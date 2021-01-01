|
|
|AUBURN
|NWEST
No. 14 Northwestern, Auburn get postseason rematch in Citrus Bowl
Eleven years to the day after facing off in a thrilling bowl game, the Auburn Tigers and No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats meet again on New Year's Day in the Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.
The teams played in the 2010 Outback Bowl, with the Tigers pulling out a 38-35 overtime victory. Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka completed 47 of 78 passes for 532 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions for the Wildcats.
Northwestern scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to tie the game, but the Tigers' Wes Byrum kicked a 21-yard field goal in OT and the Wildcats were unable to equalize. Auburn went on to win the national championship the following season.
This year, the Wildcats (6-2) enter the bowl game coming off a 22-10 loss to No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Northwestern led the Buckeyes 10-6 at the half, but three second-half turnovers and a tired defense gave way to a potent Ohio State rushing attack.
"We just didn't make the plays we needed to make down the stretch in the fourth quarter to be Big Ten champions," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "But to have the opportunity to represent the Big Ten in Orlando, we are ecstatic."
The Tigers (6-4) haven't played since Dec. 12, and in that time they fired head coach Gus Malzahn and hired Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has stepped into the interim head-coaching role for the bowl game.
"These guys have been resilient," Steele said. "They've shown a lot of character, leadership and just the ability to adapt. We've actually had an additional bump in the road that we had a change at the top for us, which is something that's hard on a football program. And so we're going through that."
Auburn apparently had another bump in the road this week, facing the loss of running back Tank Bigsby. AL.com reported Friday that Bigsby won't play for undisclosed reasons.
Bigsby was the Southeastern Conference's co-Freshman of the Year after rushing for 834 yards on 138 carries in 10 games. He added 300 kick-return yards and 84 receiving yards for 1,218 all-purpose yards.
Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph won the Freshman of the Year award for the Big Ten, and he'll take the field for the Wildcats. He's the first strictly defensive player to win the award since Deion Barnes in 2012. Joseph leads the nation with six interceptions.
The game will also be the last in the career of Northwestern's defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who would reach 400 career wins if the Wildcats win the Citrus Bowl.
Hankwitz started his coaching career at his alma mater of Michigan and served as the defensive coordinator for Arizona, Western Michigan, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin before being hired by Fitzgerald before the 2008 season.
Hankwitz was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the best assistant coach in the country, and Fitzgerald said Northwestern's success on defense starts and ends with Hankwitz.
"You look at my head coaching career here and our success, I mean Mike Hankwitz is in the DNA, the fabric, the architect, take whatever you want to say," Fitzgerald said. "I'm just so grateful for him."
--Field Level Media
|
|
B. Nix
10 QB
292 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds
|
|
P. Ramsey
12 QB
282 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 50 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|25
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|361
|439
|Total Plays
|69
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|157
|Rush Attempts
|26
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|300
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-90
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|7
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|25/42
|292
|1
|0
|
C. Sandberg 24 QB
|C. Sandberg
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|10
|32
|0
|8
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|16
|1
|5
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|9
|15
|0
|5
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Canion 17 WR
|E. Canion
|6
|3
|80
|1
|57
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|13
|5
|72
|0
|24
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|4
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|3
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|5
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|4
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|2
|11
|0
|17
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Domio 17 DB
|M. Domio
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walker 3 DE
|Z. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 35 LB
|C. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 76 DT
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Handy 55 DL
|J. Handy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson Jr. 5 DB
|C. Thompson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Patton 96 K
|B. Patton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 45 DE
|C. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|5
|47.4
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|23/34
|282
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|32
|98
|1
|19
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|10
|50
|1
|30
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|10
|6
|76
|1
|30
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|6
|3
|61
|1
|35
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|4
|4
|48
|1
|19
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|4
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
W. Dennis Jr. 86 WR
|W. Dennis Jr.
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
R. Niro III 23 RB
|R. Niro III
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 21 DB
|C. Mitchell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hudetz 47 LB
|T. Hudetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 52 DT
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Blake 58 DL
|W. Blake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Mann 41 LB
|G. Mann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|4
|45.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 30(3:10 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 28 for 2 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(3:33 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 30 for 6 yards (9-Z.McClain45-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(4:34 - 4th) Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AUB 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - NWEST 47(4:34 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 49 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain). Penalty on AUB 21-S.Monday Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NW 49.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(4:41 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 33 for 10 yards (14-N.Pritchett). Team penalty on NW Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 43. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 8 yards from AUB 35. 16-B.Joseph to AUB 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(4:41 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to NW 5 for -3 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 2(4:45 - 4th) 3-D.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2(4:49 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10(4:53 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on NW 21-C.Mitchell Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NW 10. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 4 - AUBURN 24(5:20 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to NW 10 for 14 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 24(5:26 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Hudson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 30(6:06 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to NW 24 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(6:12 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(6:46 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to NW 30 for 22 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 24(7:17 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 48 for 24 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 24(7:22 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(7:49 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 24 for -1 yard (93-J.Spivak).
