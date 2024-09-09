|
|
|UGA
|UK
No. 1 Georgia faces ex-Bulldogs QB Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky
No. 1 Georgia puts its 41-game regular-season winning streak to the test on Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Lexington, Ky., for an SEC matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Georgia (2-0) hasn't lost in the regular season since falling to Florida on Nov. 7, 2020. The Bulldogs made sure the longest streak in SEC history stood last Saturday, breezing past Tennessee Tech 48-3. Including a blowout of then-No.14 Clemson in Week 1, Georgia has outscored its first two opponents 82-6.
In Saturday's rout, Carson Beck tied a school record with five touchdown passes in just over a half. Now preparing for the conference opener, head coach Kirby Smart's team faces its first road test.
"That's a tough place to play," Smart said of Kentucky's Kroger Field. "As you can see from every time we've played there, it's been really tough. Lot of excitement playing an SEC opponent on the road, I think we know how hard that can be. It's going to be really loud, and we've got to prepare for a tough, physical game, which is the way it is every time we play Kentucky."
Saturday marks a reunion for former Georgia quarterback and current Kentucky starter Brock Vandagriff. In three seasons as backup for the Bulldogs, Vandagriff threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns in mop-up duty.
The Georgia native and former five-star recruit transferred to Kentucky in December.
"What Brock did for this university was awesome," Smart said. "He was a wonderful teammate and a great kid who always put the team first. I have a lot of appreciation for what he did here."
Vandagriff's second touchdown as a Bulldog came in last year's 51-13 win over Kentucky.
After an efficient performance in the Wildcats' Week 1 win over visiting Southern Miss, Vandagriff and company had an abysmal offensive showing in Saturday's 31-6 home loss to South Carolina.
Vandagriff completed just 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards and threw an interception before being replaced by Gavin Wimsatt, who was 3-for-7 passing for 14 yards and a pick.
Facing a team he knows well, Vandagriff knows a repeat of Saturday's loss won't cut it.
"Georgia's got a good squad, and we've got a good squad, as well," Vandagriff said. "The main thing on the mind is putting that game to bed. Making sure we get our corrections, going through those at full speed on Monday, and then we'll attack Georgia when it's time."
In his 12th year as Kentucky's head coach, Mark Stoops has yet to beat Georgia, with all but one meeting decided by double digits.
"We better turn the page quickly," Stoops said. "But we have to own that performance first, and that's what we're going to do. ... We must improve. The schedule only gets harder with playing Kirby's No. 1 team in the nation. We'll be up for that challenge. I do expect our team to respond."
Georgia has dominated the series, owning a 63-12-2 record. Kentucky's last win versus the Bulldogs came in 2009. The Wildcats are 3-17 all-time against No. 1 teams, most recently upsetting LSU in 2007.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|305.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|106.5
|
|
|167.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|143.5
|
|
|472.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|250
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Beck
|C. Beck
|41/58
|520
|7
|0
|
G. Stockton
|G. Stockton
|10/12
|90
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frazier
|N. Frazier
|17
|111
|1
|40
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|5
|78
|0
|45
|
C. Beck
|C. Beck
|6
|37
|0
|13
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|10
|34
|1
|13
|
D. Bell
|D. Bell
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Bowens
|C. Bowens
|6
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|2
|19
|1
|15
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Stockton
|G. Stockton
|3
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|9
|129
|1
|50
|
L. Luckie
|L. Luckie
|4
|80
|1
|37
|
D. Bell
|D. Bell
|8
|78
|1
|23
|
D. Lovett
|D. Lovett
|6
|66
|1
|15
|
L. Humphreys
|L. Humphreys
|2
|63
|1
|40
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|4
|25
|0
|14
|
N. Frazier
|N. Frazier
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
S. White
|S. White
|2
|22
|0
|21
|
C. Young
|C. Young
|3
|21
|2
|8
|
C. Speer
|C. Speer
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
T. Etienne
|T. Etienne
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
O. Delp
|O. Delp
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Evans III
|A. Evans III
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Jackson III
|M. Jackson III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Tuggle
|N. Tuggle
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Phillips Jr.
|D. Phillips Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Reddell
|J. Reddell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Starks
|M. Starks
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Woodring
|P. Woodring
|4/4
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Vandagriff
|B. Vandagriff
|15/28
|199
|3
|2
|
G. Wimsatt
|G. Wimsatt
|3/7
|14
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|25
|129
|1
|22
|
J. Patterson
|J. Patterson
|14
|73
|0
|12
|
G. Wimsatt
|G. Wimsatt
|6
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Maclin
|J. Maclin
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
A. Brown-Stephens
|A. Brown-Stephens
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Wilcox
|J. Wilcox
|2
|8
|0
|10
|
B. Vandagriff
|B. Vandagriff
|14
|6
|0
|14
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|5
|3
|0
|10
|
F. Farrier II
|F. Farrier II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Key
|D. Key
|5
|96
|0
|35
|
J. Maclin
|J. Maclin
|3
|68
|0
|46
|
B. Brown
|B. Brown
|4
|28
|2
|12
|
F. Farrier II
|F. Farrier II
|3
|15
|0
|12
|
J. Dingle
|J. Dingle
|2
|3
|1
|5
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dumas-Johnson
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Bryant
|T. Bryant
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Hardaway
|J. Hardaway
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor
|A. Raynor
|3/3
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZST
TXSTSM
0
059.5 O/U
+1.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
NWST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
-35.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
-7
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
20ARIZ
14KSTATE
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
17MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
4BAMA
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
046.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
ILL
0
049.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
LATECH
NCST
0
049 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
16LSU
SC
0
050 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MEMP
FSU
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
TXTECH
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
13OKLAST
TULSA
0
062.5 O/U
+19
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
24BC
6MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
UMASS
BUFF
0
045 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
TEMPLE
0
051.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
10MIAMI
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MRGNST
OHIO
0
047.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
18ND
PURDUE
0
045.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
NEVADA
MINN
0
043.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
9OREG
OREGST
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
PRARIE
MICHST
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULANE
15OKLA
0
047 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXAM
FLA
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
VMI
GATECH
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
WASHST
WASH
0
056 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm PEAC
-
WVU
PITT
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
APLST
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
UAB
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
12UTAH
UTAHST
0
044.5 O/U
+20
Sat 4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLG
AKRON
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
0
044 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NCCEN
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
GAS
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-23
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
ODU
0
049 O/U
+15
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BTHN
WMICH
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
5MISS
WAKE
0
064 O/U
+23.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
HAWAII
SAMST
0
050.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
EMICH
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
SJST
0
044 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
SFLA
USM
0
057.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
2TEXAS
0
054.5 O/U
-35
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
GAST
0
046.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
AF
BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
EIL
NWEST
0
036.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
IND
UCLA
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
AUBURN
0
061 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
NOIOWA
23NEB
0
047.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
TOLEDO
MISSST
0
059.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UCF
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
1UGA
UK
0
045 O/U
+24
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
KENTST
7TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-49
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
MD
UVA
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
HOU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
WYO
0
040.5 O/U
+11
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEXST
FRESNO
0
047.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm TRU
-
SDGST
CAL
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 10:30pm ESPN