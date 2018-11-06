Drive Chart
No. 8 Wash. St. vies to keep momentum vs. Colorado

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 06, 2018

Teams going in opposite directions play each other Saturday with No. 8 Washington State trying to extend its five-game Pac-12 winning streak against a host Colorado team on a four-game losing streak after starting 5-0.

The Cougars (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) enter the game coming off a close call against California last week at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Coach Mike Leach's team beat California 19-13 on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II to Easop Winston Jr. in the last minute.

Leach believes the close game will benefit his team.

"This time of year especially, if you play a schedule like we do, where everybody's good, there's none of these breather teams that exist in some conferences," Leach said. "It's good as far as sticking in there and being confident. Keeping composure when it's tough in a game, I think those are huge assets."

The Buffaloes (5-4, 2-4) continued to tumble last week with a 42-34 loss at Arizona.

Colorado's defense has fallen apart since the Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season at USC. In the last four games, the Buffaloes have lost them all by allowing 35 points per game.

Facing Minshew, the nation's top passer, appears to be bad news for a Colorado defense that allowed Oregon State's Jake Luton and Arizona's Khalil Tate to achieve career-high passing yards in the last two games.

Luton completed 28 of 39 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the Beavers' 41-34 comeback victory in overtime. Tate went 17 for 22 with 350 yards and threw a career-high five touchdown passes, leading the Wildcats to a 42-34 win. The career high for Minshew is 470 yards, set in September against Eastern Washington.

"(Tate) made some good throws, (but) we didn't make some plays we should have made," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said Monday. "We have to make those plays. We had a couple instances where some guys should have blitzed and didn't blitz; I have no idea why. That would have helped us, too, on some of those plays. That was some miscommunication with us; you can't have that kind of thing happen either."

The Buffaloes could be without a few key players in their defensive secondary against Washington State, including starting strong safety Evan Worthington, an All-Pac-12 honorable-mention performer in 2017 who missed the Arizona game with a concussion.

Minshew, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, leads the nation with 390.8 passing yards per game while completing 70.8 percent of his passes (329 of 465) with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Colorado could receive a much-needed boost if wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. returns from a toe injury. Shenault compiled 780 yards on 60 catches with six touchdowns before he went down with the injury. Colorado is 5-1 with Shenault and 0-3 without him.

"He's still day to day," MacIntyre said. "He did a little bit (in Monday's practice). We'll just see. Hopefully we'll get him back sometime before the year is over. I sure hope so."

Leach has won games at 10 of the 12 stadiums in the Pac-12 with Colorado's Folsom Field one of the two he has yet to achieve a victory. The other is Washington's Husky Stadium. The Cougars have only played in Boulder once under Leach, losing 38-24 in 2016, which snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Leach has his players convinced they are in an adverse situation, playing on the road after last week's scare.

"Football is a tough sport in general; a lot of battling," linebacker Dillon Sherman told the Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman-Review. "Adversity comes your way over and over again, but our team is super close. We are a family, we really are. Other teams say that, but I really believe that we all love each other like brothers. So, when we get down and are grinding in those types of situations, we just look to one another and say, 'Let's get this.'"

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
8 Washington St. 8-1 -----
Colorado 5-4 -----
O/U 61, COLO +6
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 3517 27 7 150.4
G. Minshew II 329/465 3517 27 7
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 54 1 0 173.0
T. Tinsley 6/8 54 1 0
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 6 0 1 -16.5
A. Gordon 1/3 6 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 377 8
J. Williams 86 377 8 24
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 245 6
M. Borghi 47 245 6 30
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 60 2
G. Minshew II 35 60 2 12
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
K. Harrington 7 27 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 621 3
D. Patmon 44 621 3 65
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 555 7
E. Winston Jr. 42 555 7 89
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 479 7
D. Martin 52 479 7 38
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 463 3
J. Williams 58 463 3 41
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 395 0
J. Calvin 29 395 0 54
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 276 0
K. Sweet 25 276 0 27
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 243 1
T. Harris 21 243 1 39
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 204 3
M. Borghi 31 204 3 19
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 164 3
R. Bell 14 164 3 33
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 117 0
C. Jackson Jr. 11 117 0 14
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
K. Harrington 7 42 0 11
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Fisher 1 12 0 12
R. Lewis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Lewis 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Singleton 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Singleton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 0-0 0.0 1
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Woods 0-0 0.0 1
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Strong 0-0 0.0 1
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Taylor III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 42/43
B. Mazza 9/13 0 42/43 69
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 2396 17 5 147.7
S. Montez 209/309 2396 17 5
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
J. MacIntyre 1/1 31 0 0
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 14 0 1 43.5
S. Noyer 3/5 14 0 1
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. McMillian 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 837 5
T. McMillian 158 837 5 75
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 202 4
S. Montez 73 202 4 49
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 166 2
K. Evans 55 166 2 11
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 143 0
B. Bisharat 21 143 0 47
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 87 5
L. Shenault Jr. 15 87 5 49
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
A. Fontenot 11 43 1 15
C. Sanders 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
C. Sanders 4 8 0 4
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. MacIntyre 1 4 0 4
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
S. Noyer 3 -8 0 3
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -8 1
K. Nixon 9 -8 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 780 6
L. Shenault Jr. 60 780 6 89
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 569 3
K. Nixon 47 569 3 51
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 326 1
T. Brown 30 326 1 53
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 210 1
J. Winfree 19 210 1 25
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 157 2
J. MacIntyre 18 157 2 27
K. Ento 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 0
K. Ento 7 96 0 23
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 1
T. McMillian 9 93 1 57
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 1
K. Evans 5 63 1 31
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 44 0
J. Jackson 8 44 0 14
D. Arias 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 1
D. Arias 1 37 1 37
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Russell 4 23 0 11
C. Bounds 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Bounds 1 15 0 15
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Bisharat 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 0-0 0.0 1
E. Worthington 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Worthington 0-0 0.0 1
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Rakestraw 0-0 0.0 1
D. Lewis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Lewis 0-0 0.0 1
N. Fisher 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Fisher 0-0 0.0 1
D. Wigley 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wigley 0-0 0.0 1
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Landman 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 26/26
J. Stefanou 5/8 0 26/26 41
E. Price 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 5/5
E. Price 4/5 0 5/5 17
D. Price 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
D. Price 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
