UMass-Army Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 08, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Heading into the home stretch and riding a five-game losing streak, the Army Black Knights remain fixated on one thing - improving.

''We're not really focused on the opponent,'' fullback Sandon McCoy said. ''We're focused on getting better as a team. It's just better for our team.''

What began as a promising season after a 3-1 start has turned sour, the latest setback a most difficult one - 17-13 a week ago at service academy rival Air Force. Army was stopped twice at the goal line - on the first drive of the game and the last, its triple option not as potent when it counts as in the recent past.

''It's been a long time since we had a victory, unfortunately,'' said Army coach Jeff Monken, who guided the Black Knights to an academy-record 11 wins last season. ''That's been uncommon around here. Our guys are working, and I am very pleased with the efforts they're putting into it and their attitudes. They are fighters and we're going to continue to do that.''

Army (3-6) returns home to Michie Stadium on Saturday to face struggling UMass (1-8), and with four games remaining still has dreams of the postseason. The Minutemen own the worst scoring defense in the nation, allowing 52 points per game, 54.9 in their eight losses. And they're slow starters, having been outscored in the first half 312-127, too much to overcome except against Akron, a 37-29 victory in late September.

''Is it disappointing? Yeah,'' first-year UMass coach Walt Bell said. ''To be frank, our lives are on the line. When everything you love, helping kids be successful, having great success, when you invest your life in something, and it doesn't go your way, yeah it hurts. But it's supposed to.''

WHO'S AT QB?

Sophomore QB Jabari Laws made the start for Army against Air Force and was hurt late in the game when Falcons defensive lineman Jordan Jackson was called for targeting. Senior Kelvin Hopkins Jr. didn't get the start because of an injury but did relieve Laws and is listed first on this week's depth chart. Redshirt sophomore Andrew Brito is listed as the starter for UMass. Behind him, in alphabetical order, are seniors Michael Curtis and Randall West.

MR. DO EVERYTHING

UMass senior cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had a career-high four pass breakups last week in a 63-21 home loss to Liberty. That boosted his career total to 34, and his 45 passes defended are the third-most, all-time by a Minuteman. He also leads the team with four interceptions and is the main return guy, averaging nearly 11 yards on punt returns and 27.1 on 36 kickoff returns, the most in the nation. And his 974 yards on kickoff returns are more than any other team in the nation. The Minutemen lead the nation with 52 kickoff returns for 1,131 yards.

PASSING FANCY

Army's option is averaging just 248.6 yards rushing per game, 12th nationally and well behind service academy rivals No. 25 Navy (357.9) and Air Force (323.1), who rank first and second, so the Black Knights have been passing more. Laws was 9-for-11 passing for 214 yards against the Falcons, one of the completions an 87-yarder to Cam Harrison for a touchdown. It was the first career TD pass for the sophomore and the most passing yards by an Army QB since Carson Williams had 328 in 2007 against Tulsa. Harrison has three TD receptions on the season and a pair of 100-yard receiving games.

TACKLING MAN

Army LB Cole Christiansen had a career-high 16 tackles (seven solo) against Air Force. It marked the eighth time in his career he's been in double digits in tackles. The senior captain's 55 solo tackles this season are tied for sixth nationally, while his 89 tackles are tied for ninth.

ARMY'S SERIES

The teams have played twice before and Army has won both - 34-27 in 2005 and 34-10 in 1977 - at Michie Stadium.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1234T
Massachusetts 1-8 -----
Army West Point 3-6 -----
Blaik Field at Michie Stadium West Point, New York
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 688 6 5 106.4
A. Brito 76/135 688 6 5
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 534 4 3 116.2
R. West 56/93 534 4 3
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 288 2 4 82.5
M. Curtis 30/64 288 2 4
M. Fallon 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 268
M. Fallon 2/2 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 632 6
B. Ally 113 632 6 63
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 310 2
C. Roberson 87 310 2 40
G. Torres 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 125 1
G. Torres 33 125 1 19
K. Brown 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 119 1
K. Brown 27 119 1 18
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 81 1
M. Curtis 22 81 1 20
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 28 0 28
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 11 2
R. West 17 11 2 29
V. Santiago 43 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
V. Santiago 2 8 0 4
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Britt 1 -1 0 0
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
B. Dingle 2 -5 0 0
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -63 0
A. Brito 29 -63 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 287 2
J. Johnson Jr. 33 287 2 40
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 261 1
Z. Simon 22 261 1 38
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 232 2
S. Emilus 21 232 2 29
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 205 2
S. Palmer 20 205 2 45
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 157 1
B. Dingle 16 157 1 30
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 0
J. Britt 11 108 0 32
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 105 2
K. Horn 12 105 2 20
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 1
J. Johnson 8 90 1 34
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 0
M. Hill 7 39 0 8
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 38 0
C. Roberson 7 38 0 17
T. Edwards 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
T. Edwards 2 13 1 7
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
B. Ally 4 12 0 7
J. Turner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Turner 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Lebeau 0-0 0 1
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Ogbonna 0-0 0 1
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
I. Rodgers 0-0 0 4
J. Norwood 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Norwood 0-0 0 1
J. Adams 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Adams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 26/27
C. Garcia 4/5 0 26/27 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.2% 452 4 3 112.8
K. Hopkins Jr. 27/64 452 4 3
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
86.7% 263 1 0 256
J. Laws 13/15 263 1 0
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 102 1 0 105.8
C. Anderson 4/15 102 1 0
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Z. Potter 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 466 3
C. Slomka 111 466 3 38
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 391 5
S. McCoy 89 391 5 38
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 381 5
K. Hopkins Jr. 104 381 5 43
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 247 2
J. Laws 59 247 2 41
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 223 2
K. Walker 35 223 2 31
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 162 2
C. Anderson 25 162 2 33
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 133 1
A. Hobbs IV 23 133 1 17
C. Barnard 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 77 1
C. Barnard 13 77 1 24
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 50 0
M. Hancock 6 50 0 28
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 35 0
C. Hayes 1 35 0 35
A. Adkins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 1
A. Adkins 8 28 1 8
J. Buchanan 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
J. Buchanan 5 18 0 6
J. Moy 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 1
J. Moy 1 16 1 16
K. Byrd 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
K. Byrd 3 14 0 10
R. Bolton 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
R. Bolton 2 5 1 4
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Walters 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 352 3
C. Harrison 19 352 3 87
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 236 1
A. Hobbs IV 11 236 1 80
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 93 0
B. Walters 3 93 0 37
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
M. Hancock 2 46 1 38
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
K. Walker 3 40 1 17
M. Roberts 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Roberts 2 17 0 10
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Hayes 1 17 0 17
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
K. Cline 3 16 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jones 0-0 0 1
R. Velez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Velez 0-0 0 1
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Riley 0-0 0 2
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bourdeau 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 13/13
D. Cooper 2/3 0 13/13 19
C. Talley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 11/12
C. Talley 1/2 0 11/12 14
A. Bagley 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Bagley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
