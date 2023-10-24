|
Liberty beats Western Kentucky 42-29 behind Kaidon Salter's 4 touchdowns
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Kaidon Salter passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried it 13 times for 113 yards and another score to help Liberty beat Western Kentucky 42-29 on Tuesday night.
Liberty (8-0, 6-0) has won its first four road contest of a season for the first time since 1997.
Liberty, which entered ranked No. 2 nationally with 274.6 rushing yards per game, gained 323 yards rushing on 54 carries for an average of 6 yards. Quinton Cooley and Aaron Bedgood each added a rushing touchdown for Liberty.
Salter had touchdown passes of 47 yards to CJ Daniels, 9 yards to Victor Venn and 27 to Treon Sibley.
Salter was coming off a 160-yard performance against Middle Tennessee last week for the second most yards rushing by a Liberty quarterback in program history.
Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes for Western Kentucky (4-4, 2-2). Reed was 30 of 44 for 365 yards with an interception in the first half. Malachi Corley had 62 yards receiving and two scores.
K. Salter
7 QB
169 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 117 RuYds, RuTD
A. Reed
16 QB
365 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|17
|7
|Passing
|7
|15
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|492
|484
|Total Plays
|69
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|323
|119
|Rush Attempts
|54
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|169
|365
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|30-44
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|8-57
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-33.7
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|169
|PASS YDS
|365
|
|323
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|10/15
|169
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|13
|117
|1
|34
Q. Cooley 20 RB
|Q. Cooley
|17
|76
|1
|12
|
A. Bedgood 82 WR
|A. Bedgood
|9
|68
|1
|17
B. Lucas 0 RB
|B. Lucas
|11
|53
|0
|13
V. Venn 2 RB
|V. Venn
|1
|9
|1
|9
J. Jointer Jr. 3 RB
|J. Jointer Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|5
|3
|67
|1
|47
|
A. Bedgood 82 WR
|A. Bedgood
|4
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|3
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
V. Venn 2 RB
|V. Venn
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Carter 25 LB
|J. Carter
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Singleton 3 CB
|K. Singleton
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Bishop 6 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-3
|0.0
|0
A. Williams 13 DT
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Bazile Jr. 11 DE
|C. Bazile Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|2-2
|0.0
|0
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
P. Hodge 24 DB
|P. Hodge
|1-3
|0.0
|0
B. Whitehead II 27 DE
|B. Whitehead II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
K. Charles 9 DT
|K. Charles
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Hardy 4 DT
|J. Hardy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Bush 23 DE
|T. Bush
|0-3
|0.0
|0
J. Jimmerson 2 S
|J. Jimmerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Morgan 37 P
|M. Morgan
|3
|33.7
|0
|37
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|30/44
|365
|4
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Young 3 RB
|E. Young
|8
|61
|0
|27
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|6
|23
|0
|12
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|4
|0
|4
L. Sanders 7 RB
|L. Sanders
|1
|4
|0
|4
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|3
|2
|0
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|9
|8
|79
|0
|19
|
R. Helms 87 TE
|R. Helms
|3
|3
|76
|1
|63
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|7
|6
|62
|2
|26
E. Young 3 RB
|E. Young
|5
|4
|58
|1
|43
E. Messer 8 WR
|E. Messer
|5
|3
|36
|0
|19
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|2
|30
|0
|18
K. Hutchinson 15 WR
|K. Hutchinson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
L. Sanders 7 RB
|L. Sanders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
X. Shaw 30 DB
|X. Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Smith 5 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Benjamin 59 LB
|S. Benjamin
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Davis 99 DL
|K. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 14 DB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCray 95 DE
|D. McCray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Lynch 51 LB
|D. Lynch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Baker 10 LB
|D. Baker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
H. Wheeler 98 DT
|H. Wheeler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
A. Brackenridge 31 LB
|A. Brackenridge
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Patterson 92 DE
|M. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Hodge 23 LB
|R. Hodge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Johnson Jr. 4 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
N. Cooper 48 LB
|N. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Guidry 32 LB
|K. Guidry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
J. Loving 94 DL
|J. Loving
|0-3
|0.0
|0
T. Springer 6 DB
|T. Springer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
L. Carneiro 17 K
|L. Carneiro
|1/2
|26
|2/2
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|3
|45.3
|2
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Young 3 RB
|E. Young
|2
|19.0
|19
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
