No. 13 Kentucky strives to bounce back, faces South Carolina
After suffering its first loss of the season, Kentucky needs to guard against an emotional letdown when the No. 13 Wildcats host a rejuvenated South Carolina team in a Southeastern Conference matchup Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.
"I will coach against it, guard against it, talk about it, but one of the first things I said in the locker room is one (loss) can't become two," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said at his weekly media briefing, referring to last weekend's 22-19 setback at then-No. 14 Ole Miss. "Everybody is heated and emotional after a big game like that, and our guys know the belief is there. I think the intensity needs to come back."
Kentucky (4-1, 1-1) welcomed back Chris Rodriguez from an early season suspension, and he rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. But the Wildcats' last two possessions ended with fumbles that cost them a shot at the win or a tie that would have forced overtime.
Stoops called the loss "very difficult" and said the Wildcats "did a lot of really good things." But they did not come out of the game unscathed. Quarterback Will Levis injured a finger but stayed in the game and "is fine" for this week, Stoops said.
But defensive leader Jacquez Jones, who has 31 tackles and a sack and an interception this season, injured his foot and did not re-enter the game.
Stoops said "we'll see" when asked about Jones' availability but was slightly more optimistic about getting J.J. Weaver (15 tackles with a sack in three appearances) back in time for the Gamecocks after he sat out the Ole Miss game because of an arm injury.
"He's getting better," Stoops said of Weaver. "Chance is we'll see him."
Against South Carolina, the Wildcats will see a team that seems to have gotten new life after losses to ranked SEC opponents. Following a 44-30 defeat at then-No. 16 Arkansas and a 48-7 thrashing from then-No. 1 Georgia, the Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2) scored a combined 106 points in romps over Charlotte and South Carolina State.
Admittedly, the opposition has not been the stiffest (S.C. State is an FCS program and Charlotte is 1-5), but the way the Gamecocks went about their business showed promise.
MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the two games, and Spencer Rattler was a combined 38-of-50 passing for 399 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
"He's got really good command of what we're doing," Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of the Oklahoma transfer, who has completed 64.9 percent of his attempts. "I think he has a better understanding of it for sure."
This will be the third ranked team the Gamecocks will have faced in the first half of the season. Kentucky has won seven of the last eight meetings, but that doesn't add to the pressure, Beamer said.
"They're all important," he said. "That's not coach-speak. Any time you get back in the SEC, it's always critical as well. We've got great respect for their program."
--Field Level Media
|
M. Lloyd
1 RB
50 RuYds, RuTD, 31 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
121 RuYds, ReYd, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|13
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|235
|209
|Total Plays
|45
|43
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|145
|Rush Attempts
|28
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|147
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|12-17
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-26
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|5-30.6
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|209
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|12/17
|147
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|16
|50
|1
|18
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|6
|10
|0
|7
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|2
|2
|44
|1
|42
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|2
|2
|31
|0
|28
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|2
|29
|0
|30
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 29 DB
|D. Spaulding
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|1-6
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Barrett 93 DL
|N. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|2
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Sheron 12 QB
|K. Sheron
|7/12
|64
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|21
|121
|0
|20
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
K. Sheron 12 QB
|K. Sheron
|7
|5
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|2
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|4
|2
|6
|0
|15
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|4
|38.3
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 48(12:31 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to SC 9 Center-C.Perry. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 48(12:37 - 4th) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 49(13:18 - 4th) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by B.Bates at SC 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 48.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - UK 44(13:36 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-B.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(14:26 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 46(15:00 - 4th) K.Sheron rushed to KEN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway; G.Edmond at KEN 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 43(0:20 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at KEN 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(1:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; D.Spaulding at KEN 43.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UK 31(1:06 - 3rd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for C.Magwood. PENALTY on SC-M.Dial Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UK 30(1:51 - 3rd) K.Sheron rushed to KEN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at KEN 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(2:38 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; G.Edmond at KEN 30.
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SC 22(2:43 - 3rd) M.Jeter 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-K.Kroeger.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SC 12(3:20 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SC 19(3:41 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 19. Catch made by A.Brown at KEN 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(4:20 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by A.Wells at KEN 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 19.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - SC 49(4:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 49. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 21.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - SC 49(5:21 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at SC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(5:58 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SC 44(6:43 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; D.Jackson at SC 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 37(7:07 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at SC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 37(7:40 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Square at SC 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SC 31(8:12 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Square at SC 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(8:32 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square; O.Oxendine at SC 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SC 22(9:03 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at SC 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 16(9:39 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at SC 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - UK 44(9:51 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 40 yards to SC 16 Center-C.Perry. Fair catch by J.Vann.
