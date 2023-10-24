BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Kaidon Salter passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried it 13 times for 113 yards and another score to help Liberty beat Western Kentucky 42-29 on Tuesday night.

Liberty (8-0, 6-0) has won its first four road contest of a season for the first time since 1997.

Liberty, which entered ranked No. 2 nationally with 274.6 rushing yards per game, gained 323 yards rushing on 54 carries for an average of 6 yards. Quinton Cooley and Aaron Bedgood each added a rushing touchdown for Liberty.

Salter had touchdown passes of 47 yards to CJ Daniels, 9 yards to Victor Venn and 27 to Treon Sibley.

Salter was coming off a 160-yard performance against Middle Tennessee last week for the second most yards rushing by a Liberty quarterback in program history.

Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes for Western Kentucky (4-4, 2-2). Reed was 30 of 44 for 365 yards with an interception in the first half. Malachi Corley had 62 yards receiving and two scores.

---

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ---

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.