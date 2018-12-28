Drive Chart
No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma look to move on to final

  • Dec 28, 2018

Alabama did exactly what it was expected to do this season -- dominate and make it to yet another College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma wasn't necessarily expected to make it back to the CFP after losing its Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from last year.

The two programs meet in the Orange Bowl on Saturday with the Crimson Tide trying to advance to the championship for the fourth consecutive season while the Sooners are trying to make their first CFP final.

The reason both teams are here starts with their quarterbacks.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa took over for Jalen Hurts in last year's championship game and helped the Crimson Tide pull off a championship comeback.

He helped Alabama steamroll through the regular season, winning every game by at least 22 points before struggling in the SEC Championship Game and leaving that game with an injured ankle that eventually required surgery.

Hurts replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to victory to secure the top spot in the playoff field.

Tagovailoa's status for the Orange Bowl has been the No. 1 storyline for Alabama leading into the game. He insists he'll be ready to go 100 percent by Saturday.

"I think I was only limited the first couple of practices; maybe the first two or three practices we had," Tagovailoa said. "Other than that I was full-go with everything."

When Tagovailoa was healthy, he added a dimension to the offense that the Crimson Tide had lacked in recent years -- a dynamic playmaker at quarterback who could make just about any throw on the field while also being capable of making plays with his feet.

"He's going to make something happen when nothing can happen," Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton said. "So we've just got to stay locked in and dialed in for every second of the play until the whistle blows.

"Tua brings depth to them, brings something to that offense that they haven't had in years past."

There's no question about the status of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who beat out Tagovailoa for the Heisman Trophy.

Murray helped the Sooners to five wins of 10 or fewer points, including three in a four-week stretch to close the regular season where Oklahoma allowed 46 or more points.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Murray is tough to prepare for, especially with his speed, which helped him rush for close to 900 yards this season.

"It's challenging because it's hard to get somebody to duplicate what the quarterback is capable of doing in their offense. He does a fabulous job," Saban said. "It's a challenge to have somebody that can do that in practice and I think the speed of the game will be a little bit different when we get to the game, but we're doing the best we can."

The Crimson Tide will be without three players suspended for a violation of team rules, including starting offensive lineman Deonte Brown.

Oklahoma could be without Murray's top receiving option, Marquise Brown, who suffered an ankle injury in the Big 12 title game.

Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 4053 40 7 205.7
Ky. Murray 241/340 4053 40 7
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 122 1 0 150.3
A. Kendall 12/17 122 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Basquine 0/1 0 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 1021 12
K. Brooks 113 1021 12 86
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 928 12
T. Sermon 155 928 12 60
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 892 11
Ky. Murray 123 892 11 75
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 179 0
T. Pledger 30 179 0 21
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 2
M. Sutton 29 152 2 22
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Kendall 7 21 0 12
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Hall 4 21 0 8
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Brown 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 1318 10
M. Brown 75 1318 10 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 1049 10
C. Lamb 57 1049 10 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 457 8
L. Morris 21 457 8 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 378 6
G. Calcaterra 25 378 6 35
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 276 4
C. Meier 16 276 4 32
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 181 0
T. Sermon 12 181 0 51
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 104 1
M. Tease 10 104 1 20
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 99 0
N. Basquine 6 99 0 24
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 2
A. Miller 7 75 2 17
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
C. Rambo 5 51 0 17
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 36 0
K. Brooks 7 36 0 10
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Hall 2 36 0 34
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
R. Turner 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Turner 1 16 0 16
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Norwood 0-0 0.0 1
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 3
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/17 83/84
A. Seibert 15/17 0 83/84 128
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 3353 37 4 202.3
T. Tagovailoa 199/294 3353 37 4
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.6% 755 8 2 202.7
J. Hurts 50/67 755 8 2
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 123 1 0 143.3
M. Jones 5/13 123 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 771 7
D. Harris 126 771 7 73
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 679 4
N. Harris 102 679 4 32
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 495 11
J. Jacobs 94 495 11 59
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 272 2
B. Robinson Jr. 63 272 2 20
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 190 5
T. Tagovailoa 48 190 5 44
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 167 2
J. Hurts 34 167 2 27
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ford 7 37 0 15
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
R. Clark 10 33 0 7
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Jones 2 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 1103 12
J. Jeudy 59 1103 12 81
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 724 10
H. Ruggs III 42 724 10 57
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 648 7
I. Smith Jr. 38 648 7 76
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 524 5
D. Smith 30 524 5 57
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 176 0
D. Harris 18 176 0 52
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 2
J. Jacobs 15 171 2 33
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
D. Kief 4 39 1 17
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 3 33 2 23
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hurts 1 7 0 7
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
N. Harris 3 3 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 0-0 0.0 2
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 0-0 0.0 1
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Jennings 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 3
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Wilson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 2
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 68/73
J. Bulovas 12/16 0 68/73 104
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/11
A. Jones 1/2 0 8/11 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
