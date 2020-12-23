|
|
|BALLST
|SJST
No. 22 San Jose State, Ball State embrace trip to Arizona Bowl
San Jose State coach Brent Brennan and Ball State coach Mike Neu have never coached against each other because they have primarily operated in two different regions of the country throughout their coaching careers.
They have achieved similar success, however, with programs that will take part in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve at Tucson.
"I've been following him since he took over there," Brennan said of Neu, who was hired by Ball State, his alma mater, in 2016. "And there's a really similar path to ours. I think this is a really fascinating matchup, if you look to where he was in 2017 and '18. There's some real similarities there. What they've been able to do this year has been awesome."
The 22nd-ranked Spartans (7-0) were 3-22 in Brennan's first two seasons in 2017 and 2018. After going 5-7 last season, his team is unbeaten and Mountain West champions for the first time in program history.
Brennan is becoming a noted coaching candidate, specifically at Arizona, where he was a graduate assistant in 2000. He is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson national coach of the year award.
Neu did not have more than four wins his first three seasons, but last year, the Cardinals went 5-7 and they are 6-1 this season with a Mid-American Conference title for the first time since 1996.
"(Playing in the Arizona Bowl) is a tremendous opportunity for our program," Neu said. "A lot of hard work has to be done between now and then facing a great opponent in San Jose State. We're really looking forward to it. A lot a lot of good preparation lies ahead here for the next several days before we get a chance to leave."
Neu said that preparation includes becoming hydrated to better handle Tucson's warmer weather than Muncie, Ind., this time of year. The last time Boise State has traveled this far west was in 1993 to play in the Las Vegas Bowl — when Neu was the starting quarterback.
"The first thing when we found out (when the bowl matchup was announced) we saw that it was 76 degrees in Tucson," Neu said from Muncie, where the high was 44 with precipitation. "The first thing we have to communicate with our young men is hydration. That starts now."
San Jose State features quarterback Nick Starkel, who completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns in the Mountain West title win over Boise State. He broke former Fresno State star Derek Carr's championship record of 404 yards passing set in 2013 in win against Utah State.
"Nick has put up a huge year," said Neu, who was a quarterback coach with the New Orleans Saints before his hire at Ball State. "We'll have a lot of tape here to study and put a great game plan together and go take on that challenge."
Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt has also had a productive season passing for 1,937 yards while completing 152 out of 232 pass attempts in only seven games. He has 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
-–Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|9
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|264
|147
|Total Plays
|37
|35
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|28
|Rush Attempts
|23
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|142
|119
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-0.0
|3-31.7
|Return Yards
|53
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-53
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|119
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|147
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|10/14
|142
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|10
|28
|1
|7
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|3
|17
|1
|8
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|4
|14
|1
|16
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|4
|3
|55
|0
|23
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|4
|2
|33
|0
|22
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Grenda 42 LB
|H. Grenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 93 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 28 S
|M. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 38 CB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DL
|K. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Lewis 46 K
|J. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|12/18
|109
|0
|1
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/3
|10
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|7
|15
|0
|12
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mazotti 15 TE
|D. Mazotti
|7
|2
|49
|0
|38
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|4
|25
|0
|14
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DE
|E. Ane
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|3
|31.7
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|4
|21.3
|27
|0
|
C. Bostic III 25 CB
|C. Bostic III
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
3 & 4 - SJST 32(0:02 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 38(0:08 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at BALL 32 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(0:12 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 49(0:20 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson runs ob at BALL 38 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(0:24 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(0:33 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to SJS 49 for 11 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
4 & 16 - SJST 34(0:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 30-T.Evans. 30-T.Evans to SJS 16 FUMBLES (27-J.Lenard). 23-T.Nevens to SJS 38 for 29 yards (88-D.Koch).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SJST 26(1:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at SJS 34 for -8 yards (90-L.Grey).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 22(2:06 - 2nd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 26 for -4 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(2:42 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to SJS 22 for 6 yards (9-T.Parker45-K.Harmon).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(3:08 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy to SJS 28 for 15 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 50(3:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to SJS 43 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(4:12 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 50 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(4:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 0-J.McGaughy. Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 22(4:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 16-H.Littles. 16-H.Littles to BALL 31 for 9 yards (18-K.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SJST 22(5:07 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 22 for no gain (27-J.Lenard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(5:34 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 22 for 2 yards (91-E.Ane45-K.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 9(5:45 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti INTERCEPTED by 5-B.Cosby at BALL End Zone. 5-B.Cosby touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 4 - BALLST 4(6:30 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to BALL 9 FUMBLES. 32-K.Robinson to BALL 9 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(7:01 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to BALL 4 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - BALLST 29(7:08 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton. Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 29(7:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 28(7:55 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to BALL 29 for -1 yard (0-C.Agyemang27-J.Daw).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(8:26 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to BALL 28 for 4 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 30(8:59 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to BALL 32 for 38 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(9:38 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 30 for -2 yards (94-J.Sape).