No. 15 Kentucky, Louisville put records aside in rivalry

  • Nov 20, 2018

Both coaches agree on one thing when it comes to No. 15 Kentucky's game against instate rival Louisville Saturday: You can forget about the records of the respective teams.

Kickoff for the Governor's Cup matchup at Louisville's Cardinal Stadium is 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

"I think anytime you play a rival, the guys on the other side are going to play harder," said Louisville interim coach Lorenzo Ward, whose Cardinals (2-9) haven't won since a 20-17 decision over Western Kentucky back on Sept. 15. "It's about pride, so you can throw the records out. Regardless of how a season's gone, it's still the same as if we were undefeated."

Kentucky's Mark Stoops agrees that records are not a factor. His Wildcats (8-3) ended a brief two-game losing streak with last week's 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee State.

"In a rivalry game you can throw the records out the window," Stoops said. "We're worried about ourselves and playing the best football we can and just finishing.

"I felt like our team played with a sense of urgency this past week that we're striving for. I really like the way we got out of the gates and started fast and really played with a great sense of urgency. We're looking to do the same thing here this week."

The Cardinals will be playing just their second game under Ward, who was named to replace Bobby Petrino when Petrino was fired after a 2-8 start. But the first one was pretty much the same as the Cardinals' first 10 games, a 52-10 whipping by North Carolina State. It marked the sixth time this season and fifth in the last six games the Cardinals have given up at least 50 points.

The Cardinals rank near the bottom of FBS statistics in several key categories, including total offense (105th), total defense (116th), scoring (119th), and points allowed (127th).

But Stoops doesn't see any major changes in their approach under Ward.

"They're not going to reinvent the wheel in the last week," Stoops said. "They are gonna play the system that they play, and they're going to play hard. You see it in every game that they've played.

"They play hard and they play aggressive and some big plays or some trick plays and things like that have gotten out of their comfort zone as well. We're just worried about us and our execution and playing a disciplined football game."

The Wildcats had somewhat of an offensive revival last week against Middle Tennessee State. With running back Benny Snell Jr. going for 116, they rushed for 203 yards and now will be against a Louisville defense that has given up an average of over 271 yards a game on the ground.

"I think he's really worked on his patience," Ward said of Snell, who is second in the Southeastern Conference in rushing with 1,205 yards. "He's just not ramming it up in there.

"He's trying to find open gaps, and then, he hits it. He has no problem balancing the football. He moves well. He's physical. He drives his legs on contact. And then, he's catching the ball out of the backfield well this season. So, he's always been a really good back, but I think he's more complete."

The Cardinals also rely heavily on their running game.

Even in the big loss, they rushed for 254 yards against the Wolfpack, their most productive game since rushing for 346 in last year's 44-17 win over the Wildcats.

The Wildcats look to have a slight edge at quarterback where Terry Wilson has completed 67 percent of his passes for 137 yards a game to the 54/178 of Louisville's Javon Pass, but they have a big advantage on defense.

Louisville has no defender of the stature of Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen. He has an SEC best 13 sacks, three more than Louisville has as a team.

"I think we'd be not very smart as coaches if we don't know where 41 is," Ward said. "Again, he can destroy an offense. I was blessed to coach Jadeveon Clowney, and you had to know where he was on offense or he would destroy your game plan. So you've definitely got to know where Josh Allen is."

Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1507 8 7 127.4
T. Wilson 154/230 1507 8 7
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 167 2 1 121.6
G. Hoak 13/26 167 2 1
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 791.2
B. Snell 1/1 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
245 1205 12
B. Snell 245 1205 12 52
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 439 3
T. Wilson 115 439 3 42
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 321 4
A. Rose 57 321 4 55
S. King 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
S. King 12 58 0 11
C. Rodriguez 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Rodriguez 2 43 0 27
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
L. Bowden 6 18 0 12
D. Clark 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 1
D. Clark 2 4 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 575 3
L. Bowden 56 575 3 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 238 3
C. Conrad 27 238 3 23
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 189 2
D. Bouvier 14 189 2 29
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 112 0
D. Baker 11 112 0 23
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 105 0
B. Snell 17 105 0 28
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 102 0
T. Richardson 11 102 0 20
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
I. Epps 8 76 0 18
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 1
A. Rose 6 66 1 31
Z. Hughes 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 63 1
Z. Hughes 1 63 1 14
C. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
C. Thomas 3 63 0 40
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
J. Ali 7 56 0 14
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
J. Rigg 3 41 0 29
A. Hayes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Hayes 1 -1 0 0
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Wilson 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Edwards 0-0 0.0 2
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. West 0-0 0.0 3
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 0-0 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/9 29/29
M. Butler 5/9 0 29/29 44
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 3/3
C. Poore 2/4 0 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 1960 8 12 109.7
J. Pass 162/300 1960 8 12
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 409 1 1 119.8
M. Cunningham 35/59 409 1 1
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 71 1 1 80.5
J. Travis 4/14 71 1 1
S. McCormack 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 14 0 1 3.5
S. McCormack 1/5 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 408 4
M. Cunningham 74 408 4 61
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 272 3
H. Hall 64 272 3 32
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 263 4
Tr. Smith 50 263 4 52
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 174 1
C. Wilson 37 174 1 29
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 153 0
Je. Smith 32 153 0 28
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 93 2
J. Pass 76 93 2 49
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 71 2
D. Williams 22 71 2 21
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
J. Travis 8 40 0 25
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Hawkins 2 8 0 7
S. McCormack 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. McCormack 1 6 0 6
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
M. Riley 3 4 0 9
M. Becton 73 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Becton 1 1 1 1
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Atwell 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 519 1
Ja. Smith 34 519 1 42
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 414 3
D. Fitzpatrick 30 414 3 43
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 406 2
C. Atwell 24 406 2 53
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 305 1
S. Dawkins 23 305 1 47
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 247 0
D. Peete 20 247 0 37
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 215 1
M. Crum 21 215 1 25
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 0
H. Hall 11 95 0 15
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
Tr. Smith 10 74 0 27
K. Averett 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 2
K. Averett 8 65 2 15
T. Harrell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
T. Harrell 2 36 0 31
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Davis 2 23 0 17
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
C. Wilson 4 22 0 9
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
Je. Smith 4 15 0 8
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
M. Riley 3 9 0 6
K. Wakefield 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Wakefield 1 7 0 7
E. Spence 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Spence 1 6 0 6
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Hawkins 1 4 0 4
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
D. Williams 2 -1 0 0
C. Bentley 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
C. Bentley 1 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Avery 0-0 0.0 1
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Mbanasor 0-0 0.0 1
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Burns 0-0 0.0 1
An. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
An. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 26/29
B. Creque 9/11 0 26/29 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
