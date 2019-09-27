Drive Chart
UCONN
UCF

UConn-UCF Preview

  Sep 27, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Josh Heupel says losing in the regular season for the first time since 2016 won't change the way No. 22 UCF goes about its business in pursuing a third consecutive American Athletic Conference title.

The Knights (3-1, 0-0), coming off a 35-34 road loss to Pittsburgh that stopped a 25-game regular-season winning streak, compiled an impressive resume over the past two-plus seasons.

While losing last week was disappointing on a late trick play, Heupel said it will not affect how the team approaches the remainder of the year. That includes the league opener against Connecticut (1-2, 0-0) on Saturday night.

A season "defines itself one week at a time. We have a mantra of going 1-0. It doesn't change whether you win the previous week or lose the previous week," Heupel said of the message to his players.

"It had been a long time since our players had felt that during the course of regular-season play," the coach added. "It's important in that moment to: One, know that it hurts but, two, understand that doesn't define the whole season."

The loss to Pitt dropped the Knights seven spots in the Top 25 and knocked the Knights out of the conversation about which teams ultimately might be worthy of consideration for berths in the College Football Playoff. However, the team's foremost goal - another AAC title - remains intact.

Not that Heupel and his players are looking beyond UConn. The Huskies are 0-6 in conference openers since formation of the AAC, including a 56-17 season-opening loss to the Knights at home a year ago.

NARROW LOSS

UConn coach Randy Edsall has an appreciation for what UCF has accomplished since the start of 2017 and noted that coming up with a game plan to pull off an upset won't be easy. It will take more than using a similar strategy after watching video of Pitt's win. The fourth-down call in the final seconds had wide receiver Austin Mathews throw to quarterback Kenny Pickett in the end zone for the victory.

In addition to going 13-0 two years ago, UCF stormed through another unbeaten regular season before winning the AAC Championship Game and finishing 12-1, with the only loss coming to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

"That's hard to do," Edsall said, "And they came within a whisker of keeping that streak alive."

GABRIEL'S RESILIENCE

Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a big part of UCF's fast start this season. He shared playing time with Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush in the season opener before starting the past three games. He threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns against Pitt, but also tossed the first two interceptions of his college career. Coming off the Knights' first loss, it will be interesting to see how he plays against UConn.

UCONN OFFENSE

The Huskies, gaining just 145 yards in a 38-3 loss at Indiana, are last in the AAC in total offense (274 yards per game) and scoring (16.7). Quarterback Jack Zergiotis has yet to throw a TD pass. That trend will need to change for UConn to have a chance Saturday night. UCF leads the league in total offense (559) and scoring (47.2). The Knights have scored at least 30 points in 30 consecutive games, the longest streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1936.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Connecticut 1-2 -----
22 UCF 3-1 -----
UCF -43.5, O/U 65
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 365 0 3 101.1
J. Zergiotis 35/59 365 0 3
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 158 0 1 120.3
M. Beaudry 14/21 158 0 1
S. Krajewski 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
S. Krajewski 1/2 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 205 2
K. Mensah 60 205 2 24
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 125 1
A. Thompkins 32 125 1 21
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Ross 1 7 0 7
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 1
M. Beaudry 5 1 1 10
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -41 0
J. Zergiotis 11 -41 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 115 0
C. Ross 7 115 0 40
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 0
A. Brown 8 85 0 25
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
M. Drayton 7 78 0 21
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
J. Rose 7 59 0 23
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 51 0
A. Thompkins 9 51 0 14
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
H. Maurisseau 5 41 0 12
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
C. Hairston 2 37 0 30
M. Donaldson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Donaldson 2 30 0 17
D. Williams 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
D. Williams 1 23 0 23
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Medlock 1 6 0 6
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Mensah 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harris 0-0 0 1
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Coyle 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 5/5
C. Harris 5/6 0 5/5 20
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1057 11 2 177
D. Gabriel 63/104 1057 11 2
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 168 2 0 142.2
B. Wimbush 12/23 168 2 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 78 1 0 428.4
Q. Jones 3/3 78 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 298 3
G. McCrae 48 298 3 73
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 233 3
A. Killins Jr. 39 233 3 36
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 193 1
B. Thompson 20 193 1 30
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 180 2
O. Anderson 26 180 2 39
T. Coles 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 47 0
T. Coles 16 47 0 16
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
B. Wimbush 10 16 0 11
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -8 1
D. Gabriel 13 -8 1 9
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
Q. Jones 5 -15 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 380 5
G. Davis 20 380 5 65
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 285 2
T. Nixon 18 285 2 50
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 157 1
J. Harris 5 157 1 57
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 113 1
M. Williams 7 113 1 28
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 102 1
A. Killins Jr. 5 102 1 74
A. Johnson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 1
A. Johnson 2 67 1 49
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 1
J. Hescock 8 67 1 18
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
O. Anderson 5 50 1 24
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
R. O'Keefe 2 29 0 17
A. Harris 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
A. Harris 1 26 1 26
K. Ahmad 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Ahmad 1 15 0 15
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Thompson 1 10 0 10
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 2 0
G. McCrae 3 2 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Robinson 0-0 0 1
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Gowan 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 23/24
D. Barnas 5/6 0 23/24 38
D. Obarski 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Obarski 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
