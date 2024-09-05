|
Transfer QBs clash as Mississippi State visits Arizona State
Arizona State and Mississippi State are both coming off impressive season-opening home victories and productive performances by their starting quarterbacks.
The Sun Devils and Bulldogs will meet for the first time on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, a Michigan State transfer, completed 14 of 22 passes for 258 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-7 rout of Wyoming.
Mississippi State's Blake Shapen, who transferred from Baylor, passed for 247 yards while completing 15 of 20 pass attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 56-7 victory over Eastern Kentucky.
Leavitt, a redshirt freshman, did not throw deep often against Wyoming in his first collegiate start. He averaged 11.7 yards per completion.
The Sun Devils ran the ball 49 times compared to Leavitt's 22 attempts.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters Monday that he is not "playing scared" with Leavitt despite the limited number of passes, including very few of long distance.
"On the second possession, we chucked it deep and he threw a great ball, so we're not playing scared with him," Dillingham said. "Moral of the story, we're going to be aggressive with him."
Leavitt (47 yards on eight carries) was part of a balanced rushing attack that included Cam Skattebo's 49 yards on 11 rushes and DeCarlos Brooks' 47 yards on six carries.
The performance of Shapen, a senior, against Eastern Kentucky helped Jeff Lebby to win his first game as a head coach after he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF (2019), Ole Miss (2020-21) and Oklahoma (2022-23).
"I'm just thankful for this opportunity at a new place at Mississippi State, and I know a lot of other guys feel that way," said Shapen, who threw for more than 5,500 yards in three seasons at Baylor.
Mississippi State's defense had four takeaways against Eastern Kentucky, including a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Elijah Cannon.
Arizona State's defense returned an interception and a fumble recovery for touchdowns against the Cowboys.
"What I see is a group from Arizona State that played with a ton of confidence, a ton of energy," Lebby said. "There was great excitement inside their stadium, and we've got a great challenge on our hands."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|247.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|258.0
|
|
|203.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|241.0
|
|
|450
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Shapen
|B. Shapen
|7
|44
|1
|18
|
C. Whittemore
|C. Whittemore
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|9
|40
|0
|16
|
D. Booth
|D. Booth
|8
|39
|1
|15
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|5
|21
|0
|11
|
X. Gayten
|X. Gayten
|3
|16
|0
|12
|
C. Parson
|C. Parson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mosley
|J. Mosley
|5
|104
|1
|65
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|5
|88
|1
|25
|
M. Craver
|M. Craver
|1
|54
|1
|54
|
C. Whittemore
|C. Whittemore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Lee
|K. Lee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Burnside
|B. Burnside
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Cannon
|E. Cannon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ferrie
|K. Ferrie
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Leavitt
|S. Leavitt
|14/22
|258
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Skattebo
|C. Skattebo
|11
|49
|1
|9
|
D. Brooks
|D. Brooks
|6
|47
|1
|15
|
S. Leavitt
|S. Leavitt
|8
|47
|0
|21
|
J. Brown Jr.
|J. Brown Jr.
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|6
|25
|0
|16
|
A. McCaskill
|A. McCaskill
|7
|17
|0
|6
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
D. Eusebio
|D. Eusebio
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Peat
|K. Peat
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|2
|73
|1
|68
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|4
|49
|0
|20
|
J. Smith
|J. Smith
|3
|47
|0
|21
|
C. Metayer
|C. Metayer
|2
|32
|1
|25
|
M. Stovall
|M. Stovall
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Skattebo
|C. Skattebo
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Guillory
|X. Guillory
|1
|12
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Elliott
|K. Elliott
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Z. Fiaseu
|Z. Fiaseu
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Hershey
|I. Hershey
|2/3
|0
|6/6
|0
|
C. Kieffer
|C. Kieffer
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
057 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
062.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN