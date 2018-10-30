Drive Chart
No. 5 Michigan's 'Revenge Tour' continues with No. 14 Penn State

  • Oct 30, 2018

It doesn't involve a band, but it's a tour that is all the rage in Ann Arbor.

After a decisive win over Wisconsin on Oct. 13, Michigan senior defensive end Chase Winovich proclaimed that the win was the start of a "Revenge Tour," meaning the Wolverines intended to deliver payback to the four Big Ten teams that beat them last season.

The second piece of revenge came a week later with a dominant win at Michigan State, and after a bye week, Michigan is setting its sights on leg No. 3 of its revenge mission.

No. 5 Michigan is bracing itself for a visit from No. 14 Penn State, which comes to Ann Arbor for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff after crushing the Wolverines last year in State College, Pa.

Penn State posted a 42-13 win over Michigan and wasn't shy about rubbing it in, even running plays with its backups near Michigan's goal line up until the game ended rather than taking a knee.

Michigan comes in fresh from its bye week and rolling, having won seven consecutive games after a season-opening loss at Notre Dame.

The last time the Wolverines took the field, they held rival Michigan State to 94 yards of total offense and made timely plays on offense in a 21-7 win.

Other than missing star defensive end Rashan Gary, who may or not return this season because of a shoulder injury, Michigan enters healthy and full of confidence.

While there might be concern for some that the bye week halted Michigan's momentum, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't think that will be an issue.

"We are just attacking this week," Harbaugh said. "We practiced on (Sunday), so it's already begun. We practiced last week. We can't really say it stopped. It's been continuous."

This figures to be the last big hurdle for Michigan before its season-ending game at Ohio State, stop No. 4 on Winovich's proclaimed revenge tour, because the Wolverines play at lowly Rutgers and host Indiana before visiting Columbus.

Penn State has come off of the mat after back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, gutting out a road win at Indiana (33-28) and a home win over Iowa (30-24) to set up a chance to get back in the Big Ten East race against the Wolverines.

Penn State star quarterback Trace McSorley temporarily left the game last week with a leg injury. Wearing a knee brace, He returned to the game and helped lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

Harbaugh knows he will be the key player for his team to contain.

"He poses the threat in the passing game and he's running the ball a lot more this year very effectively," Harbaugh said. "He's quite a quarterback. That 'win it' factor shows up over and over. A big challenge for our team this week."

If Penn State can pull off the upset, it will only be a game behind Michigan in the standings and would own a tiebreaker against the Wolverines, which could be valuable because Michigan still has to play at Ohio State and the Nittany Lions have three winnable games against Wisconsin, at Rutgers and against Maryland to end the year.

"The big thing with them is they are balanced," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Michigan. "They are extremely balanced offensively. They are a run-first team and a lot of their offense is based on their tight ends. They have two difficult matchups, so that will be a challenge for us."

Michigan also happens to enter the game with the country's No. 1-ranked defense, which will present a major challenge for McSorley and the Penn State offense.

"They are going to try and pressure your quarterback, they are going to try and overload the box in the run game and they are going to take all easy throws away because they press pretty much every play," Franklin said.

Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 1628 12 4 125.7
T. McSorley 122/231 1628 12 4
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 195 2 0 559.6
S. Clifford 5/5 195 2 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 50 1 0 210.0
T. Stevens 3/5 50 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 834 8
M. Sanders 136 834 8 78
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 617 9
T. McSorley 110 617 9 51
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 155 4
R. Slade 26 155 4 61
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 2
Ma. Allen 24 99 2 19
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 84 1
J. Thomas 3 84 1 69
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 1
K. Hamler 2 32 1 32
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
J. Brown 3 15 1 6
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 6 1
T. Stevens 8 6 1 10
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
S. Clifford 4 1 0 6
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
B. Gillikin 1 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 497 5
K. Hamler 27 497 5 93
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 1
Ju. Johnson 21 293 1 59
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 1
D. Thompkins 12 183 1 40
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 171 4
P. Freiermuth 13 171 4 27
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 9 162 2 41
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
J. Holland 7 114 0 29
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 112 0
M. Sanders 15 112 0 29
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 6 103 1 44
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 95 1
D. George 1 95 1 95
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 3 40 0 22
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Dotson 3 31 0 15
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
Ma. Allen 4 25 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Dalton 3 19 0 9
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Bowers 3 18 0 9
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Stevens 2 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 2
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Scott 0-0 0.0 2
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Taylor 0-0 0.0 2
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reid 0-0 0.0 1
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 1523 12 3 155.5
S. Patterson 123/183 1523 12 3
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 8/15 126 2 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
G. Perry 1/1 12 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. Peters 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 831 6
K. Higdon 153 831 6 67
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 217 1
T. Wilson 36 217 1 28
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 194 2
C. Evans 38 194 2 35
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 145 1
S. Patterson 40 145 1 81
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 85 1
D. McCaffrey 8 85 1 44
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
O. Samuels 13 66 0 18
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 56 6
B. Mason 20 56 6 6
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Peoples-Jones 3 37 0 25
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Edwards 1 0 0 0
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 332 1
Z. Gentry 23 332 1 32
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 326 6
D. Peoples-Jones 22 326 6 79
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 320 2
N. Collins 21 320 2 52
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 119 0
G. Perry 16 119 0 16
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
N. Eubanks 5 108 0 28
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. McKeon 11 108 1 17
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
O. Martin 7 83 0 21
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 0
C. Evans 8 57 0 24
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 2 33 1 18
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
K. Higdon 4 31 0 15
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Wilson 4 28 0 11
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Wangler 2 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Mason 1 15 0 15
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Thomas 2 5 0 5
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Samuels 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 0-0 0.0 1
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Watson 0-0 0.0 2
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 0-0 0.0 1
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/15 33/34
Q. Nordin 11/15 0 33/34 66
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
