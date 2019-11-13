Drive Chart
Oklahoma-Baylor Preview

  • Nov 13, 2019

The Oklahoma-Baylor game turned into a budding rivalry earlier this decade when coach Art Briles had the Bears soaring in Waco, Texas.

The teams met as ranked foes in four consecutive seasons -- and five out of six years -- but Briles was ousted amid scandal, and Matt Rhule took over the helm in 2017 and had to rebuild.

On Saturday, high stakes return to the game.

The No. 13 Bears host the No. 10 Sooners with Big 12 and College Football Playoff implications on the line, and with ESPN's "College GameDay" show in town.

The Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) have earned the spotlight by being one of the five remaining undefeated teams in the country, although they haven't been consistently dominant.

While Baylor beat Kansas State by 19 and Oklahoma State by 18 in October, the rest of the Bears' games since Big 12 play began have been tight. Baylor won its other four conference games by an average of 3.5 points, with two of those victories (Texas Tech, TCU) coming in multiple overtimes.

"They've really done a great job finishing games, overcoming some odds at times, and to have really good seasons, you have to do that, so give them a lot of credit," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "They've played well and beat some really good people, and it will be a great challenge."

The Sooners are hoping to get back atop the Big 12 and back into the thick of the CFP discussion.

To do that, they'll need to perform better than they did the last time Oklahoma visited a hostile environment.

Three weeks ago, the then-undefeated Sooners went to Kansas State, had a hot start, fell flat and ultimately mounted a comeback that came up just short in a 48-41 loss.

"We just have to keep our composure and just play the way we know how to play," Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said.

Oklahoma struggled with its composure against the Wildcats, most notably as cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected early in the game for kicking at an opponent.

Even through their recent struggles -- the loss to Kansas State and last week's 42-41 squeaker over Iowa State -- Oklahoma's offense has continued to put up big numbers. Jalen Hurts leads the nation in passing efficiency with a rating of 219.7, which is better than the mark of Oklahoma's Heisman-winning Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield in the past two seasons.

That's only part of Hurts' success story. Much of what makes the Sooners so dangerous offensively comes from Hurts' running ability. He has 869 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

"There's times where it's like defending the single wing. They're running quarterback counter with lead tailbacks blocking for them, so they present a lot of challenges," Rhule said. "A lot of that's credit to him; he's a great runner, has great vision, he's accurate, he can do it in a multitude of different ways."

The tight games have given the Bears comfort in late-game situations, and Rhule hopes that can be the case against the Sooners. Baylor leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (19.0 points allowed per game) and has yielded only 41 first-half points all season.

"Part of it is weathering the storm, just our defense. Don't get down 21-0," Rhule said. "Knowing that we are more of a fourth-quarter team, you have to try to push this game to the fourth quarter."

--Field Level Media

Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 2742 24 4 219.7
J. Hurts 151/206 2742 24 4
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
T. Mordecai 16/26 207 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 21 0 1 38.2
N. Basquine 1/2 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 869 15
J. Hurts 125 869 15 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 515 3
K. Brooks 63 515 3 48
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 385 4
T. Sermon 54 385 4 32
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 369 5
R. Stevenson 40 369 5 75
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
T. Pledger 8 62 0 16
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Mordecai 4 16 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Haselwood 1 8 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
I. McIver 61 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. McIver 1 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -11 1
C. Lamb 5 -11 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 983 13
C. Lamb 44 983 13 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 574 5
C. Rambo 27 574 5 74
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 231 1
J. Haselwood 15 231 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 205 0
N. Basquine 12 205 0 70
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 183 1
L. Morris 8 183 1 46
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 134 3
J. Hall 13 134 3 23
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 123 0
B. Willis 6 123 0 25
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 1
T. Wease 5 84 1 37
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 2
T. Bridges 7 82 2 33
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 1
T. Sermon 8 71 1 20
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 0
A. Miller 3 71 0 40
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
D. Stoops 6 67 0 17
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Jones 2 42 0 37
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
A. Stogner 3 34 0 19
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
K. Brooks 4 33 0 24
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
R. Stevenson 5 26 0 15
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 33/33
G. Brkic 10/10 0 33/33 63
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 2338 16 4 159
C. Brewer 177/263 2338 16 4
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 1 0 146.9
G. Bohanon 10/15 104 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 532 4
J. Lovett 85 532 4 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 461 4
J. Hasty 79 461 4 73
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 211 7
C. Brewer 95 211 7 26
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 194 2
G. Bohanon 20 194 2 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 163 2
T. Ebner 34 163 2 55
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Platt 4 19 1 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 1
J. Fleeks 4 16 1 8
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Sneed 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 675 8
D. Mims 44 675 8 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 612 3
T. Thornton 34 612 3 78
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 352 3
R. Sneed 31 352 3 38
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 221 1
J. Fleeks 16 221 1 64
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 182 1
C. Platt 16 182 1 50
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 156 0
J. Hasty 18 156 0 63
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 1
T. Ebner 13 128 1 27
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
J. Atkinson 5 55 0 16
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Lovett 4 27 0 13
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Sims 2 5 0 5
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 0-0 0 1
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Houston 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 35/35
J. Mayers 9/11 0 35/35 62
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
