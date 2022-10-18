|
|
|TNMART
|TENN
After epic win, No. 3 Tennessee faces UT Martin
After epic win, No. 3 Tennessee faces UT Martin
Third-ranked Tennessee is basking in the thrill of an epic upset of then-No. 3 Alabama.
Now, the Volunteers (6-0) will get back to business when they return to the field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday to play UT Martin (4-2), the No. 14 team in the FCS ranks.
The Skyhawks are 0-11 lifetime against Southeastern Conference programs but will make the 331-mile trek east hoping Tennessee is still caught up in its last-second, 52-49 upset of Alabama last Saturday.
However, second-year Volunteers coach Josh Heupel is working on getting his players focused on UT Martin.
"Obviously, from the outside looking in, everybody is excited about the win," Heupel said. "From the inside looking forward, we have a lot of things that we have an opportunity to get a whole lot better at, and the challenge for us is to become our best. We are in the early stages of that.
"The urgency and preparation and focus has to remain consistent, and that was the message to the players."
The hoopla following the victory included fans taking down the goalposts and depositing them into the nearby Tennessee River.
During the contest, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker passed for a career-high 385 yards and tied a personal best with five touchdown passes. Jalin Hyatt caught all five scoring passes to set a school record and tie the SEC mark while making six total catches for a career-high 207 yards.
"He has worked to become a great player this year," Heupel said of Hyatt, who has 10 touchdown catches. "Preparation meets opportunity, and you have to be ready to smash it."
The Volunteers had 567 yards against Alabama and lead the nation with an average of 551 per game. They have topped 500 in five of their six games. Tennessee also ranks second in scoring offense at 47.7 points per game.
Hooker has thrown for 1,817 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. He set a program record with 261 pass attempts without an interception until he tossed one against the Crimson Tide.
"Hendon is playing at an unbelievable level," Heupel said. "He's smart, tough, competitive, decisive, and he's accurate with the football -- short, medium and deep."
Tennessee clobbered UT Martin 50-0 in 2012 in the lone previous meeting between the schools.
The Skyhawks are 1-29 all-time against FBS programs, including a 30-7 loss to Boise State on Sept. 17. UT Martin's only victory over an FBS program came in 2012 when the team beat Memphis 20-17.
Skyhawks coach Jason Simpson compared playing Tennessee to the time his squad played No. 1 Mississippi State and quarterback Dak Prescott in 2014. UT Martin trailed by 35 points after three quarters and fell 45-16.
Simpson, who is in his 17th season with the Skyhawks, said there can't be extra emphasis placed on the contest. He said the preparation has to be similar to any other game.
"Play the best to their ability to give them the opportunity to have success," Simpson said of the message to his team. "... When your team gets to compete in that type of environment, there are certainly areas for your team to grow.
"It's a great opportunity, especially for our Tennessee kids and kids from the Southeast. I'm sure this is an opportunity they look forward to."
Dresser Winn has passed for 1,761 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions for an offense that is averaging 37.5 points. Zak Wallace has rushed for 552 yards and 10 scores.
Cornerback Shaun Lewis (four interceptions) and defensive end Daylan Dotson (4 1/2 sacks) lead the UT Martin defense.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|11-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|177
|517
|Total Plays
|45
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|104
|Rush Attempts
|17
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|158
|413
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|14.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-9
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|413
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|177
|TOTAL YDS
|517
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|15/28
|158
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|7
|17
|0
|8
|
S. Franklin 2 RB
|S. Franklin
|5
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Winn 3 QB
|D. Winn
|3
|-5
|0
|7
|
Z. Roberts 80 WR
|Z. Roberts
|2
|-5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dowell 15 WR
|C. Dowell
|13
|7
|112
|0
|41
|
D. Tanksley 4 WR
|D. Tanksley
|4
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Franklin 2 RB
|S. Franklin
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Nelson 81 TE
|D. Nelson
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Smoot 13 WR
|E. Smoot
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
O. Baker 9 S
|O. Baker
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Qualls Jr. 83 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Fields Jr. 0 WR
|R. Fields Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Sims 30 S
|D. Sims
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Baker 9 S
|O. Baker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lewis 5 CB
|S. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford II 18 LB
|J. Ford II
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Gore 14 CB
|T. Gore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Warren 73 OL
|D. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 12 S
|C. Evans
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Young 95 LB
|E. Young
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dotson 10 DE
|D. Dotson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Larco 37 K
|T. Larco
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Larco 37 K
|T. Larco
|5
|40.4
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|18/24
|276
|3
|0
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|3/3
|71
|0
|0
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1/1
|66
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|11
|33
|1
|11
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|4
|28
|0
|22
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|6
|19
|0
|9
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|12
|2
|11
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|3
|4
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|7
|7
|174
|2
|66
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|7
|5
|77
|2
|38
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|3
|3
|49
|0
|49
|
W. Merrill 19 WR
|W. Merrill
|2
|2
|41
|0
|34
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|4
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rucker 28 DB
|D. Rucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Wright 36 DB
|W. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Herring 44 LB
|E. Herring
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 88 DL
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. West 42 DL
|T. West
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turrentine 17 DB
|A. Turrentine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|40
|7/7
|10
|
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|4
|12.3
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNMART 31(9:58 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for G.Qualls.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 31(10:04 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - TNMART 45(10:27 - 3rd) D.Winn pass complete to TEN 45. Catch made by C.Dowell at TEN 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 46(11:09 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.McNeill at TEN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 46(11:15 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TNMART 49(11:38 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine; E.Herring at TEN 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 43(12:06 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TEN 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Herring at TEN 49.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TNMART 28(12:09 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot. PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(12:56 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at TNM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(13:01 - 3rd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley.
