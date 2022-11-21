|
|
|WVU
|OKLAST
Oklahoma State, WVU try to finish strong, end lulls
The last few weeks certainly haven't been what West Virginia and Oklahoma State had in mind in terms of finishing the season strong.
Both have been stumbling to the finish line of the 2022 season, but one at least will have a chance to end Big 12 play on a winning note when the teams meet on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.
West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) enters having lost four of its last five games, including a 48-31 home loss to Kansas State last week.
Defense has been the main problem in that stretch for the Mountaineers, who have given up an average of 37.6 points per game in those contests.
West Virginia has managed to put up more than 31 points a game this season behind quarterback JT Daniels, a transfer from Georgia who completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
However, Daniels was benched for last week's game against Kansas State in favor of Garrett Greene. It's not clear yet who will be starting at QB against Oklahoma State.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown said a big reason for his team's offensive production has been improvement along the team's offensive line.
"We've gotten to where we are playing pretty well up front," Brown said. "We blocked (Kansas State) well."
On the other side, Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four games to see a season that at one time had promise of a Big 12 title and possible berth in the College Football Playoff go to one that'll result in a mid-tier bowl game.
The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) are coming off a 28-13 loss at rival Oklahoma in what was the continuation of offensive struggles over the past four games.
A traditionally prolific Oklahoma State offense has averaged just 12.3 points a game in its last four contests.
"There's times when you watch them on tape (and) they're playing as good as most teams in this league," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "And then there's times I'm sure that Neal would wish they would play better, (same with) our team."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|10
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|115
|190
|Total Plays
|31
|46
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|32
|Rush Attempts
|15
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|48
|158
|Comp. - Att.
|8-16
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.4
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|158
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|115
|TOTAL YDS
|190
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|8/14
|48
|0
|1
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|5
|44
|1
|36
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|5
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|3
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Woods 9 CB
|C. Woods
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Simmons 45 DL
|T. Simmons
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|5
|46.4
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|15/27
|158
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|5
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|6
|-21
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|5
|4
|71
|0
|32
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|6
|4
|60
|0
|43
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(14:56 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Ward kicks 60 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 5. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at WVU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(0:13 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 21. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 28.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 44 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 21. T.Rimac returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at WVU 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OKLAST 12(0:20 - 2nd) T.Brown 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OKLAST 4(0:24 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OKLAST 4(0:27 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLAST 4(0:33 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 4.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 17(0:45 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to WVU 4 for 13 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 4.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(0:53 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 19. Catch made by J.Richardson at WVU 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 17.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:21 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 38. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 38. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:29 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(1:33 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 31(1:46 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(2:14 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(2:18 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 32(2:25 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 45 yards to OKS 23 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 32(2:28 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 32(2:32 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 32(2:38 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WVU 22(2:40 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on OKS-D.McKinney Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 19(3:07 - 2nd) G.Greene scrambles to WVU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(3:37 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 12(4:13 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 7(4:32 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OKLAST 7(4:37 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 7.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 15(5:12 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by B.Presley at WVU 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(5:49 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(6:24 - 2nd) G.Rangel scrambles to WVU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 16.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 25(6:54 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(7:29 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to WVU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(8:08 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to WVU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - WVU 20(8:13 - 2nd) G.Greene pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 33. Intercepted by J.Taylor at WVU 33. Tackled by WVU at WVU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - OKLAST 48(8:20 - 2nd) L.Ward punts 52 yards to WVU End Zone Center-OKS. Touchback.
|Sack
3 & 9 - OKLAST 43(8:57 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 48 for -9 yards (L.Carr)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:25 - 2nd) G.Rangel scrambles to WVU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:28 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:53 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:00 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 36(10:22 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(10:47 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 21(11:14 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 20 for -1 yards (T.Simmons; M.Lockhart) PENALTY on WVU-M.Lockhart Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 20(11:46 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(12:00 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 15. Catch made by R.Owens at OKS 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - WVU 30(12:11 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 55 yards to OKS 15 Center-WVU. Downed by WVU. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - WVU 23(12:48 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 23. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 33(13:18 - 2nd) G.Greene scrambles to OKS 32 for yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 32. PENALTY on WVU-D.Nester Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 33(13:35 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 33(13:42 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for WVU.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 22(14:13 - 2nd) G.Greene scrambles to WVU 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18(14:52 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 59 yards from OKS 35 to the WVU 6. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by OKS at WVU 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 4(15:00 - 2nd) B.Presley rushed to WVU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Presley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - OKLAST 13(0:25 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 13. Catch made by S.Johnson at WVU 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 4.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 13(0:31 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(1:05 - 1st) D.Jackson rushed to WVU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 13.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(1:34 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by B.Presley at WVU 46. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - WVU 21(1:45 - 1st) O.Straw punts 40 yards to OKS 39 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley. PENALTY on WVU-K.Prather Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 22(2:22 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 18(3:04 - 1st) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 14(3:44 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 14. Catch made by S.James at WVU 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 31(3:50 - 1st) L.Ward punts 55 yards to WVU 14 Center-OKS. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - OKLAST 21(4:26 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 21. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 21(4:32 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(4:58 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 33(5:05 - 1st) O.Straw punts 45 yards to OKS 22 Center-WVU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 33(5:09 - 1st) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 33(5:15 - 1st) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(5:48 - 1st) N.Marchiol scrambles to WVU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - OKLAST 29(5:56 - 1st) L.Ward punts 41 yards to WVU 30 Center-OKS. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Sack
3 & 9 - OKLAST 34(6:32 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 29 for -5 yards (L.Kpogba)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 34(6:38 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(7:05 - 1st) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 34.
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 6. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(7:19 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to OKS End Zone for 36 yards. G.Greene for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - OKLAST 6(7:25 - 1st) L.Ward punts 30 yards to OKS 36 Center-OKS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLAST 13(8:01 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 6 for -7 yards (C.Woods; E.Vesterinen)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 13(8:06 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(8:28 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 12. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - WVU 41(8:37 - 1st) O.Straw punts 47 yards to OKS 12 Center-WVU. Downed by WVU.
|+1 YD
3 & 26 - WVU 40(9:26 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by T.Mathis at WVU 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 41.
|Penalty
3 & 21 - WVU 45(9:26 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-G.Greene Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WVU 44(10:16 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at WVU 45 for -11 yards (K.Walterscheid)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 44(10:20 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 46(10:24 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on OKS-J.Muhammad Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 31(10:41 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 46. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - WVU 28(11:00 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by T.Mathis at WVU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 31.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(11:36 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 22(12:13 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 22. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 18(12:45 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 15(13:16 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKS at WVU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 48(13:26 - 1st) L.Ward punts 39 yards to WVU 13 Center-OKS. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 13. Tackled by OKS at WVU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OKLAST 48(13:28 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 39(14:05 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(14:30 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by B.Johnson at OKS 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(14:54 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 20. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WVU at OKS 41.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 63 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 2. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at OKS 20.
