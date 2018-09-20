Drive Chart
UGA
MIZZOU

No. 2 Georgia in Lock-down mode heading to Missouri

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 20, 2018

Job one for No. 2 Georgia in Saturday's SEC showdown at Missouri -- find a way to slow down Tigers quarterback Drew Lock.

That may be easier said than done.

A senior, Lock is arguably the top quarterback in the SEC, averaging 354 yards passing while throwing 11 touchdowns through three games, and figures to give a young Bulldogs secondary what could be its toughest test this year.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., is set for noon ET (ESPN).

Lock certainly has the attention of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) look to knock off the Tigers (3-0, 0-0) for the third straight year.

"He can make every throw. He threw the ball outside of the stadium last year on us. I think the biggest thing is his maturity level, his confidence," said Smart. "He's seen the coverages. He's seen the checks. He understands where he wants to go with the ball. He's got as fast of release as I've ever seen. He can get the ball out so quick, and he does such a good job of keying your defenders and knowing where to go with the ball.

"You can tell they really work hard on it, and I think he's just more mature."

Bulldogs senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter knows all about the challenge the Tigers figure to present.

He's been part of Georgia's last two victories, including the Bulldogs' 28-27 victory during their last trip to Columbia in 2016.

"They have a great football team. They have a great passing game and a great quarterback that is seasoned, he has been there for a while. We played him last year and the year before that," Ledbetter said. "We've had close games with them and it is just going to come down to executing. We'll have to have a lot of communications like we did in the South Carolina game. We also have to just play smart and play in the ways that benefits the defense. We don't want anybody isolated in this game. We are going to try to play as a unit."

Missouri coach Barry Odom is certainly impressed with what he's seen from the Bulldogs.

"You can't talk about the top teams in college football without Georgia coming up in the conversation," Odom said. "You always want to find mismatches ... there's not many out there."

Lock said Georgia's defense is one of the best he's seen.

"It's almost fun to watch when you're watching the tape," Lock said.

Odom's not too sure about that.

"I would disagree with that," Odom said. "I haven't found the fun part yet."

While Georgia's defense will be focused on Lock, Missouri's defense faces some challenges of its own.

The Bulldogs are averaging 45 points in their three wins and face a Tiger team that's allowing over 300 yards passing per game.

While Georgia will certainly look to take advantage of that aspect of Missouri's defense with quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields, don't look for the Bulldogs to suddenly forgo their running game, which is averaging 272 yards rushing.

Junior Elijah Holyfield -- the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield -- has been responsible for much of that damage, rushing for a career-best 100 yards last week against Middle Tennessee.

"He practices tough, physical. Every day for him is physical. There is not a day he goes out there and says, 'I'm taking this day off or I'm not going full speed today.' He's not a guy you have to motivate," Smart said. "He loves the game. He practices hard. I think he really likes competition because when he gets thudded by a guy, he always likes to come back and get that guy back.

"You kind of see that out there in his play. He likes contact, and he's a bowling ball. He's hard to bring down. He's really tough."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
2 Georgia 3-0 -----
Missouri 3-0 -----
O/U 64.5, MIZZOU +14
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.4% 479 6 1 206.6
J. Fromm 37/46 479 6 1
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 142 2 0 191.3
J. Fields 14/17 142 2 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 28 0 0 133.8
M. Downing 3/4 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 200 2
E. Holyfield 22 200 2 66
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 119 2
D. Swift 24 119 2 17
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 105 0
J. Cook 22 105 0 36
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 95 1
D. Robertson 2 95 1 72
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 91 1
B. Herrien 13 91 1 21
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 80 1
T. Simmons 3 80 1 56
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 67 1
J. Fields 7 67 1 17
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
P. Hudson 10 37 0 11
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
M. Hardman 1 30 0 30
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Tidwell 2 8 0 5
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6 0 6
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Downing 1 2 0 2
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 1 1 0 1
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
J. Fromm 6 -16 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 187 3
M. Hardman 12 187 3 59
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 112 1
J. Holloman 5 112 1 65
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 2
R. Ridley 8 82 2 12
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
I. Nauta 6 69 1 20
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
J. Cook 4 44 0 24
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
D. Swift 5 38 0 12
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Blount 2 27 0 19
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Herrien 4 23 0 13
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Crumpton 2 20 0 12
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Godwin 1 12 0 12
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Simmons 1 12 0 12
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Woerner 2 10 0 6
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 1 9 1 9
L. Ford 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 18/18
R. Blankenship 3/3 0 18/18 27
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 1062 11 1 178.3
D. Lock 78/113 1062 11 1
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 105 0 0 142.4
T. Powell 4/9 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 260 1
L. Rountree III 47 260 1 52
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 139 0
T. Badie 33 139 0 13
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 132 1
D. Crockett 37 132 1 12
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 46 2
D. Lock 9 46 2 27
M. Wilson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Wilson 1 17 0 17
D. Downing 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
D. Downing 5 6 0 4
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Powell 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 430 3
E. Hall 18 430 3 62
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 169 1
J. Knox 10 169 1 59
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 149 3
J. Johnson 14 149 3 30
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 100 2
A. Okwuegbunam 14 100 2 19
N. Brown 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 94 0
N. Brown 9 94 0 27
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 70 1
K. Scott 1 70 1 70
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 57 1
K. Blanton 7 57 1 18
D. Crockett 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
D. Crockett 3 50 0 32
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
D. Gicinto 3 24 0 10
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Badie 1 20 0 20
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
L. Rountree III 2 4 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Hilton 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/11 14/14
T. McCann 8/11 0 14/14 38
S. Koetting 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
S. Koetting 1/1 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores