  Nov 21, 2018

It has been more than a month since South Florida has won a game. It has been just over 23 months since UCF has lost one.

That's the situation when the Bulls (7-4, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) host the No. 9 Knights (10-0, 7-0 AAC) Friday evening.

Kickoff at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium is 4:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

"A huge rivalry game inside the state," UCF coach Josh Heupel said. "Our kids are very looking forward to the opportunity to go to Tampa and go compete this week."

The Knights have not lost a game since the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17, 2016, when Arkansas State romped 31-13. They opened the 2017 campaign with a 61-17 rout of Florida International and haven't stopped winning since.

"Even a change of coaches between the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Heupel succeeding Scott Frost hasn't slowed UCF's winning, which now encompasses 23 consecutive games.

"You look at it and you're right, there's two different staffs. But the quarterback is what really makes them go," said Bulls coach Charlie Strong, referring to UCF junior McKenzie Milton. "He's a really good football player.

"He plays well last season and then he comes back and you look at what they've done even with them losing some players he's been able to keep the team together. When you start winning, you start playing with confidence, and that's what they have going on right now.

"They just feel like they're not going to lose. When you have that attitude it's hard to lose."

Early on, Strong's Bulls looked to be building some momentum toward an AAC East showdown between two undefeated teams in the regular-season finale, but since running off seven consecutive victories, the Bulls apparently have forgotten how to win.

Their winning streak ended on Oct. 27 with a 57-36 loss at Houston, and losses to Tulane 41-15, Cincinnati 35-23, and Temple 27-17 have followed in November.

"Central Florida is playing with a lot of confidence, something we don't have right now after suffering a fourth straight loss," Strong said. "But we're really excited about the matchup."

The Bulls have seen their offensive output fall from 611 yards in a win over Connecticut to 467 against Houston, 432 against Tulane, 313 against Cincy, and a season-low 266 against Temple.

But Strong has memories of last year's meeting with UCF that the Knights won 49-42 on a kickoff return that provided UCF with the decisive score with 1:28 remaining.

"You had two teams that were evenly matched," Strong said, "and it came down to a kickoff return."

UCF has had one close call since then, a 31-30 comeback win at Memphis and was less than impressive in a 52-40 win over Temple, rallying from a 34-28 halftime deficit. But after disposing of Navy 35-24, the Knights won a key showdown with then-No. 19 Cincinnati 38-13 last week.

Milton passed for 268 yards with touchdown passes of 17, 36, and 42 yards. He also had a non-scoring 47-yard completion. It is that big-play capability that concerns Strong.

"It's a lot of home run balls for them," he said. "We can't allow them to take the ball and pitch it over our head for 60-, 70-yard plays.

"If anything, you've got to make them drive the ball, and you've got to be great in the red zone."

The victory over Cincinnati pushed the Knights ahead of the Big Ten's Ohio State in this week's College Football Playoff ranking, but Heupel continues to play the can't-do-anything-about-that card.

"It's really outside our control," he said. "Our players have had a competitive maturity in that they've focused on the task at hand. The only thing we're concerned about is South Florida this week.

"That's the only thing we can control and really all we can control is today and how we prepare for that. Everything else will take care of itself. That's out main focus and what we're going to put our energy into."

1234T
9 UCF 10-0 -----
South Florida 7-4 -----
O/U 69.5, SFLA +14
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 2577 24 5 161.9
M. Milton 166/279 2577 24 5
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 93 0 0 82.1
D. Mack Jr. 16/29 93 0 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
Q. Jones 1/1 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 714 5
G. McCrae 83 714 5 74
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 573 4
A. Killins Jr. 119 573 4 26
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 385 6
T. McGowan 56 385 6 71
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 291 9
M. Milton 74 291 9 23
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 236 4
O. Anderson 43 236 4 30
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 230 2
D. Mack Jr. 30 230 2 70
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 144 0
B. Thompson 27 144 0 15
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
Ma. Williams 4 19 0 11
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
T. Hill 2 1 1 1
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Colubiale 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 586 5
G. Davis 39 586 5 75
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 530 4
T. Nixon 37 530 4 47
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 484 5
D. Snelson 35 484 5 34
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 367 4
A. Killins Jr. 16 367 4 71
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 3
M. Colubiale 17 247 3 27
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 1
Ma. Williams 17 227 1 32
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 176 2
O. Anderson 15 176 2 57
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 1
G. McCrae 4 84 1 36
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Payton 2 13 0 8
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McGowan 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 0-0 0.0 1
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 0-0 0.0 1
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 0-0 0.0 1
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 0-0 0.0 2
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 4
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 0-0 0.0 1
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/12 58/58
M. Wright 10/12 0 58/58 88
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 2498 11 11 130.6
B. Barnett 203/327 2498 11 11
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 190 2 0 128.0
C. Oladokun 12/27 190 2 0
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 104 1 0 112.0
B. Kean 7/17 104 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 1065 9
J. Cronkrite 163 1065 9 80
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 617 8
J. Ford 88 617 8 78
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 308 8
B. Barnett 98 308 8 39
D. Bell Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 102 1
D. Bell Jr. 21 102 1 16
E. Mack 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
E. Mack 14 49 0 10
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
T. Sands 11 39 0 14
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
T. McCants 4 29 0 13
D. Small 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
D. Small 5 21 0 7
C. Oladokun 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 11 0
C. Oladokun 16 11 0 14
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Antoine 1 6 0 6
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Phillips 1 2 0 2
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Kean 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 604 3
T. McCants 56 604 3 72
R. St. Felix 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 514 2
R. St. Felix 27 514 2 75
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 468 2
M. Wilcox 35 468 2 45
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 440 4
D. Salomon 25 440 4 66
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 266 1
R. Bronson 23 266 1 72
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 135 0
S. Clerveaux 16 135 0 12
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 125 0
J. Phillips 14 125 0 15
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
D. Antoine 6 75 1 39
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
J. Ford 1 39 0 39
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
J. Cronkrite 5 22 0 9
J. Mathis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Mathis 3 15 0 7
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Dukes 1 12 0 12
D. Bell Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Bell Jr. 1 1 0 1
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Barnett 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Jackson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Jackson 0-0 0.0 1
R. Hoggins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Hoggins 0-0 0.0 2
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Roberts 0-0 0.0 2
N. Sawtelle 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Sawtelle 0-0 0.0 1
M. Hampton 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Hampton 0-0 0.0 2
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. LaPointe 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/15 32/36
C. Weiss 12/15 0 32/36 68
J. Vivonetto 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
J. Vivonetto 2/2 0 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
