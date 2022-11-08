|
|
|ARIZST
|WASHST
Washington State rolls into matchup with Arizona State
It is not hard to find numbers that suggest Arizona State and host Washington State are evenly matched, especially on offense, going into their Pac-12 game Saturday at Pullman, Wash.
Both teams are 2-4 in conference play and are seventh and eighth in points scored and yards gained, with both categories slightly favoring Arizona State.
Yet Washington State (5-4 overall) has allowed only 20 points per game, vs. 31.1 for the Sun Devils (3-6), who couldn't stop UCLA in a 50-36 loss at Tempe, Ariz., last weekend. In particular, the Bruins rushed for 402 of their 571 total yards.
Not that Washington State coach Jake Dickert expects it to be so easy for his team.
"I think Arizona State is a talented defense," Dickert said. "I think it's rare for them to give up that type of yardage, but I think there are some opportunities that we need to take advantage of in the run game, but more importantly, do it with our style and our way."
The Cougars' way starts with running back Nakia Watson, who has 491 yards rushing among his 668 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.
In Washington State's 52-14 blowout of host Stanford over the weekend, Watson ran for 166 yards and a score. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns, part of his 2,360 yards passing this season.
"They'll be in four wides a lot, spread you out, throw the ball around," Sun Devils defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said.
Henderson is aware the Sun Devils need "to make sure we don't give the same looks in the secondary and making sure we disguise a little bit more."
Arizona State has its own weapon in running back Xazavian Valladay, who piled up 92 yards rushing and two scores while making 10 catches for 89 yards against UCLA. Not that Dickert needed any convincing about Valladay, who has 1,061 yards from scrimmage 14 touchdowns (852 and 12 on the ground) this season.
"I'm very familiar with X," Dickert said. "My three years at Wyoming (as assistant coach), X was one of the best tailbacks in the country. ... He's been phenomenal. He's perfect for the (Sun Devils') zone scheme running attack, and just like Nakia for us, always knew he could be a great pass threat."
In his fifth collegiate season, Valladay has 4,926 yards from scrimmage (4,133 rushing) and 35 touchdowns (31 on the ground).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|10
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|1
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|21
|219
|Total Plays
|12
|30
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|-2
|69
|Rush Attempts
|6
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.3
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|23
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|2-6
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.7
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|23
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|-2
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|21
|TOTAL YDS
|219
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|2/6
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1
|-25
|0
|-25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Shaffer 28 LB
|W. Shaffer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 6 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|3
|46.7
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|13/21
|150
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|7
|64
|1
|25
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|3
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|2
|42
|0
|35
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|4
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|2
|5.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WASHST 2(14:01 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 9(14:25 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by L.Victor at ASU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ASU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 9(14:31 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(15:00 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at ASU 9.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(0:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at ASU 11.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 46(1:10 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU 29 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(1:20 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at WST 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; M.Robertson at WST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZST 39(1:50 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 36 yards to WST 25 Center-ASU. Downed by ASU.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZST 39(1:56 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 38(2:24 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; F.Mauigoa at ASU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(2:45 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at ASU 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 18(3:12 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 18. Gain of 16 yards. G.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 17(3:53 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at ASU 18.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wilson at ASU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(3:59 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is no good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(4:02 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 2. Catch made by L.Smithson at ASU 2. Gain of 2 yards. L.Smithson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(4:20 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 19. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 2.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(4:12 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by N.Watson at ASU 44. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Edmonds at ASU 9. PENALTY on WST-D.Ollie Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 36(4:52 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:12 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at WST 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:33 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at WST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:40 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 28(5:53 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 62 yards to WST 10 Center-ASU. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 10. Pushed out of bounds by A.Taylor at WST 16.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZST 28(5:59 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(6:03 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:31 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ASU 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - WASHST 2(6:34 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. N.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 9(7:16 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 10(7:52 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to ASU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(8:01 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 18(8:31 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by N.Watson at ASU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robertson at ASU 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 35(9:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ASU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WASHST 35(9:22 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(9:33 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to ASU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 33 - ARIZST 1(9:42 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 42 yards to ASU 43 Center-ASU. R.Ferrel returned punt from the ASU 43. Tackled by D.Williamson at ASU 39.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARIZST 26(11:15 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ASU 1 for -25 yards (B.Jackson) T.Bourguet FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by ASU-J.Conyers at ASU 1. Tackled by WST at ASU 1.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZST 19(12:02 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 19. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ASU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZST 19(12:05 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(12:30 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-T.Bourguet False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(13:17 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ASU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - WASHST 43(13:25 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 47 yards to ASU 10 Center-WST. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - WASHST 38(13:25 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASHST 38(13:33 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 38(13:41 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(14:09 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at WST 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(14:38 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at WST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASHST 34(14:43 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at WST 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
