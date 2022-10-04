|
|
|TXAM
|BAMA
No. 1 Alabama facing QB questions as Texas A&M comes calling
No. 1 Alabama facing QB questions as Texas A&M comes calling
The Alabama Crimson Tide is back at the top, reclaiming the No. 1 ranking once again as it prepares to host the Texas A&M Aggies in a primetime matchup Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
But the lingering question surrounding the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) is the status of starting quarterback Bryce Young.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner suffered what Alabama coach Nick Saban described as a sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win at Arkansas last week.
Saban said the injury isn't a long-term concern.
"We'll just have to evaluate it day-to-day," Saban said during his press conference on Monday. "I can't tell you if that's going to be today, tomorrow or the next day."
During preparation, Saban is attempting to veer the conversation around the team back to what and not who, telling his team "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We are going to get everybody's best game."
Young, who completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week, hurt himself on a run toward the sideline when he landed awkwardly. Tide backup Jalen Milroe sparked Alabama with a 77-yard run to set up a momentum-swinging touchdown.
Milroe went 4 for 9 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 91 yards on six carries.
Saban praised his offensive line for helping Alabama amass 555 total yards including 317 yards rushing.
"I think you're talking about a (Arkansas) team that led the league in sacks," Saban said. "They did a great job in pass protection, too, against some pretty good pass rushers and a pretty good pressure scheme."
It might be a good time for both teams to discuss pass protection with Young ailing, considering he was sacked four times in the 2021 loss to Texas A&M.
The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC), who fell from the Top 25 following a disappointing 42-24 loss at Mississippi State last week, can reappear in the rankings on Sunday.
All it would take for Texas A&M is replicated what they accomplished a year ago when they snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama with a 41-38 win at home.
Alabama leads the all-time series 11-3 and last lost to Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa in 2012.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dismissed the notions of any lingering feud between him and Saban stemming from comments Saban made back in May about how the Aggies "bought every player" they recruited with name, image and likeness funds.
Fisher was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000-2004 under Saban and part of a national championship team in 2003.
"That's over with," Fisher said. "He and I are in great shape. We're great things and we've moved on. We're moved on. We're in good shape, we're moved on."
Fisher turned his attention on getting his team right after committing four turnovers, including three inside the red zone last week. The Aggies rank 98th nationally in turnover margin (-3) and 113th in sacks with only six in five games.
Devin Achane continues to be the Aggies' top offensive playmaker with 466 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries.
The season has been very uneven for A&M with wins over ranked opponents -- Miami and Arkansas -- and losses to unranked Appalachian State and the Bulldogs.
But last season, Texas A&M was also coming off a loss to Mississippi State when it rebounded with its win over Alabama, which started a four-game winning streak.
"You live off your experiences, but at the time, we went out the next week and had tremendous practices, and prepared well and went and played well," Fisher said. "Those are the things I keep going back to right now."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|11
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|144
|218
|Total Plays
|40
|35
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|157
|Rush Attempts
|17
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|100
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.0
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|0
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|218
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|11/23
|100
|2
|1
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|11
|44
|0
|9
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. King 13 QB
|H. King
|5
|2
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|8
|2
|57
|0
|43
|
C. Marshall 10 WR
|C. Marshall
|3
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
M. Muhammad III 7 WR
|M. Muhammad III
|5
|4
|18
|1
|14
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Diggs 10 DL
|F. Diggs
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gilbert 20 DB
|J. Gilbert
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|6
|40.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|6/10
|61
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|12
|79
|0
|33
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|9
|68
|0
|37
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|4
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|4
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|3
|40.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BAMA 40(0:18 - 2nd) W.Reichard 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - BAMA 40(0:25 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 32.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BAMA 25(0:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Burton Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:31 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 28. Catch made by K.Prentice at TXAM 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:38 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 6 - TXAM 38(0:46 - 2nd) H.King pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM 49. Intercepted by T.Arnold at TXAM 49. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 38(0:49 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(1:13 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 38.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - BAMA 22(0:48 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM 34. Intercepted by J.Gilbert at TXAM 34. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 21(1:29 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to BAMA 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 22.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(2:07 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 21.
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA 5. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TXAM 3(2:20 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 3. Catch made by D.Green at BAMA 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Green for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 6(2:59 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 6(3:06 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(3:33 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by E.Stewart at BAMA 49. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 6.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(3:47 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TXAM 49 for 1 yards (F.Diggs) J.Milroe FUMBLES forced by F.Diggs. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-J.Jones at TXAM 49. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 42(4:06 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 50 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(4:34 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 42 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at BAMA 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 19(4:42 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 41 yards to BAMA 40 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TXAM 22(5:16 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 19 for -3 yards (D.Turner)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 22(5:20 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Green.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(5:27 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for M.Muhammad.