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(10:09 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for 12 yards (94-J.Sape).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - SJST 10(10:14 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 10(10:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SJST 5(10:44 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 5. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 9(11:15 - 2nd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 5 for 4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SJST 9(11:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(11:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at SJS 9 for 16 yards (9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(12:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 25 for 28 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(12:24 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at BALL 32. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 17(12:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler pushed ob at BALL 32 for 15 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 47(12:32 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 30 yards from BALL 47 to BALL 17 fair catch by 16-H.Littles.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 45(13:09 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to BALL 47 for -2 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 50(13:46 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to BALL 45 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(14:21 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 4 yards (27-J.Daw).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - BALLST 32(15:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 14 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 32 for -3 yards (92-K.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(0:57 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 35 for 12 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 25-C.Bostic to SJS 23 for 15 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 1(1:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 1(1:36 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 1 for no gain (91-E.Ane96-J.Kakiva).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 3(2:08 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 1 for 2 yards (4-N.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(2:27 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 3 for 7 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 33(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to SJS 10 for 23 yards (27-J.Lenard23-N.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(2:56 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 33 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 35(3:04 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 0 yards from SJS 35 blocked by 17-N.Jones. 95-C.Alexander to SJS 35 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 31(3:37 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 35 for 4 yards (42-H.Grenda).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 36(3:54 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 30(4:33 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 36 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson7-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(5:08 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 30 for 3 yards (28-M.Lee).
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 27 for 27 yards (16-H.Littles).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:15 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(5:20 - 1st) 30-T.Evans runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 14(5:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to SJS 3 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 22(5:49 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to SJS 14 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(6:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to SJS 22 for 5 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 32(6:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-D.Marcus. 20-D.Marcus to SJS 27 for 5 yards (9-T.Parker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 36(7:04 - 1st) 0-J.McGaughy to SJS 32 for 4 yards (41-H.Darden3-T.Webb).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(7:33 - 1st) 20-D.Marcus to SJS 36 for 3 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(7:56 - 1st) 20-D.Marcus pushed ob at SJS 39 for 28 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 26(8:03 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 41 yards from SJS 26 to BALL 33 fair catch by 16-H.Littles.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 26(8:39 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 26 for no gain (0-C.Agyemang).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 19(9:13 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock out of bounds at the SJS 26.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(9:55 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 19 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 17 for 17 yards (44-B.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(10:04 - 1st) 24-W.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(10:19 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to SJS 3 for 22 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 30(11:01 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 25 for 5 yards (90-L.Grey91-E.Ane).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:01 - 1st) Team penalty on BALL False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 25. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 42(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to SJS 25 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SJST 47(11:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Littles. Team penalty on SJS Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 50(11:46 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to SJS 47 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(11:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 26(11:56 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 24 yards from SJS 26 out of bounds at the BALL 50.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 25(12:03 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 26 for 1 yard (42-H.Grenda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 25(12:09 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(12:41 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 25 for 3 yards (93-K.Mims7-B.Martin).
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 22 for 21 yards (16-H.Littles).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - SJST 46(12:59 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL 47. 21-A.Phillips runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 43(13:36 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 3 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(13:44 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - SJST 28(13:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on BALL 3-A.Uzodinma Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 27(14:33 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 1 yard (27-J.Daw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 26(14:53 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 27 for 1 yard (5-B.Cosby).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 18-K.Reed to SJS 26 for 20 yards (10-B.Stewart).
-
BALLST
22SJST
27
0
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
37
34
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
55
23
Final ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
28
42
Final ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
20
55
Final ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
WVU
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+9.5
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
051.5 O/U
+7.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-4
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
067 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
049 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
065 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
058 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
065.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
0
ESPN