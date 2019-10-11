Drive Chart
Cincinnati-Houston Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell noticed his Bearcats displayed an increased energy level against UFC that was missing in their first three games.

The Bearcats pulled off their biggest win in years, a 27-24 victory over then-No. 18 UCF last Friday night at Nippert Stadium. The loud, capacity crowd was helpful, and the win gave them the inside track in the American Athletic East.

''There was a different energy, even on our sideline,'' Fickell said. ''I don't know why - because it's a big game, because we're playing well - but there was something a little bit different.''

The impressive win over the two-time AAC champs moved Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0) back into the rankings for the first time this season, checking in at No. 25. The Friday game gave them extra time to enjoy their big moment. Now it's off to Houston (2-3, 0-1) to face a rebuilding team going through a change at quarterback.

The Cougars switched to sophomore quarterback Clayton Tune in their last game, a 46-25 loss at North Texas. He was 16 of 20 for 124 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 100 yards. Tune didn't have a turnover and overcame a sore right hamstring.

''I'm expecting him to continue to get better,'' Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''I thought it was a really good opening start for him. His mindset has been really good, and I think he's going to be pretty fired up to play the home game here Saturday.''

Some things to watch at TDECU Stadium:

HOMECOMING

The Cougars are playing their first game in 35 days at TDECU Stadium and only their second this season. They had a bye after their win at North Texas on Sept. 28. They've lost games against Oklahoma, Washington State and Tulane. The Cougars won their other home game, 37-17 over Prairie View A&M.

TUNE VS. BEARCAT'S SECONDARY

Cincinnati picked off UCF's Dillon Gabriel three times, returning one of the interceptions for a touchdown, as the defense led the way. Tune started the final two games last season and moved back into the role when D'Eriq King decided to redshirt. Tune avoided turnovers against North Texas, but will be facing one of the AAC's top defenses Saturday. Also, he's missing second-leading receiver Keith Corbin, who also has decided to take a redshirt season.

HELP ON RUN

With Tune easing into the starting role, the Cougars relied on senior running back Patrick Carr in their win at North Texas. He ran for three touchdowns and matched his career high with 139 yards rushing, including a 68-yard touchdown on the opening drive.

FULL SPEED AHEAD

Michael Warren II ran for 133 yards and had a key 60-yard run during the Bearcats' rally in the second half against UCF. He'll be facing a defense that's among the worst in the AAC at stopping the run, allowing 178.8 yards per game.

AGAINST THE BEST

The Cougars are 5-1 against ranked opponents at TDECU Stadium, which opened in 2014, knocking off then-No. 17 USF last season. The Cougars are 36-98-5 all-time against ranked teams.

---

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

---

 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 964 10 4 144.2
D. Ridder 80/129 964 10 4
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 74 0 0 131.7
B. Bryant 3/7 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 395 4
M. Warren II 84 395 4 73
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 129 0
D. Ridder 52 129 0 18
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 108 0
G. Doaks 19 108 0 14
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
R. Montgomery 10 54 0 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Bryant 6 36 0 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 19 1 12
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Tucker 2 12 0 9
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 288 2
A. Pierce 15 288 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 3
J. Deguara 17 247 3 27
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 96 1
M. Warren II 13 96 1 23
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
R. Medaris 9 90 1 26
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 0
J. Jackson 9 79 0 17
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 0
T. Tucker 1 56 0 56
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Whyle 1 19 0 19
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 17 1
T. Cloud 5 17 1 7
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
L. Taylor 2 13 0 7
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Mbodj 1 12 0 12
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Smith 1 11 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 1
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Young 0-0 0 1
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 18/18
S. Crosa 4/6 0 18/18 30
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.7% 663 6 2 117.7
D. King 58/110 663 6 2
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 124 1 0 148.6
C. Tune 16/20 124 1 0
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142
L. Holgorsen 1/1 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 312 6
D. King 55 312 6 35
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 279 3
P. Carr 42 279 3 68
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 273 2
K. Porter 47 273 2 30
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 107 1
M. Car 15 107 1 21
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 105 0
C. Smith 17 105 0 34
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 100 0
C. Tune 9 100 0 55
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 63 0
M. Stevenson 4 63 0 34
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
K. Walker 7 30 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 298 3
M. Stevenson 24 298 3 75
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 192 2
K. Corbin 11 192 2 37
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 0
J. Singleton 8 71 0 18
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
C. Trahan 7 64 0 17
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
B. Smith 5 41 0 14
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 1
K. Porter 4 41 1 23
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Bradley 3 31 0 22
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
P. Carr 4 29 0 12
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
C. Lark 1 12 1 12
C. McGowan 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
C. McGowan 2 5 0 8
K. Walker 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Walker 1 4 0 4
S. Creamer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Creamer 2 4 0 5
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Mark 1 0 0 0
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Smith 2 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Sprewell 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Sprewell 0-0 0 1
S. Lewis 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Lewis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 20/20
D. Witherspoon 7/10 0 20/20 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
