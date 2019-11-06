Drive Chart
PSU
MINN

Penn St.-Minnesota Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

The No. 17 Minnesota Gophers will be looking to continue their remarkable season in the biggest game they have played in November in a long time.

Minnesota (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 4 Penn State (8-0, 5-0) at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The game against Penn State is the first of three remaining big tests for Minnesota as it attempts to get to the Big Ten title game for the first time since the inception of the December contest in 2011. The Gophers still must travel to No. 18 Iowa and eventually close the season at home against No. 13 Wisconsin.

The talk this week mostly involves the Penn State game, but head coach P.J. Fleck also made news Tuesday, when he agreed to a new seven-year contract that takes him through the 2026 season and increases his salary from $3.6 million this season to $4.6 million in 2020.

That likely takes him off the board for other major college openings, at least until his $10 million buyout goes down after Dec. 31, 2020.

"We love the Twin Cities area. We love Minnesota. We're Midwestern people," he said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune. "We've absolutely loved how the community has welcomed us with open arms."

Fleck is 50-35 in his seventh season as a head coach, which includes four years at Western Michigan.

Minnesota is 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and has outscored its last four foes -- Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland -- by a 168-41 gap.

Penn State, which joined the conference in 1993, will try to win the Governor's Victory Bell -- the trophy honoring the Nittany Lions' first Big Ten game, which came against Minnesota -- for the 10th time in 15 meetings. The teams last played in 2016.

Minnesota has been stingy on defense lately, having held opponents to 17 points or fewer in each of the past four games.

The Golden Gophers rank 13th nationally in total defense, allowing 283.8 yards per game. Of the top 20 schools in that category, eight are in the 14-team Big Ten, with Penn State ninth (280.0).

The most significant stat for either team surrounds the running game -- Minnesota does it on offense, Penn State doesn't allow it on defense.

The Gophers' ground game comes in at No. 31 nationally, producing 204.5 yards per game with 21 touchdowns.

Senior running back Rodney Smith tops the squad with 889 yards and has 100-yard performances in each of his last five games, including 211 against Illinois on Oct. 5.

However, the Nittany Lions are second in stuffing the run, allowing just 68.4 yards per game, 1.99 per carry and five scores all season.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said he also is worried about Minnesota's passing attack. Tanner Morgan has completed 65.3 percent of his 173 passes for 1,761 yards, with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

"I think this is the best wide receivers that we have faced this year," Franklin said. "But I'd also make the argument, I don't know if they have seen defensive backs or pass rush like we have been."

Many had circled Penn State's recent rough three-game stretch -- at Iowa, home against Michigan and at Michigan State -- as the moment that would ultimately define the team, and Franklin likes where his team is after a bye week.

"We had a really good bye week," Franklin said, "but obviously we've got to have a great week of preparation this week so we can go play well Saturday."

--Field Level Media

1234T
4 Penn State 8-0 -----
17 Minnesota 8-0 -----
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minnesota
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1931 20 3 164.9
S. Clifford 134/216 1931 20 3
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 85 1 0 111.1
W. Levis 14/22 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 350 6
N. Cain 68 350 6 27
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 297 3
J. Brown 51 297 3 85
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 280 3
S. Clifford 77 280 3 58
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 242 2
D. Ford 37 242 2 81
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 119 2
R. Slade 35 119 2 44
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 2
W. Levis 13 66 2 12
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
K. Hamler 6 17 0 16
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Dotson 2 0 0 4
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 620 8
K. Hamler 37 620 8 58
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 312 3
J. Dotson 17 312 3 72
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 291 7
P. Freiermuth 25 291 7 28
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 180 1
N. Bowers 7 180 1 55
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 109 0
J. Shorter 9 109 0 18
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 93 1
J. Brown 8 93 1 37
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 87 0
R. Slade 10 87 0 40
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 0
D. George 5 66 0 22
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 56 0 14
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 0
N. Cain 7 52 0 20
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
D. Chisena 2 46 0 40
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. Ford 5 30 0 15
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Kuntz 2 18 0 10
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0 2
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
M. Wilson 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Wilson 0-0 0 1
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Brisker 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 39/40
J. Pinegar 5/6 0 39/40 54
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Stout 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1761 18 4 180.5
T. Morgan 113/173 1761 18 4
J. Clark 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 427.6
J. Clark 1/1 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 889 7
R. Smith 154 889 7 64
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 307 6
M. Ibrahim 66 307 6 21
S. Brooks 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 286 1
S. Brooks 49 286 1 28
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 1
T. Potts 7 51 1 24
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 49 4
S. Green 18 49 4 10
C. Wiley 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
C. Wiley 11 32 0 7
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 24 1
B. Williams 17 24 1 14
P. Jelen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
P. Jelen 3 22 0 13
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 0
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 -6 1
T. Morgan 39 -6 1 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 644 6
R. Bateman 31 644 6 59
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 626 7
T. Johnson 43 626 7 73
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 288 4
C. Autman-Bell 17 288 4 70
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
D. Douglas 8 61 0 21
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
R. Smith 5 58 0 20
J. Paulson 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
J. Paulson 4 51 0 24
H. Van Dyne 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
H. Van Dyne 1 39 0 39
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
B. Spann-Ford 2 25 1 13
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Williams 1 10 0 10
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
M. Ibrahim 2 -2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
A. Winfield Jr. 0-0 0 5
P. Howard 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Howard 0-0 0 1
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Williamson 0-0 0 1
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Martin 0-0 0 2
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thomas 0-0 0 1
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Durr 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 36/38
M. Lantz 5/8 0 36/38 51
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Walker 0/0 0 1/1 1
M. Tarbutt 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
M. Tarbutt 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores