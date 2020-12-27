|
|
|NCST
|UK
Kentucky takes on sizzling NC State in Gator Bowl
By the end of the regular season, there were positive feelings for both No. 23 North Carolina State and Kentucky.
One of the teams will extend that good mood when they meet in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla.
"It's been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game," said Mark Stoops, the first Kentucky coach to lead the Wildcats to five consecutive bowl appearances.
"We've invested a lot to this point," said NC State coach Dave Doeren, whose team's late-season push resulted in a national ranking. "It's the last time this group will get to play together, and we wanted to have one more ride."
Despite NC State (8-3) holding twice as many victories as Kentucky (4-6), the Wildcats were listed as early favorites in this bowl matchup. Four of Kentucky's losses came to nationally ranked teams.
Both teams ended their regular seasons by winning on Dec. 5 -- NC State topping Georgia Tech while Kentucky throttled South Carolina.
"We're at 100 percent so the guys are all back and out there practicing and working hard and having some fun," Stoops said of early bowl preparations.
"The energy is high," Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal said. "We're just ready to get to the bowl game and get ready to play."
NC State went 2-3 against nationally ranked opponents, though the Wolfpack didn't face Atlantic Coast Conference championship game combatants Clemson or Notre Dame.
The Wolfpack closed the regular season with four consecutive victories -- the team's best such stretch to end a regular season since 2008.
NC State's most recent bowl outing came two years ago in the Gator Bowl, where it was blown out by Texas A&M. The Wolfpack are 1-3 all-time in the Gator Bowl.
"We're a different team this year," said NC State safety Tyler Baker-Williams, who pointed out that he didn't like the team sitting out the 2019 postseason. "We have a bigger chip on our shoulder. We're just ready to show out."
Kentucky lost four years ago to Georgia Tech in its lone Gator Bowl appearance.
"We hope to play better this go around," Stoops said.
The Wildcats won against Virginia Tech in last year's Belk Bowl (now named Duke's Mayo Bowl) in Charlotte, N.C.
Albeit playing 10 conference games (rather than the normal eight), NC State set a school record by winning seven ACC games this year. In 2019, it was 1-7 in league play.
"I think the record speaks for itself on what we accomplished this year and the way we accomplished it," Doeren said.
Linebacker Payton Wilson of NC State leads the ACC with 10.8 tackles per game. Wilson joined defensive lineman Alim McNeill as All-ACC first-team selections.
Kentucky's lone All-SEC first-team selection was senior center Drake Jackson.
The Kentucky-NC State series is tied 1-1. NC State won in 1909 at home and Kentucky won in 1970 at home.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|15
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|140
|276
|Total Plays
|38
|44
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|197
|Rush Attempts
|16
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|102
|79
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|79
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|140
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|13/22
|102
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|7
|29
|0
|9
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|12
|0
|10
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|4
|6
|0
|5
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|5
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|7
|4
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
|D. Autenrieth
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Duffy 33 CB
|I. Duffy
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 45 TE
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashford 16 S
|R. Ashford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|2
|46.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|9/14
|79
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|10
|120
|0
|44
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|6
|42
|0
|18
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|10
|37
|1
|20
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|3
|5
|0
|8
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|5
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Robinson 9 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Geiger 34 DB
|J. Geiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|2/2
|26
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 34(9:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 33 for -1 yard (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 28(10:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to KEN 34 for 6 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(11:12 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 28 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy99-D.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(11:23 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 70-D.Kinnard Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 41. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(11:30 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 13 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(11:52 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 28 for 3 yards (52-C.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - NCST 25(11:58 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 23 - NCST 38(12:42 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to KEN 25 for 13 yards (34-J.Geiger).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NCST 23(12:42 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 88-D.Carter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 23(12:46 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie pushed ob at KEN 23 for 2 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 27(13:11 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 25 for 2 yards (44-J.Davis15-J.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 36(13:19 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 27 for 9 yards (23-T.Ajian44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:25 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 42(13:48 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to KEN 36 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian26-B.Echols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NCST 47(14:01 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 92-P.Hoskins Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(14:28 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to KEN 47 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal9-D.Robinson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 32(14:45 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to KEN 50 for 18 yards (29-Y.Corker31-J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(14:49 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 63 yards from KEN 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 30 yards (32-J.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(0:02 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 78-N.Lewis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 8 - UK 8(0:06 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UK 3(0:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on KEN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NCST 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(0:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 26(0:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to NCST 3 for 23 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UK 26(0:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to NCST 26 for no gain (2-J.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 29(0:53 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 26 for 3 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(1:06 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to NCST 29 for 17 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(1:23 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to NCST 46 FUMBLES (33-I.Duffy). 10-A.Rose recovers at the NCST 46. 10-A.Rose to NCST 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - NCST 23(1:28 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 23(1:36 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NCST 23(1:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(2:16 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to KEN 23 for -3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NCST 21(2:52 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to KEN 20 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NCST 21(3:27 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to KEN 21 for no gain (50-M.McCall31-J.Watson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 22(3:48 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to KEN 21 for 1 yard (5-D.Square).