SJST
2 Pass
7 Rush
22 YDS
1:39 POS
-1 YD
3RD & 1 SJST 46
11:28
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 45.
+5 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 41
12:04
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 41. Catch made by S.Olson at SJS 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 46.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 37
12:37
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 41.
+9 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 28
13:09
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 37.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 24
13:36
C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at SJS 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:43
M.Boyle kicks 64 yards from CSU 35 to the SJS 1. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by CSU at SJS 24.
COLOST
1 Pass
3 Rush
75 YDS
1:17 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:43
M.Boyle extra point is good.
+56 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 44
13:53
A.Morrow rushed to SJS End Zone for 56 yards. A.Morrow for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
2ND & 2 COLOST 33
14:26
G.Pooler pass right complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at CSU 44.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 25
15:00
G.Pooler scrambles to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at CSU 33.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|1
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|75
|21
|Total Plays
|3
|5
|Avg Gain
|25.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|7
|Rush Attempts
|2
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|32.0
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|11
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|1-1
|2-2
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|11
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|75
|TOTAL YDS
|21
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Pooler 12 QB
|G. Pooler
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|2/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
