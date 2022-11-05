Drive Chart
COLOST
SJST

Preview not available

Preview not available
SJST
2 Pass
7 Rush
22 YDS
1:39 POS
-1 YD
3RD & 1 SJST 46
11:28
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 45.
+5 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 41
12:04
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 46.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 37
12:37
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 41.
+9 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 28
13:09
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 37.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 24
13:36
C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:43
M.Boyle kicks 64 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at SJS 24.
COLOST
1 Pass
3 Rush
75 YDS
1:17 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:43
M.Boyle extra point is good.
+56 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 44
13:53
A.Morrow rushed to SJS End Zone for 56 yards. A.Morrow for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
2ND & 2 COLOST 33
14:26
G.Pooler pass right complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at CSU 44.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 25
15:00
G.Pooler scrambles to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 33.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 13:43
M.Boyle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:45
A.Morrow rushed to SJS End Zone for 56 yards. A.Morrow for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:17
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 1
Rushing 1 0
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-0 0-1
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 75 21
Total Plays 3 5
Avg Gain 25.0 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 64 7
Rush Attempts 2 3
Avg Rush Yards 32.0 2.3
Yards Passing 11 14
Comp. - Att. 1-1 2-2
Yards Per Pass 11.0 7.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 2-6 7---7
San Jose State 5-2 0---0
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 11 PASS YDS 14
64 RUSH YDS 7
75 TOTAL YDS 21
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Pooler  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.4% 144 0 1 65.9
G. Pooler 1/1 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 502 3
A. Morrow 1 56 1 56
G. Pooler  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
G. Pooler 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 601 5
T. Horton 1 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Boyle  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 8/8
M. Boyle 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 1950 9 1 135.5
C. Cordeiro 2/2 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 163 7
C. Cordeiro 1 4 0 4
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 383 7
K. Robinson 2 3 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 621 3
E. Cooks 1 1 9 0 9
S. Olson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 81 1
S. Olson 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jenkins  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
S. Garrett 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 1:17 3 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 SJST 24 1:39 4 22

SJSU
Spartans

Result Play
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 46
(11:28 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 45.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 41
(12:04 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(12:37 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 41.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 28
(13:09 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(13:36 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 28.
Kickoff
(13:43 - 1st) M.Boyle kicks 64 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at SJS 24.

CSU
Rams
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:43 - 1st) M.Boyle extra point is good.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(13:53 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to SJS End Zone for 56 yards. A.Morrow for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33
(14:26 - 1st) G.Pooler pass right complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at CSU 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Pooler scrambles to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores