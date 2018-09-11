Drive Chart
A year ago, when Iowa State visited Oklahoma, the Cyclones had questions at quarterback.

Jacob Park left the team in the days before that game and it wasn't clear who would start between Zeb Noland and Kyle Kempt.

Kempt ultimately started and led Iowa State to a 38-31 upset over the then-No. 3 Sooners.

Last week against Iowa, Kempt went down with a knee injury that looked serious at the time, but Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said this week that the outlook was optimistic for Kempt.

"I see this not being a long-term injury," Campbell said Tuesday. "I think we really dodged a bullet there."

But that doesn't mean Kempt will be available Saturday when the No. 5 Sooners travel to Ames, Iowa.

He remains questionable, with Noland the likely starter if Kempt can't go.

"I've got the jitters out," Noland said. "I just have to be ready."

For Oklahoma, it's the third consecutive week where they'll prepare for an unknown at quarterback.

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin kept his decision on a starter close to the vest before going with Chris Robison in the opener. Then last week, UCLA's Wilton Speight was questionable after an injury and the starter wound up being freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

"That's kinda been the theme this year, so really nothing new there," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "They do some very good things schematically to put you in a bind."

Oklahoma is dealing with an injury issue of its own, but there's no doubt about the availability of Rodney Anderson. The Sooners' star running back suffered a knee injury on the final play of the first quarter in last week's win over UCLA and will miss the rest of the season.

In his place, Oklahoma will use a committee approach at the position, leaning especially on sophomore Trey Sermon and senior Marcelias Sutton, with some help likely from freshman T.J. Pledger as well.

"Rod was a big impact on the team," Sutton said. "Physically and mentally, he keeps everything straight, especially in the running backs room. Losing him was hard on us right now. At the end of the day, we're just going to keep pushing and moving forward."

But Campbell said Oklahoma's offense is still plenty potent -- which was evident last week when the Sooners scored 35 of their 49 points after Anderson's departure.

That punch includes quarterback Kyler Murray, who replaced Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season and through two games has thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He's also rushed for 92 yards and two scores.

"His ability to make things happen when it all breaks down ... it's almost as if they just picked up where they left off," Campbell said. "He has all those intangibles. He's not just a runner. He's not just a thrower. He can do it all at a high level."

The Sooners insisted this week that last year's loss didn't play into preparation for this game at all.

"Nothing special about this game," Sooners guard Ben Powers said.

Several other Oklahoma players echoed that sentiment.

But in addition to marking a chance to avenge their last regular-season loss, the game also marks the beginning of the Sooners' quest to win a fourth consecutive Big 12 title.

"It's the tradition here at Oklahoma," Sermon said.

Whichever quarterback starts, a big key for the Cyclones as they look to pull off their first win over the Sooners in Ames since 1960 figures to be running back David Montgomery, who rushed for just 44 yards a week ago against Iowa. Montgomery had 144 all-purpose yards against Oklahoma a year ago.

"It usually takes a couple guys to bring him down," Oklahoma middle linebacker Kenneth Murray said. "He runs hard. ... He can get in and out of his cuts and stuff like that. He also has power. It's gonna be exciting to get out there and go against them."

Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 515 5 1 194.9
K. Murray 28/44 515 5 1
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 1 0 186.9
A. Kendall 8/10 88 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 119 3
R. Anderson 11 119 3 0
K. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 92 2
K. Murray 14 92 2 0
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
T. Pledger 14 83 0 0
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 82 1
T. Sermon 16 82 1 0
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 71 2
M. Sutton 9 71 2 0
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 51 1
K. Brooks 4 51 1 0
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
A. Kendall 3 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 221 2
M. Brown 10 221 2 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 189 1
C. Lamb 9 189 1 0
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 73 1
L. Morris 2 73 1 0
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 2
A. Miller 4 43 2 0
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 0
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
G. Calcaterra 4 29 0 0
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 0
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 0
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sermon 1 2 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Basquine 1 2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Barnes 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 15/15
A. Seibert 0/1 0 15/15 15
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
G. Brkic 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 126 0 0 121.8
K. Kempt 15/21 126 0 0
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 43 0 0 76.1
Z. Noland 4/10 43 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 44 0
D. Montgomery 17 44 0 0
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
S. Croney Jr. 3 3 0 0
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
Z. Noland 1 -3 0 0
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
K. Kempt 4 -25 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
H. Butler 3 35 0 0
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
D. Jones 1 31 0 0
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Milton 3 31 0 0
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
M. Eaton 3 18 0 0
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Allen 3 18 0 0
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Montgomery 3 15 0 0
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Akers 1 11 0 0
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 10 0 0
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
C. Assalley 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