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:17 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to KEN 22 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis23-T.Ajian).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - NCST 49(4:31 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to KEN 30 for 19 yards (7-V.Tisdale).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NCST 44(4:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on NCST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KEN 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 44(4:43 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(5:04 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to KEN 44 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols92-P.Hoskins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(5:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 39 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker26-B.Echols). Penalty on KEN 26-B.Echols Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 39.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(6:03 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 35 for 10 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:23 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 25 for no gain (44-J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - UK 4(6:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(7:18 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke pushed ob at NCST 4 for 18 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 34(7:36 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at NCST 22 for 44 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 34(7:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 17 - UK 14(8:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 34 for 20 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(9:02 - 2nd) 6-J.Ali to KEN 14 for -7 yards (31-V.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 38(9:08 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from NCST 38 to KEN 21 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 38(9:13 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 36(9:49 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 42-D.Autenrieth. 42-D.Autenrieth pushed ob at NCST 38 for 2 yards (32-J.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(10:22 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 36 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 28(11:03 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to NCST 33 for 5 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 25(11:41 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 28 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(12:14 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for 6 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 39(12:21 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 42 yards from KEN 39 to NCST 19 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(12:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Hayes.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 39(12:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Hayes INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Baker-Williams at NCST 44. 13-T.Baker-Williams to NCST 44 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 37(13:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 39 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(13:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UK 32(13:26 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps. Penalty on NCST 45-D.Vann Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 32. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 29(14:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 32 for 3 yards (45-C.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:41 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 29 for 4 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 14(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 25 for 11 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 11(0:04 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 14 for 3 yards (2-J.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NCST 38(0:14 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 38. 6-J.Ali to KEN 11 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams24-C.Scott).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NCST 47(0:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 38 for -9 yards (44-J.Davis4-J.Paschal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(1:27 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 47 for 1 yard (15-J.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:34 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(2:02 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie pushed ob at NCST 46 for 15 yards (14-C.Valentine).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 29(2:08 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 31 for -2 yards (2-J.Scott31-V.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 34(2:48 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 29 for 5 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - UK 40(3:25 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 34 for 6 yards (2-J.Scott).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(4:02 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 40 for -2 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(4:29 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke pushed ob at NCST 38 for 12 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - NCST 41(4:42 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Echols at KEN 43. 26-B.Echols to NCST 50 for 7 yards (88-D.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(5:21 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 41 for no gain (29-Y.Corker92-P.Hoskins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 36(5:38 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 41 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(5:59 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at NCST 36 for 9 yards (14-C.Valentine9-D.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 38 yards from KEN 35 to NCST 27 fair catch by 28-D.Parham.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UK 7(6:05 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 10(6:47 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to NCST 7 for 3 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 14(7:22 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 10 for 4 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(7:29 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 15(7:55 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 14 for 1 yard (33-I.Duffy).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 17(8:36 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to NCST 15 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - UK 25(9:14 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at NCST 17 for 8 yards (6-J.Harris).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(9:55 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to NCST 25 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 31(10:26 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to NCST 24 for 7 yards (25-S.Battle).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 28(11:15 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson pushed ob at NCST 31 for -3 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(11:59 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to NCST 28 for 8 yards (1-I.Moore13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UK 41(12:15 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to NCST 37 for 4 yards (1-I.Moore). Penalty on NCST 0-T.Dawkins Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(12:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to NCST 41 for 8 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UK 46(13:01 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey. Penalty on NCST 31-V.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 46. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 41(13:47 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 5 yards (33-I.Duffy99-D.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(14:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy90-S.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 29(14:44 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 39 for 10 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