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35 to the TXAM 6. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(5:40 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by J.Burton at TXAM 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Burton for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+37 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(6:03 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 35 for 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:33 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:33 - 2nd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TXAM 5(6:40 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 5. Catch made by M.Muhammad at BAMA 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Muhammad for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXAM 5(7:20 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 5.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TXAM 14(7:51 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by C.Marshall at BAMA 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 5.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 17(8:29 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to BAMA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(8:33 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(9:08 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by C.Marshall at BAMA 30. Gain of 13 yards. C.Marshall ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(9:20 - 2nd) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at BAMA 30 for -4 yards (F.Diggs) J.Milroe FUMBLES forced by F.Diggs. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-E.Cooper at BAMA 30. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 33(9:32 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 33 yards to BAMA 34 Center-TXAM. Downed by TXAM.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - TXAM 28(9:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TXAM 33(10:18 - 2nd) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 28 for -5 yards (D.Turner)
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 37(10:59 - 2nd) H.King pass complete to TXAM 37. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 37. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 30(11:33 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 37.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 66 yards from BAMA 20 to the TXAM 14. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 10(11:42 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to TXAM 10. Catch made by C.Latu at TXAM 10. Gain of 10 yards. C.Latu for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAMA 10(12:15 - 2nd) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(12:36 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 45(13:08 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 12 for 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(13:39 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(14:13 - 2nd) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 46.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BAMA 35(14:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-M.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(0:13 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 33(0:19 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 38 yards to BAMA 29 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Sack
3 & 3 - TXAM 39(0:50 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King sacked at TXAM 33 for -6 yards (C.Braswell)
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 33(1:16 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 33. Gain of 6 yards. Lateral to E.Stewart to TXAM 39 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at TXAM 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(1:57 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 23(2:26 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(3:04 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 30(3:08 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 48 yards to TXAM 22 Center-BAMA. Out of bounds.
|-7 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 37(3:55 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 30 for -7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 36(4:33 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(5:02 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 28(5:09 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to BAMA 30 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 28(5:15 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:55 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(6:08 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 11(6:36 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 11. Catch made by M.Muhammad at TXAM 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 8(7:06 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 46(7:14 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 38 yards to TXAM 8 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by M.Muhammad.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 46(7:14 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 50(7:38 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(8:12 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to TXAM 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(8:34 - 1st) J.Milroe scrambles to TXAM 48 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(8:50 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to BAMA 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 32(8:58 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 42 yards to BAMA 26 Center-TXAM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 26. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:05 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 32 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:12 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(9:17 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 23(9:51 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXAM 23(10:30 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(11:06 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 49(11:13 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 35 yards to TXAM 14 Center-BAMA. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAMA 49(11:17 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Sack
2 & 8 - BAMA 41(11:52 - 1st) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe sacked at TXAM 49 for -8 yards (C.Russell)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(12:08 - 1st) J.Milroe rushed to TXAM 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(12:34 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TXAM 43 for 25 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 29(13:00 - 1st) J.Milroe pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(13:36 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXAM at BAMA 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXAM 36(13:43 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 44 yards to BAMA 20 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:14 - 1st) H.King pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:18 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for C.Marshall.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(14:24 - 1st) H.King steps back to pass. H.King pass incomplete intended for TXAM.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(14:54 - 1st) H.King rushed to TXAM 32 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at TXAM 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35 to the TXAM 4. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at TXAM 17.
-
AF
UTAHST
24
34
4th 7:00 FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
18
33
4th 6:05 ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
35
20
4th 8:37 NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
26
12
4th 3:21 ESP3
-
USM
TROY
10
27
4th 1:50 ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
17
30
4th 11:26 ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
17
14
4th 12:54 CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
38
4th 15:00
-
16BYU
ND
20
25
4th 13:13 NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
17
3
3rd 9:01 ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
6
6
3rd 6:02 BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
7
9
4th 14:42 ESPU
-
SC
13UK
17
7
4th 12:37 SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
14
17
3rd 10:01 FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
28
21
3rd 12:46 ESP+
-
TXAM
1BAMA
14
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
FSU
14NCST
17
3
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
12OREG
ARIZ
14
3
2nd 9:53 PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045 O/U
-10.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
049 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
Final SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
23
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
31
10
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
31
29
Final BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
Final FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
34
55
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
33
41
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
24
28
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
10
42
Final CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
17
16
Final ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
9
24
Final ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
42
24
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
14
41
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL
52
32
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
21
53
Final CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
31
41
Final FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
32
42
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
29
45
Final ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
20
23
Final/OT
-
9MISS
VANDY
52
28
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
49
20
Final ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
27
24
Final ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
38
45
Final PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
28
31
Final ESP+