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 8(7:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 7(8:44 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 8 for -1 yard (76-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(9:31 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 7 for 4 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 21(10:15 - 4th) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at AUB 11 for 10 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 25(11:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to AUB 21 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(11:24 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 25 for -1 yard (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 28(11:38 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 24 FUMBLES (52-J.Butler). 99-E.Brown to AUB 24 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 20(11:59 - 4th) 24-C.Sandberg complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 28 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(12:13 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 63 yards from NW 35. 12-E.Stove to AUB 20 for 18 yards (27-C.Azema23-D.Sermons).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 1(12:17 - 4th) 20-C.Porter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - NWEST 6(12:40 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 1 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday0-O.Pappoe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 10(13:03 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 6 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday20-J.Sherwood).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(13:25 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 10 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 22(13:37 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 18 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(14:05 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 22 for 9 yards (0-O.Pappoe92-M.Burks).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(14:29 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to AUB 31 for 19 yards (15-J.Peters).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 50(14:32 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to NW 50 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 49(15:00 - 4th) 3-D.Williams to NW 50 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin96-T.Kent).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 44(0:17 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(0:50 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 17-E.Canion. 17-E.Canion to AUB 44 for 3 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:08 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 41 for 16 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 25 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to AUB 25 fair catch by 13-L.Tennison.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:43 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:49 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:53 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 26-E.Hull.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 45(2:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 17-B.Kirtz. Penalty on AUB 3-Z.Walker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(2:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Porter.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 48(2:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to AUB 45 for 7 yards (0-O.Pappoe14-N.Pritchett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 48(2:39 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(2:58 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NW 48 for 3 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 15(3:17 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 45 for 30 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(3:44 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 15 for 2 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 43(3:56 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 44 yards from AUB 43 Downed at the NW 13.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 45(4:32 - 3rd) 89-J.Pegues to AUB 43 for -2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 43(5:06 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 45 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 20 - AUBURN 26(5:31 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 43 for 17 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(5:44 - 3rd) 12-E.Stove to AUB 50 for 14 yards (28-C.Bergin). Penalty on AUB 47-J.Shenker Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at AUB 36. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 36(5:51 - 3rd) 19-R.Lees to AUB 36 for no gain (36-J.Simpson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 37(6:19 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to AUB 36 for 1 yard (9-Z.McClain21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 37(6:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(6:42 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to AUB 37 for 7 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(7:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to AUB 44 for 21 yards (17-M.Domio).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(7:29 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 35 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(8:10 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 31 for 3 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:32 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 28 for 3 yards (35-C.Riley).
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|+57 YD
|
2 & 13 - AUBURN 43(8:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 17-E.Canion. 17-E.Canion runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(9:08 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 43 for -3 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 41(9:34 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to AUB 46 for 5 yards (21-C.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(10:03 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 41 for 5 yards (97-S.McLaughlin42-P.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(10:28 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 36 for 5 yards (5-J.Pace42-P.Fisher).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(10:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 31 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin21-C.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 37(10:56 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 45 yards from NW 37. 12-E.Stove to AUB 25 for 7 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - NWEST 28(11:04 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 37 for 9 yards (99-T.Moultry9-Z.McClain).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - NWEST 20(12:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Niro. 23-R.Niro to NW 28 for 8 yards (21-S.Monday96-B.Patton).
|Sack
|
1 & 16 - NWEST 27(12:11 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 20 for -7 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(12:40 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at NW 37 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters). Team penalty on NW Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 37.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 24(12:58 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 33 for 9 yards (17-M.Domio).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 18(13:28 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 24 for 6 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(13:55 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 18 for 1 yard (1-B.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 32(14:04 - 3rd) 91-O.Chapman punts 49 yards from AUB 32. 19-R.Lees to NW 17 for -2 yards (5-C.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 32(14:09 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(14:40 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to AUB 32 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin42-P.Fisher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 28 for 3 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AUBURN 10(0:21 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 10(0:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 5(0:27 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at NW 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 5(0:32 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - AUBURN 5(0:37 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 17(0:44 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to NW 5 for 12 yards (21-C.Mitchell51-B.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 12(0:44 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at NW 12. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 16(0:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles runs ob at NW 12 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(1:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to NW 16 for 1 yard (11-A.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(1:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on NW 11-A.Hampton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(1:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson runs ob at NW 32 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(1:36 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 48(2:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to NW 45 for 3 yards (47-T.Hudetz).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(2:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to NW 48 for 7 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 40(2:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 45 for 5 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(3:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 87-B.Frazier. 87-B.Frazier to AUB 40 for 7 yards (20-C.Porter).