|+9 YD
3 & 21 - UK 35(10:12 - 3rd) K.Sheron scrambles to KEN 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at KEN 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 24 - UK 32(10:56 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; S.Greene at KEN 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UK 46(11:41 - 3rd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 32 for -14 yards (G.Edmond)
|+27 YD
2 & 16 - UK 19(12:01 - 3rd) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 19. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at KEN 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UK 25(12:47 - 3rd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 19 for -6 yards (T.Hemingway)
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - SC 42(12:56 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by A.Wells at KEN 42. Gain of 42 yards. A.Wells for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 42(12:56 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by A.Brown at KEN 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - SC 44(13:45 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SC 43(14:16 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine at SC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 43(14:20 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at SC 43.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - SC 43(0:44 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 13. Intercepted by T.Wallace at KEN 13. Tackled by SC at KEN 13.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - SC 39(1:31 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 41(2:01 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by J.Bell at KEN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SC 45(2:18 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46(2:37 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to KEN 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 19(2:46 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 35 yards to SC 46 Center-C.Perry. Downed by J.Schulz.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 19(2:52 - 2nd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 19(3:37 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens; N.Barrett at KEN 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(4:14 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burch; Z.Pickens at KEN 19.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UK 3(4:58 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at KEN 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - SC 41(5:04 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 38 yards to KEN 3 Center-SC. Downed by H.Rogers.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - SC 44(5:42 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to KEN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - SC 46(6:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to KEN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 36(7:02 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 33 for yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 33. PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(7:41 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to KEN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 36.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SC 32(8:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 32. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 40.
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 57 yards from KEN 35 to the SC 8. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Poore at SC 32.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - UK 16(8:35 - 2nd) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 16. Catch made by J.Dingle at SC 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Dingle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(9:15 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Pickens at SC 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(9:50 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to SC 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UK 42(10:31 - 2nd) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by D.Key at SC 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 42(10:36 - 2nd) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UK 49(11:12 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44(11:53 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at KEN 49.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - SC 40(11:59 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; J.Weaver at KEN 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SC 44(12:35 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by J.McDowell at KEN 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - SC 49(12:53 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to KEN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(13:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to KEN 48. Catch made by J.Brooks at KEN 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - SC 41(13:54 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 44(14:38 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at SC 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(15:00 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at SC 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SC 35(0:21 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at SC 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SC 30(0:55 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at SC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(1:22 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at SC 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - UK 35(1:27 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-C.Goodfellow.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 27(1:31 - 1st) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle (Z.Pickens).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UK 28(2:12 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; G.Edmond at SC 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(2:55 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UK 44(3:34 - 1st) K.Sheron pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by B.Brown at SC 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 44(4:16 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to SC 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 44.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - UK 36(4:57 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to SC 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(5:38 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; B.Johnson at KEN 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21(6:13 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at KEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 11(6:23 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at KEN 21 for -10 yards (T.Ajian) S.Rattler FUMBLES forced by T.Ajian. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Weaver at KEN 21. Tackled by SC at KEN 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 11(6:28 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann (K.Smith).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22(7:09 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to KEN 11 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver; K.Smith at KEN 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UK 39(7:17 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts yards to KEN 39 Center-KEN. K.Ford blocked the kick. J.McDowell recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by SC at KEN 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - UK 38(7:54 - 1st) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 38. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at KEN 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; J.Burch at KEN 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 24 - UK 23(8:35 - 1st) K.Sheron rushed to KEN 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at KEN 38.
|-9 YD
1 & 15 - UK 32(9:26 - 1st) K.Sheron pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 32. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at KEN 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:44 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-T.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - UK 19(10:18 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at KEN 37.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 24(10:18 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-T.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 38(10:25 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 38 yards to KEN 24 Center-SC. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 38(10:31 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.McDowell.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - SC 35(11:19 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Lovett at SC 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - SC 28(11:39 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Wright at SC 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 15 - UK 33(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 38(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UK 41(11:48 - 1st) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to SC 20 Center-KEN. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 20. Tackled by Z.Childress at SC 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - UK 33(12:34 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; D.Rush at KEN 41.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UK 36(13:23 - 1st) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron sacked at KEN 33 for -3 yards (J.Burch)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 36(13:29 - 1st) K.Sheron steps back to pass. K.Sheron pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UK 33(14:03 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; T.Hemingway at KEN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:47 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond; D.Spaulding at KEN 33.
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for -8 yards. C.Rodriguez FUMBLES forced by D.Spaulding. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Hemingway at KEN 17. Tackled by KEN at KEN 2.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