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 3rd) T.Wilson kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 4. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(13:01 - 3rd) T.Wilson extra point is no good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(13:05 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TNM End Zone for 1 yards. D.Sampson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(13:43 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TNM 35. Catch made by W.Merrill at TNM 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 1.
|+38 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 27(13:56 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by J.Holiday at TEN 27. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 28(14:36 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by S.White at TEN 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TEN 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Larco kicks 65 yards from TNM 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:23 - 2nd) J.Milton rushed to TEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TNM at TEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - TNMART 34(0:33 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 41 yards to TEN 25 Center-TNM. Downed by TNM.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - TNMART 20(1:25 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 20. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TNM 34.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TNMART 23(1:31 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn sacked at TNM 20 for -3 yards (T.West)
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(2:10 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison; E.Herring at TNM 23.
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 2nd) T.Wilson kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+66 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 34(2:18 - 2nd) P.Fant pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 34. Gain of 66 yards. J.Hyatt for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(2:35 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 34.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TNMART 47(2:49 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for S.Franklin.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TNMART 45(3:08 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 45. Catch made by S.Franklin at TNM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TNMART 45(3:15 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for R.Fields.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 45(3:22 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for E.Smoot.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TNMART 38(3:47 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 38. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TNM 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 30(4:15 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 30. Catch made by D.Nelson at TNM 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at TNM 38.
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) T.Wilson kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on TEN-N.Humphrey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 11(4:22 - 2nd) P.Fant rushed to TNM End Zone for 11 yards. P.Fant for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 17(5:02 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 17. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TNM 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TNM 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(5:24 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TNM 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 17.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(6:02 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by S.White at TEN 31. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TNMART 29(6:12 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 41 yards to TEN 30 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 30. Tackled by B.Powers at TEN 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TNMART 29(6:20 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(7:02 - 2nd) S.Franklin rushed to TNM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine at TNM 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(7:09 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 2. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(7:13 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 17. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 17. Gain of 17 yards. R.Keyton for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 19(7:18 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TNM 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 20(7:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 20. Catch made by S.White at TNM 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27(8:03 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 27. Catch made by W.Merrill at TNM 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Gore; C.Evans at TNM 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - TNMART 22(8:15 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 38 yards to TEN 40 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 40. Tackled by J.Lucas at TNM 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - TNMART 18(8:57 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 18. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - TNMART 16(9:32 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.West; J.Josephs at TNM 18.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(10:13 - 2nd) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn sacked at TNM 16 for -9 yards (S.Page)
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 7. Fair catch by J.Castleberry.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 22(10:21 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 22. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TNM 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hyatt for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(10:45 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 31. Catch made by J.Small at TNM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; R.Hicks at TNM 22.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(10:54 - 2nd) S.Franklin rushed to TNM 31 for 6 yards. S.Franklin FUMBLES forced by T.Flowers. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-A.Beasley at TNM 31. Tackled by TNM at TNM 31.
