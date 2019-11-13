Drive Chart
CINCY
SFLA

Cincinnati-South Florida Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

No. 17 Cincinnati will be going for an eighth consecutive victory when it plays at South Florida on Saturday.

While the Bulls are struggling -- they have lost two of their last three games and need two wins just to get to bowl eligibility -- Bearcats coach Luke Fickell remembers all too well the last time the teams met on the Bulls' home field in Tampa.

That was in 2017 in Fickell's first season, and the Bulls won handily 33-3.

That USF team was undefeated at the time of that meeting, however, while the current crew is coming off a 17-7 loss to Temple that dropped the Bulls (4-5, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) under .500 again.

One of their wins was over an FBS opponent (South Carolina State) and another came against struggling UConn, which was just waxed 48-3 by Fickell's Bearcats last week and is winless in AAC play.

Nevertheless, Fickell is taking nothing for granted.

"I really believe this is a talented football team," he said of USF. "I know their record might not indicate it, but they sometimes play to the level of their opponent as well.

"But at home, at night, we were there two years ago and it wasn't close. I don't think they've dropped off. Obviously, we've gotten better, but they haven't dropped off talent-wise. They're a challenge for us."

The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0) have much more than the memory of their last visit to Raymond James Stadium as incentive. They can clinch at least a tie for the AAC East title and could sew up a spot in the league championship game if Temple loses to Tulane earlier in the day.

And they also lead the race for a New Year's Six bowl game as the highest-ranked team among the Group of Five conferences. Cincinnati finishes the season with challenging games vs. Temple and at Memphis.

USF is pushing for bowl eligibility while having to navigate Cincinnati and Memphis at home before finishing at UCF.

Coach Charlie Strong sees that as motivation for his players.

"They see that in front of them and they'll come back to work," Strong said. "You've got enough seniors who have enough leadership about them and will get them going."

Strong hopes to have reinforcements with the return of a couple of injured players -- tight end Jacob Mathias (virus) and defensive tackle Kevin Kegler (unspecified). But starting left tackle Donovan Jennings' status was undetermined early in the week. He injured an ankle in the loss to Temple.

"He's one of those guys who is very tough," Strong said. "If he can go, he'll go out there and do what he needs to do."

Jennings' return could be vital. The Owls sacked USF quarterback Jordan McCloud nine times last week. Backup quarterback Jah'Quez Evans, a freshman who rushed for 99 yards in one half against East Carolina on Oct. 26 but sat out last week's game, also is iffy with an undisclosed injury.

"We're going to test him this week, just to see where we are with his injury to see if he'll be back," Strong said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
20 Cincinnati 8-1 -----
South Florida 4-5 -----
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 1696 17 7 142.2
D. Ridder 131/222 1696 17 7
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 138 0 0 146.6
B. Bryant 6/12 138 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 699 9
M. Warren II 146 699 9 73
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 417 1
D. Ridder 91 417 1 34
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 376 4
G. Doaks 63 376 4 53
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 59 1
R. Montgomery 13 59 1 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
B. Bryant 8 33 0 21
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Tucker 3 31 0 19
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 7 26 1 12
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Sopko 1 2 0 2
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 441 2
A. Pierce 23 441 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 414 7
J. Deguara 28 414 7 73
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 268 2
R. Medaris 18 268 2 75
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 123 0
J. Jackson 12 123 0 24
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 118 0
M. Mbodj 13 118 0 23
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 118 2
M. Warren II 15 118 2 23
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
T. Tucker 4 78 0 56
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
J. Whyle 2 51 0 32
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
G. Doaks 2 34 1 28
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
L. Taylor 3 33 0 20
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Smith 2 19 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Forrest 0-0 0 2
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 2
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 4
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/11 37/37
S. Crosa 7/11 0 37/37 58
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Smith 2/2 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 1001 11 6 123.7
J. McCloud 92/162 1001 11 6
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 434 4 2 111.2
B. Barnett 40/77 434 4 2
K. Rygol 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 171 2 0 159.8
K. Rygol 11/20 171 2 0
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
J. Evans 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 609 4
J. Cronkrite 116 609 4 41
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 237 4
J. McCloud 77 237 4 31
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 199 1
T. Sands 45 199 1 23
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 154 0
K. Joiner Jr. 32 154 0 51
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 122 1
J. Evans 11 122 1 53
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 63 0
B. Barnett 23 63 0 48
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 1
J. Ford 8 45 1 32
K. Rygol 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
K. Rygol 7 40 0 13
S. Shrader 32 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 1
S. Shrader 2 23 1 22
D. Small 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
D. Small 1 21 0 21
K. Trina 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Trina 2 13 0 10
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
E. McDoom 1 10 0 10
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
X. Weaver 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 309 4
M. Wilcox 20 309 4 54
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 205 4
B. Miller 18 205 4 37
J. Mathis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 195 2
J. Mathis 12 195 2 37
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 182 2
R. St. Felix 18 182 2 30
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 149 2
J. Ford 13 149 2 52
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 137 0
J. Cronkrite 13 137 0 31
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 115 0
X. Weaver 9 115 0 40
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
E. McDoom 7 56 0 35
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 2
T. Horne 7 55 2 24
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
D. Dukes 3 51 1 33
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Phillips 5 45 0 18
K. Purlett 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
K. Purlett 5 37 0 15
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
K. Joiner Jr. 5 30 0 15
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
T. Sands 5 28 0 15
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
S. Clerveaux 3 13 0 6
S. Atkins 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Atkins 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Kirby 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Kirby 0-0 0 1
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Reaves 0-0 0 1
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sanders 0-0 0 1
D. Studstill 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Studstill 0-0 0 1
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Sails 0-0 0 2
B. Nichols 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Nichols 0-0 0 1
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Roberts 0-0 0 2
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Shrader 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 10/10
S. Shrader 3/4 0 10/10 19
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 17/19
C. Weiss 2/3 0 17/19 23
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores