Undefeateds Clemson, Notre Dame meet in Cotton Bowl

  • Dec 25, 2018

It has been a long time coming, but Clemson and Notre Dame are back in the Cotton Bowl.

In a matchup of undefeated teams, no less.

When No. 2 Clemson (13-0) and No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) battle Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it will mark the Tigers' first trip to the Cotton Bowl since 1940; the Fighting Irish are returning to college football's fourth-oldest bowl for the first time since 1994.

"I've been in college football for a long time, and I've never had the opportunity to experience the Cotton Bowl," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "But I know a lot of people who have said what a great experience it is."

That experience will be even better if the Tigers can figure out a way to accomplish what no other team has been able to this season -- namely, prevail against Notre Dame in a close game. The Fighting Irish won six games by 10 points or less this season.

"They take care of the ball, play within their schemes," Swinney said. "You have to beat them, and to this point nobody's been able to do that."

Clemson, on the other hand, won its 13 games by an average margin of nearly 32 points and is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have gone 3-2 in the playoff, including a victory against Alabama in the 2016 title game. But the Crimson Tide turned the tables on Clemson last year, throttling the Tigers in a 24-6 win in the Sugar Bowl before going on to win the national championship.

Notre Dame is making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

"The most impressive thing about Notre Dame to me is they don't beat themselves," Swinney said. "You can watch from game one all the way through and count on three fingers how many times they've got guys running wide open. They're where they're supposed to be. They're not going to give you a whole lot."

Clemson All-America defensive end Clelin Ferrell says the Tigers' star-studded defense, which ranks among the Top 5 nationally in several defensive categories, including yards allowed per play, tackles for loss and sacks, will face its top challenge to date.

"They have no weaknesses," Ferrell said. "Every offense that we've played, there's been something that we could kind of exploit, but Notre Dame, they're good at all levels.

"They're good everywhere. We can't shrink the playbook against them. We've got to be ready for everything and that makes it hard on us.

"But I feel like we've got the right group of guys. We knew this was how it was going to be in the College Football Playoff. It's going to be a tough task, but we're going to be ready for it."

Clemson's defense could be short-handed. Standout tackle Dexter Lawrence was among three players suspended earlier this week after testing positive for "a sliver," Swinney said, of banned substance osterine. A second test potentially could clear Lawrence as well as tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella.

Notre Dame may need more help than one suspended starter for Clemson. The Tigers boast one of the top offenses in the nation as well, ranking fifth in scoring offense at 45.4 points per game.

A switch to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the season's fifth game proved to be the right move and the rookie responded with more than 2,600 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

The 6-foot-6 Lawrence is flanked by one of the nation's top running backs in sophomore Travis Etienne, who averages 8.3 yards per carry, and a deep and talented receiving corps.

"I think the running back, Etienne, I think he's as good a running back as we've seen since Georgia of last year, that kind of talent," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "The quarterback is really good. He's got great arm talent. He's tall and can see the field. I think the receiving corps is on par with a USC receiving corps. That's a pretty dynamic offensive set."

Notre Dame's in-season switch to quarterback Ian Book also paid off. Book has guided the Irish to perfection while throwing for 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Running back Dexter Williams is on the cusp of 1,000 yards despite playing in only eight games.

Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 2468 19 6 162.5
I. Book 197/280 2468 19 6
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 719 4 6 113.3
B. Wimbush 54/102 719 4 6
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 941 12
D. Williams 142 941 12 97
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 392 3
T. Jones Jr. 83 392 3 31
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 377 7
J. Armstrong 71 377 7 42
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 256 1
B. Wimbush 68 256 1 35
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 250 4
I. Book 78 250 4 23
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 70 0
A. Davis 22 70 0 12
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Smith 6 28 0 12
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
C. Finke 5 20 0 13
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
P. Jurkovec 2 9 0 7
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Flemister 1 0 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 803 8
M. Boykin 54 803 8 40
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 631 4
C. Claypool 48 631 4 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 547 2
C. Finke 47 547 2 56
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 349 3
A. Mack 34 349 3 47
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 157 1
T. Jones Jr. 6 157 1 51
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 0
J. Armstrong 12 151 0 27
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 151 0
C. Kmet 14 151 0 24
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 1
M. Young 7 138 1 66
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 104 1
D. Williams 13 104 1 22
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
K. Austin 5 90 0 38
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
A. Davis 5 30 0 9
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Smith 1 14 0 14
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 2 12 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 3 10 2 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 0-0 0.0 1
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Coleman 0-0 0.0 1
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Elliott 0-0 0.0 4
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Love 0-0 0.0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Gilman 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/20 41/43
J. Yoon 16/20 0 41/43 89
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
J. Doerer 1/1 0 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 2606 24 4 154.0
T. Lawrence 212/326 2606 24 4
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 36/54 461 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 442 5 3 162.5
C. Brice 32/49 442 5 3
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
H. Renfrow 1/2 2 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 1463 21
T. Etienne 176 1463 21 75
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 536 5
L. Dixon 56 536 5 65
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 506 7
A. Choice 68 506 7 64
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 409 6
T. Feaster 71 409 6 70
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 144 1
T. Lawrence 47 144 1 32
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 30 130 2 35
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 64 0
D. Rencher 14 64 0 15
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 63 0
C. Brice 13 63 0 28
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
D. Kendrick 5 36 0 25
T. Thomason 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Thomason 3 16 0 7
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
R. Mac Lain 3 7 0 3
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Batson 2 6 0 4
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 2
C. Wilkins 3 3 2 1
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Williams 1 2 1 2
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Lawrence 1 2 1 2
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
M. Hyatt 75 T
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Hyatt 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 802 10
T. Higgins 52 802 10 64
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 699 6
J. Ross 34 699 6 59
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 519 4
A. Rodgers 47 519 4 68
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 472 1
H. Renfrow 43 472 1 40
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 210 0
D. Kendrick 15 210 0 38
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 187 3
D. Overton 13 187 3 61
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 154 1
T. Thompson 17 154 1 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 2
T. Chase 10 84 2 20
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 1
T. Etienne 10 65 1 24
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 5 63 0 42
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 5 52 1 20
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
M. Richard 6 50 1 17
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. Dixon 1 41 0 41
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
T. Feaster 8 39 0 9
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
Ca. Smith 3 34 0 17
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 1
W. Swinney 6 28 1 8
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Chalk 2 21 0 15
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
T. Lawrence 1 -12 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
JD. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 0-0 0.0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Muse 0-0 0.0 2
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lamar 0-0 0.0 1
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 68/68
G. Huegel 9/13 0 68/68 95
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
Al. Spence 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