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN(3:38 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 5-J.Pace Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 33. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 25(3:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 33 for 8 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(4:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 25 for 7 yards (21-C.Mitchell28-C.Bergin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 46(4:09 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 36 yards from NW 46 out of bounds at the AUB 18.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 39(5:06 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to NW 46 for 7 yards (17-M.Domio).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 38(5:42 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at NW 39 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(5:45 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(6:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter runs ob at NW 38 for 13 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - AUBURN 33(6:08 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 27(6:52 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to NW 33 for -6 yards (49-A.Adebawore41-G.Mann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 27(6:54 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(7:18 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to NW 27 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 32(7:29 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 80-Z.Capers. 80-Z.Capers to NW 28 for 4 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(7:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker pushed ob at NW 32 for 8 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 49(8:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to NW 40 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(8:39 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 2 yards (99-E.Brown58-W.Blake).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 28(8:47 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 40 yards from NW 28 to AUB 32 fair catch by 12-E.Stove. Team penalty on NW Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 32.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 33(8:47 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 23-R.Niro False start 5 yards enforced at NW 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 33(8:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 32(9:26 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 33 for 1 yard (3-Z.Walker49-D.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(9:53 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull pushed ob at NW 32 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 23(9:56 - 2nd) Team penalty on AUB Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 23. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 15(10:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 23 for 8 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(10:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 15 for 1 yard (14-N.Pritchett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 50(10:57 - 2nd) 91-O.Chapman punts 36 yards from NW 50 to NW 14 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 50(11:03 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 50(11:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(11:41 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to NW 50 for 3 yards (99-E.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 47(11:45 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 47(12:25 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to AUB 47 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - NWEST 40(13:05 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 17-B.Kirtz. 17-B.Kirtz to AUB 47 for 13 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(13:41 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 40 for -6 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 43(13:55 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 46 for 3 yards (5-C.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 42(14:30 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 43 for 1 yard (35-C.Riley20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 41(15:00 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 42 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(0:04 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 41 for 7 yards (20-J.Sherwood35-C.Riley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 34(0:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on AUB 56-T.Manning Personal Foul declined.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 24 - AUBURN 47(0:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to NW 34 for 19 yards (11-A.Hampton5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - AUBURN 47(0:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Frazier.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - AUBURN 46(1:33 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 47 for 1 yard (46-D.O'Rourke28-C.Bergin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(1:38 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Canion. Penalty on AUB 17-E.Canion Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 44(2:04 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 3-D.Williams. 3-D.Williams to NW 39 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(2:32 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to NW 44 for 6 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 30(2:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 17-E.Canion. 17-E.Canion to NW 50 for 20 yards (11-A.Hampton16-B.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(3:14 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to AUB 30 for 5 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 6(3:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - NWEST 7(3:51 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to AUB 6 for 1 yard (0-O.Pappoe).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 17(4:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to AUB 7 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(4:47 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Niro. 23-R.Niro to AUB 17 for 9 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|+19 YD
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 45(5:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to AUB 26 for 19 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 49(5:58 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to AUB 45 for 6 yards (1-B.Bryant20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NWEST 49(6:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(6:44 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 49 for -4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 34(7:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman pushed ob at AUB 47 for 19 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:35 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 34 for 2 yards (32-W.Steiner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 27(7:42 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 41 yards from AUB 27 to NW 32 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 24(8:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 27 for 3 yards (18-C.Ruiz11-A.Hampton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 18(9:11 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 24 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - AUBURN 15(9:34 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 18 for 3 yards (99-E.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(9:34 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 65-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at AUB 20. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NWEST 40(9:42 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 60 yards from NW 40 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 40(9:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 40(9:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs ob at AUB 41 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 40(10:01 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(10:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 40 for -3 yards (55-J.Handy).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(10:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-W.Dennis. 86-W.Dennis to NW 43 for 23 yards (17-M.Domio20-J.Sherwood).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 33(11:00 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 67 yards from AUB 33 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(11:03 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:30 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 33 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:32 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 35(11:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(12:07 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to AUB 35 for 2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 49(12:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to AUB 37 for 14 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 49 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:29 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 47 for no gain (9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 42(13:50 - 1st) 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 47 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(14:20 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 42 for 5 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(14:38 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to NW 37 for 10 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 27 for 2 yards (3-Z.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
