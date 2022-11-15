|
|
|UGA
|UK
No. 1 Georgia pushing for perfection at Kentucky
Top-ranked Georgia draws one more serious obstacle prior to the SEC championship game Saturday when it travels to Kentucky.
The Bulldogs certainly didn't have a letdown last week after polishing off then-No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5. They scored on the first play of the second half to take control of a 45-19 win at Mississippi State.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose team seeks to defend last year's national title, says it has kept working for ways to be better than their opposition.
"Can you do what you do better than the people in your profession on a daily basis and not get bored with monotony? It's hard to sustain anything in life, in your career, whatever it is," he said. "If you want to be the best sportswriter, you want to be the best broadcaster, you got to do it better than the other people in your profession.
"You got to do that by recreating yourself, by consistently outworking someone, and sometimes people get comfortable. We're trying our best to be at our best. The challenge is, how do you do that better than the team you're up against?"
The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) have demonstrated that consistency, aside from sloppy wins over Kent State and at Missouri. They've outscored opponents by 29 points per game with a top 10 offense and a top 5 defense.
Stetson Bennett boasts career-bests for completion percentage (67.6) and yards (2,895) with at least four games left in his season. And he's not sacrificed mistakes for it, either, tossing only five interceptions in 330 attempts.
On top of that, Georgia spreads the wealth. Nine different receivers have at least 10 catches and six different players have rushed for more than 100 yards. It hasn't escaped the notice of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
"We all understand it's a real challenge," he said. "It's a team that's very deep and very physical."
A top 10 team going into October, last week's stunning 24-21 loss to a Vanderbilt squad that entered the day with a 26-game SEC losing streak knocked Kentucky clear out of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Kentucky was outgained 448-322 by the Commodores. Its offensive line surrendered four sacks and quarterback Will Levis, who some believe is a first round NFL draft pick, threw for only 109 yards on 11 of 23 accuracy with an interception.
It was the kind of performance that raises many more questions than it provides answers and Stoops understands it.
"Under extreme, extreme pressure your habits are going to come straight to the surface and obviously I haven't created enough good habits with this unit, with this team," he said. "We do have a very good team. We have to play better in certain situations."
One bright spot last week was Chris Rodriguez, who rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. The fifth-year senior has rushed for 733 yards despite missing the first four games.
The Bulldogs own a 61-12 advantage in the all-time series, winning the last 12 matchups.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|8
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|157
|119
|Total Plays
|30
|27
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|56
|Rush Attempts
|16
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|70
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-7
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|45
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-45
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|70
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|119
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|9/14
|70
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|57
|0
|26
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|7
|25
|0
|9
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|5
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|2/2
|27
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|6/8
|63
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|14
|30
|0
|9
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|4
|2
|27
|0
|31
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Kattus 84 TE
|J. Kattus
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 92 DL
|K. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Berry 93 P
|W. Berry
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 24(0:15 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(0:19 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at KEN 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 34(0:30 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KEN 34. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at KEN 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; A.Phillips at KEN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UGA 34(0:40 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(0:48 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by K.McIntosh at KEN 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; T.Wallace at KEN 34.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 34(0:59 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to KEN 40 for 26 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 34(1:06 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 30(1:32 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; K.Saunders at UGA 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(2:03 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 24. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at UGA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UK 31(2:07 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 45 yards to UGA 24 Center-KEN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UK 31(2:18 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UGA at KEN 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UK 29(2:58 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; C.Smith at KEN 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(3:40 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at KEN 29.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 14(3:44 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 6(3:54 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 7(4:35 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to KEN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 9(5:12 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to KEN 7 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Valentine at KEN 7.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(5:56 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KEN 22. Catch made by L.McConkey at KEN 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; K.Smith at KEN 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 27(6:30 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to KEN 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(7:13 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by L.McConkey at KEN 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 27.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 46(7:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to KEN 46. Catch made by K.McIntosh at KEN 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 48(8:01 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to KEN 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; T.Rybka at KEN 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(8:43 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to KEN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Rogers at KEN 48.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - UK 18(9:04 - 2nd) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 2. Intercepted by K.Ringo at UGA 2. Tackled by W.Levis at UGA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UK 18(9:36 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to UGA 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; S.Mondon at UGA 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UK 21(10:18 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to UGA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse; M.Williams at UGA 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 16(10:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-D.Buford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - UK 24(11:53 - 2nd) W.Levis scrambles to UGA 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 25(12:36 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to UGA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at UGA 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27(13:12 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to UGA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UK 31(13:54 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to UGA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(14:36 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to UGA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 31.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - UK 48(15:00 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 39 for yards (M.Williams) PENALTY on UGA-R.Beal Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - UK 48(0:45 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to UGA 48. Catch made by B.Brown at UGA 48. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at KEN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(1:05 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to UGA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Beal; C.Chambliss at UGA 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - UK 37(1:47 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 37. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; J.Dumas-Johnson at KEN 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36(2:30 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Carter at KEN 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(2:56 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at KEN 36.
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 17(3:02 - 1st) J.Podlesny 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 10(3:45 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to KEN 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; D.Jackson at KEN 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 13(4:24 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to KEN 10 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Oxendine at KEN 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(5:03 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to KEN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; D.Jackson at KEN 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 23(5:37 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to KEN 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(6:16 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to KEN 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 43(6:52 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to KEN 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 43(7:01 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 48(7:19 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to KEN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka at KEN 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 45(7:32 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(8:05 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; J.Wright at UGA 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 34(8:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at UGA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(9:10 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Rogers at UGA 34.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UK 31(9:10 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to UGA 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; N.Stackhouse at UGA 32. PENALTY on KEN-J.Burton Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UK 31(9:41 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to UGA 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UK 31(9:49 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40(10:09 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to UGA 31 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Davis at UGA 31.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - UK 47(10:53 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 47. Catch made by J.Kattus at KEN 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(11:34 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; N.Stackhouse at KEN 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UK 43(12:08 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Dumas-Johnson at KEN 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34(12:47 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at KEN 43.
|+31 YD
3 & 11 - UK 3(13:40 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 3. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 3. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at KEN 34.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UK 5(13:45 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-D.Buford False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 4(14:15 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse; J.Carter at KEN 5.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 4(14:53 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; T.Walthour at KEN 4.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the KEN 4. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by UGA at KEN 4. Kentucky challenged the kick touched and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by KEN.