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 7. Fair catch by O.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TENN 30(11:01 - 2nd) C.McGrath 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEN Holder-TEN.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TENN 22(11:06 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 26(11:30 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TNM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 26(11:36 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 31(12:14 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TNM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 39(12:30 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 39. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TNM 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 39(12:35 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(12:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 42. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TNMART 23(12:59 - 2nd) T.Larco punts 46 yards to TEN 31 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 31. Tackled by A.Webb at TEN 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - TNMART 16(13:43 - 2nd) D.Winn rushed to TNM 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TNM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - TNMART 16(14:26 - 2nd) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 16. Catch made by Z.Wallace at TNM 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at TNM 16.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Roberts rushed to TNM 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TNM 16.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 8(0:00 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 8. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Keyton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 17(0:03 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Roughing the Passer 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 17(0:09 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for P.Fant.
|+22 YD
3 & 19 - TENN 39(0:35 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TNM 17 for 22 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 17.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TENN 34(0:58 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TNM 39 for -5 yards (J.Ford; E.Young)
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(1:24 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TNM 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Dotson at TNM 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 39(1:29 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TNM 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TENN 39(1:37 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(1:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TNM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 50(2:11 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TNM 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(2:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEN 50.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 30(1:29 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 47. PENALTY on TNM-TNM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 27(3:17 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TEN 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(3:39 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TEN 27.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - TNMART 31(3:51 - 1st) D.Winn pass INTERCEPTED at TEN 18. Intercepted by W.Wright at TEN 18. Tackled by D.Warren at TEN 23.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - TNMART 28(4:30 - 1st) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; A.Beasley at TEN 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 29(4:53 - 1st) S.Franklin rushed to TEN 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TNMART 39(4:58 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley. PENALTY on TEN-W.Wright Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 50(5:16 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 50. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at TEN 39.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TNMART 25(5:24 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TNM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(5:59 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TNM 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 4. Fair catch by J.Castleberry.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(6:05 - 1st) P.Fant rushed to TNM End Zone for 1 yards. P.Fant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TENN 1(6:44 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to TNM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TNM 1.
|+38 YD
1 & 15 - TENN 39(7:01 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 39. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 39. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 1.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 34(7:23 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-C.Mays False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 36(7:36 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Baker at TNM 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 37(7:56 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; J.Ford at TNM 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(8:30 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 45. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 46(8:43 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 46. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lewis at TNM 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(8:59 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks at TEN 46.
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) T.Larco kicks 37 yards from TNM 35 to the TEN 28. D.Slaughter returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McGoy at TEN 44.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 1st) T.Larco extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TNMART 4(9:10 - 1st) Z.Roberts rushed to TEN End Zone for 4 yards. Z.Roberts for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TNMART 9(9:17 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Tanksley. PENALTY on TEN-T.Flowers Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TNMART 9(9:23 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Nelson.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TNMART 9(9:29 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for C.Dowell.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 50(9:56 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 50. Catch made by C.Dowell at TNM 50. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TEN 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TNMART 41(10:21 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 41. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 37(10:53 - 1st) S.Franklin rushed to TNM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 30(11:23 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 30. Catch made by E.Smoot at TNM 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at TNM 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(11:44 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by S.Franklin at TNM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TNM 30.
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 3. Fair catch by J.Castleberry.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 1(11:46 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 3(12:01 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at TNM 1.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 6(12:09 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 3.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 17(12:30 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 6 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 19(12:51 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TNM 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sims at TNM 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by R.Keyton at TNM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hicks; C.Evans at TNM 19.
|+44 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 31(13:30 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 31. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by TNM at TNM 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 31(13:32 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 26(13:55 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Gore at TEN 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - TNMART 32(13:55 - 1st) T.Larco punts 36 yards to TEN 32 Center-TNM. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 32. Tackled by J.Ford at TEN 36. PENALTY on TEN-W.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TNMART 32(14:13 - 1st) D.Winn steps back to pass. D.Winn pass incomplete intended for D.Nelson.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TNMART 30(14:44 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to TNM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at TNM 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNMART 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Winn pass complete to TNM 25. Catch made by D.Tanksley at TNM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TNM 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the TNM 7. Fair catch by O.Baker.
-
AKRON
KENTST
17
30
3rd 6:33 ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
23
14
3rd 9:48 ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
10
3rd 4:53 ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
24
14
3rd 5:19 ESPU
-
IND
RUT
14
10
3rd 1:22 BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
33
3rd 9:29 FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
16
28
4th 14:33 ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
17
31
3rd 0:12 CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
7
58
3rd 9:58 SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
17
7
3rd 15:00
-
BGREEN
CMICH
16
3
2nd 0:25 ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
20
7
2nd 1:19 ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
0
1st 6:15 ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
7
1st 4:34 ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
046.5 O/U
-26
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
-5
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
060 O/U
-20
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
064.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
064 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
058.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
071 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
052 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
051.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
040.5 O/U
+10
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
043 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
063 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
047.5 O/U
-23
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF