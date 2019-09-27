Drive Chart
TWST
FLA

Towson-Florida Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 27, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) After four games, a quarterback change and the loss of its most dynamic play-maker, No. 9 Florida is still trying to find its offensive identity.

The Gators (4-0) would like to figure it out Saturday against lower-division Towson (3-1). Then again, coach Dan Mullen might not gain much from playing a team from the Football Championship Subdivision for the second time in four weeks.

Florida's biggest concern is its ground game. Mullen's team ranks 12th in the Southeastern Conference and 91st in the nation in rushing, averaging 136.8 yards a game and 4.21 yards a carry.

''I love balance, but I'm not stubborn,'' Mullen said.

The issues stem from having four new starters on the offensive line. Losing quarterback Feleipe Franks (dislocated/broken ankle) for the season and elusive receiver Kadarius Toney (shoulder) for several weeks only added to Florida's woes.

Improving the ground game might be necessary considering the Gators host seventh-ranked Auburn next week and then play at No. 4 LSU. Third-ranked Georgia is five weeks away. Those three matchups likely will determine whether Florida is contending for the conference championship or playing for a top-tier bowl.

''We're going to build around the strength of our players and make sure our best guys are getting the ball in their hands,'' Mullen said.

There's little doubt that running back Lamical Perine is one of the team's top offensive talents. But he's yet to reach 65 yards rushing in any game, and, frankly, Florida has yet to play a defensive juggernaut.

The Gators have, however, thrown for 300 or more yards in each of their last three games - the first time they've accomplished that feat since the 2002-03 seasons. It's also the first time they've had three 300-yard passing games in the same season since Tim Tebow's senior year (2009).

Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start last week. But he also had two interceptions, was sacked twice and lost a fumble.

''In order to be an elite quarterback, you got to be consistent in your performance,'' Trask said. ''So the biggest thing for me is just treat every rep like it's your last and overall consistency.''

Mullen expects to get backup Emory Jones on the field more against the Tigers. Jones could help bolster the team's sluggish running game.

''The one thing I told him, `Just make sure you're with me, so I'm ready to get you in there quicker,''' Mullen said.

A few more things to know about Towson and Florida, which are playing for the first time:

TOWSON PRAISE

Towson, which is ranked No. 10 in the latest FCS coaches poll, is getting $500,000 to make the trip from Baltimore. Coach Rob Ambrose embraced the payday and heaped praise on the Gators.

''This is one of the best football teams I have ever seen on film,'' Ambrose said. ''These guys will challenge for the College Football Playoff. They're really, really good.''

TIGERS, TIGERS, TIGERS

The Gators are playing their first of three consecutive games against teams nicknamed the Tigers. Auburn and LSU are next up on Florida's schedule. The Gators also play at Missouri in mid-November.

THE OTHER FLACCO

Two of the Flacco brothers are playing teams from the Sunshine State this weekend. The Denver Broncos and quarterback Joe Flacco host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. One of Joe's four younger brothers, Tom, will take on the Gators. Tom Flacco is the more mobile of the two. He has 1,092 yards passing and six touchdowns to go along with 227 yards rushing and two scores.

UPSET ALERT?

Towson's only other games against an SEC opponent came in 2012, a 38-22 loss at then-No. 3 LSU. Towson is looking for its first victory over a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision since beating Connecticut 33-18 in 2013.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Towson 3-1 -----
9 Florida 4-0 -----
FLA -37.5, O/U 62.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Towson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Flacco 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 1092 6 1 139.2
T. Flacco 77/134 1092 6 1
R. Stover 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
R. Stover 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Flacco 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 227 2
T. Flacco 34 227 2 43
S. Simpson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 162 2
S. Simpson 22 162 2 45
Y. Thaenrat 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 89 8
Y. Thaenrat 25 89 8 11
A. Feliz-Platt 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 78 0
A. Feliz-Platt 21 78 0 16
K. Young 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 29 1
K. Young 9 29 1 10
R. Stover 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
R. Stover 2 18 0 9
S. Leatherbury 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
S. Leatherbury 2 18 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Leatherbury 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 299 3
S. Leatherbury 19 299 3 36
D. Street 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 164 1
D. Street 12 164 1 27
C. Smith 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 0
C. Smith 10 145 0 36
C. Clark 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 140 1
C. Clark 8 140 1 38
D. Thompson IV 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
D. Thompson IV 6 83 0 39
J. Epps 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 0
J. Epps 4 73 0 35
S. Simpson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 1
S. Simpson 5 62 1 25
K. Young 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
K. Young 4 46 0 25
J. Allen 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
J. Allen 2 39 0 31
D. Hunter 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Hunter 2 15 0 12
A. Feliz-Platt 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
A. Feliz-Platt 2 11 0 14
Y. Thaenrat 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
Y. Thaenrat 2 11 0 7
R. Rutkowski 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Rutkowski 1 11 0 11
T. Flacco 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Flacco 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. O'Neill 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 20/20
A. O'Neill 4/6 0 20/20 32
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 459 3 2 168.4
K. Trask 33/46 459 3 2
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 22 0 0 68.5
E. Jones 5/10 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 182 3
L. Perine 48 182 3 15
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 76 1
J. Hammond 1 76 1 76
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 74 1
D. Pierce 21 74 1 12
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 41 0
I. Clement 1 41 0 41
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
E. Jones 5 36 1 16
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
M. Davis 12 29 1 12
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Copeland 2 23 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
N. Wright 7 13 0 4
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Townsend 1 6 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -2 1
K. Trask 5 -2 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 232 1
V. Jefferson 16 232 1 69
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 176 0
T. Grimes 10 176 0 43
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 161 1
K. Pitts 13 161 1 30
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 139 0
J. Hammond 10 139 0 65
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 134 2
F. Swain 8 134 2 29
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 108 1
T. Cleveland 7 108 1 35
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 64 1
L. Perine 13 64 1 9
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 1
J. Copeland 5 45 1 21
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
M. Davis 3 17 0 8
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Pierce 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 2
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Dean III 0-0 0 1
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Burney 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 14/14
E. McPherson 5/6 0 14/14 29
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Howard 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores