty on TEX 25-B.Foster Holding 19 yards enforced at TEX 26.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 27(4:56 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis to COL 25 for -2 yards (36-J.Jones0-D.Overshown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 23(5:36 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 27 for 4 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 22(6:10 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 23 for 1 yard (93-T.Sweat).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 31(6:20 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker punts 47 yards from TEX 31 to COL 22 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 31(6:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Dixon.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 27(6:38 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-A.Woodard. 9-A.Woodard to TEX 31 for 4 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:58 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Davis36-A.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:58 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLO 2(7:05 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - COLO 2(7:51 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 2 for no gain (41-J.Ford93-T.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - COLO 2(8:22 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis to TEX 2 for no gain (33-D.Gbenda41-J.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - COLO 2(9:01 - 2nd) 28-J.Davis to TEX 2 for no gain (95-A.Collins36-J.Jones).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 28(9:13 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to TEX 2 for 26 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 31(9:47 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis to TEX 28 for 3 yards (36-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 35(10:22 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 31 for 4 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(10:32 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 70-C.Roddick False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 30. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 43(11:07 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 30 for 13 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 50(11:40 - 2nd) 12-B.Lewis scrambles to TEX 43 for 7 yards (41-J.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(12:09 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 50 for no gain (33-D.Gbenda).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 18(12:18 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker punts 42 yards from TEX 18 to COL 40 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley. Penalty on TEX 54-J.Mader Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 40.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 23(12:18 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 17-C.Dicker Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEX 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 23(12:25 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 22(12:48 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 23 for 1 yard (12-Q.Perry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(13:24 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 22 for 2 yards (12-Q.Perry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLO 45(13:35 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 55 yards from COL 45 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 45(13:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 44(14:16 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to COL 45 for 1 yard (36-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(14:35 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to COL 44 for 5 yards (25-B.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 36(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 39 for 3 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 33(0:49 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 36 for 3 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 28(1:03 - 1st) 3-K.Nixon to COL 33 for 5 yards (41-J.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 28(1:08 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 28(1:14 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEXAS 39(1:49 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 14-B.Schooler. 14-B.Schooler to COL 28 for 11 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(2:21 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to COL 39 for -7 yards (4-J.Montgomery).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - COLO 34(2:27 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Broussard INTERCEPTED by 95-A.Collins at COL 32. 95-A.Collins to COL 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 34(2:35 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(2:40 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 14(2:50 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker punts 54 yards from TEX 14. 14-D.Stanley to COL 34 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 14(2:58 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 15(3:29 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 14 for -1 yard (25-M.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(3:36 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLO 48(3:47 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 33 yards from TEX 48 Downed at the TEX 15.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - COLO 48(3:55 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - COLO 48(4:25 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to TEX 48 for no gain (25-B.Foster).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(4:52 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 48 for 2 yards (93-T.Sweat).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 32(5:12 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 50 for 18 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(5:28 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 32 for 7 yards (25-B.Foster).
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(5:37 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(6:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-A.Woodard. 9-A.Woodard to COL 14 for 13 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 23(6:24 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to COL 27 for 50 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(7:00 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 23 for 1 yard (94-J.Jordan34-M.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 16(7:29 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 22 for 6 yards (94-J.Jordan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(8:05 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 16 for 5 yards (94-J.Jordan31-J.Van Diest).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - COLO 33(8:20 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice INTERCEPTED by 0-D.Overshown at TEX 11. 0-D.Overshown to TEX 11 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(8:55 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to TEX 33 for 2 yards (81-R.Leitao).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 39(9:05 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to TEX 35 for 26 yards (25-B.Foster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 39(9:15 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(9:31 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 39 for no gain (41-J.Ford0-D.Overshown).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 39(9:55 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to COL 39 for no gain (23-I.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 40(10:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to COL 39 for 1 yard (26-C.Wells18-J.Doss).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 43(10:59 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to COL 40 for 3 yards (1-G.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(11:20 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to COL 43 for 5 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 50(11:30 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to COL 48 for 2 yards (1-G.Thomas31-J.Van Diest).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(11:43 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 50 for 2 yards (94-J.Jordan34-M.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 43(11:43 - 1st) Penalty on COL 94-J.Jordan Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(12:15 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 43 for 1 yard (1-G.Thomas94-J.Jordan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 26(12:26 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 35 yards from COL 26. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 42 for 3 yards (84-M.Lynch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - COLO 26(12:31 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 26(12:43 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:51 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 26 for 1 yard (9-J.Thompson0-D.Overshown).
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 8(13:05 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TEXAS 8(13:15 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(13:35 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to COL 8 for 39 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(13:41 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to COL 47 for 27 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLO 27(14:00 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 41 yards from COL 27. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 26 for -6 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - COLO 27(14:14 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 28(14:32 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 27 for -1 yard (95-A.Collins99-K.Coburn).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:59 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
-
20TEXAS
COLO
17
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 12:00pm ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-4
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
0
046 O/U
+2.5
Thu 12:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
0
064 O/U
-9.5
Thu 2:00pm CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
0
041 O/U
+7
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
050.5 O/U
+7
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-3
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-20
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
066.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
065.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
057.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN