Drive Chart
OHIOST
NEB

Ohio St.-Nebraska Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 27, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Justin Fields has been sensational in four games. Now it's time to see what he can do in a hostile environment.

Fields leads fifth-ranked Ohio State into its toughest game to date when it visits 90,000-seat Memorial Stadium to play Nebraska on Saturday night.

The transfer from Georgia has had a hand in 19 touchdowns, and the Buckeyes have outscored their competition 214-36. That includes a 41-point win at Indiana, where thousands of Ohio State fans made their presence felt throughout the stadium.

But a nationally televised night game, in front of a crowd jazzed up by a morning visit from ESPN's ''College GameDay'' and an afternoon of pregaming in campus parking lots and downtown Lincoln, should make for a rowdy atmosphere.

''You can't make a game bigger than it is,'' Fields said. ''If you do that, I guess you'll end up not playing to your full potential. So just treating this like any other game and doing the same things we've been doing the past four weeks... I think the team is just going to play our game, and if we do that it will be enough to win the game.''

The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had their way with the Cornhuskers the last time they played in Lincoln, winning 56-14 against the Mike Riley-coached team that was about to go into a free fall to end the 2017 season.

Scott Frost's first Nebraska team played Ohio State to within 36-31 in Columbus last year, and the Huskers (3-1, 1-0) believe they have narrowed the gap physically since then. Things also have changed mentally.

''I would just say the confidence that we belong on the same field with them and that we can play them as closely as possible, believing we can win if we play our best football,'' linebacker Mohamed Barry said.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been inconsistent through three games but played some of the best ball of his career in bringing his team back from a two-touchdown deficit in the second half to win at Illinois last week. Martinez played a strong game against the Buckeyes last season, and this year the Huskers have a new threat in freshman running back-wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

The Huskers' defense has improved up front and should put up more resistance to Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins, who ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns in last year's game and 106 yards and a TD the year before. He comes into the game second in Big Ten rushing at 119 yards per game.

''Got a real big challenge ahead of us this week, by far the best team that we've played,'' first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. ''Not only just talent and coaching but also the environment we're going to be walking into. Scott has done a great job of building this team up.''

THE 900 CLUB

This will be the second game to match programs that have at least 900 all-time wins. Ohio State has 915, Nebraska reached 900 last week. Michigan-Ohio State last year was the first such game.

THE KELLY CONNECTION

Day and Frost both have worked for Chip Kelly, regarded as the most innovative offensive coach in the nation when he was at Oregon from 2009-12. Day, who succeeded Urban Meyer at Ohio State, played quarterback at New Hampshire when Kelly was offensive coordinator. Day also was Kelly's QB coach for two years in the NFL. Frost was Kelly's receivers coach at Oregon.

''I met Ryan for the first time at a Chip Kelly golf tournament in Maine many years ago,'' Frost said. ''He's done a good job everywhere he's gone. He's climbed the coaching ranks and landed in a pretty good spot. There's no question in my mind that Ohio State is a better team than they were a year ago.''

FIELDS THE PHENOM

Fields became the first Big Ten player with a passing and rushing touchdown in each of his first four games since Antwaan Randle El of Indiana in 1999. In last week's 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio), Fields had four passing TDs and two rushing TDs in the second quarter.

TOUGH D

Ohio State has held its first four opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense for the first time since 1996. Opponents have scored touchdowns on just 18% of their red zone opportunities (2 of 11). Chase Young is the national co-leader with seven sacks.

GOING FOR A BIG PELT

Nebraska is 0-9 against top-five opponents since beating then-No. 2 Oklahoma 20-10 in Lincoln in 2001. The Huskers have lost eight straight against Top 25 teams.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
5 Ohio State 4-0 -----
Nebraska 3-1 -----
NEB 17, O/U 66.5
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 880 13 0 192.4
J. Fields 66/95 880 13 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 104 2 0 188.1
C. Chugunov 11/14 104 2 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 74 1 0 417.2
G. Hoak 3/3 74 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 477 5
J. Dobbins 68 477 5 60
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 249 1
M. Teague III 40 249 1 40
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 150 6
J. Fields 34 150 6 51
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 79 1
S. Chambers 10 79 1 15
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
M. Crowley 11 57 0 8
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
D. McCall 10 37 0 10
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
G. Hoak 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 242 2
B. Victor 14 242 2 33
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 228 4
C. Olave 13 228 4 39
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 179 3
K. Hill 15 179 3 53
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
J. Williams 2 74 1 61
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 0
A. Mack 7 72 0 14
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 71 2
G. Wilson 7 71 2 38
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 2
J. Ruckert 5 62 2 25
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 1
J. Dobbins 5 42 1 14
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Teague III 1 17 0 17
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Berry 1 16 0 16
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Gill 4 13 0 9
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. McCall 2 11 0 7
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Hausmann 1 9 0 9
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 1
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 29/29
B. Haubeil 1/2 0 29/29 32
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 1053 7 2 160.1
A. Martinez 67/109 1053 7 2
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 0 110.4
N. Vedral 3/5 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 268 1
M. Washington 35 268 1 60
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 234 3
A. Martinez 61 234 3 44
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 229 5
D. Mills 46 229 5 61
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 119 1
W. Robinson 27 119 1 21
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
W. Mazour 7 31 0 11
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
R. Johnson 3 9 0 5
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Spielman 1 8 0 8
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
N. Vedral 1 3 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 384 1
J. Spielman 18 384 1 65
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 195 2
W. Robinson 17 195 2 30
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 153 1
J. Stoll 10 153 1 42
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 149 2
M. Washington 8 149 2 75
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
K. Noa 4 56 1 27
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
M. Williams 2 46 0 26
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Mills 4 33 0 20
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
W. Mazour 2 23 0 13
J. McQuitty 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. McQuitty 2 14 0 8
D. Chase 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Chase 1 13 0 13
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Rafdal 1 9 0 9
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Allen 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Jackson 0-0 0 1
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Taylor-Britt 0-0 0 2
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Lee Jr. 0-0 0 2
B. Clark 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Clark 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 6/7
I. Armstrong 2/5 0 6/7 12
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/8
L. McCallum 0/1 0 7/8 7
D. Jorgensen 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
D. Jorgensen 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores