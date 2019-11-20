Drive Chart
TCU
OKLA

TCU-Oklahoma Preview

  AP
  Nov 20, 2019

No. 9 Oklahoma and TCU both have struggled to find consistency this season.

For the Sooners, the problem has resulted in some really high moments, such as what they experienced in the second half of last week's 34-31 come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Baylor.

Lack of consistency also has led to blowing big leads against Kansas State and Iowa State, though they held on to beat the latter.

For the Horned Frogs, the consequences of inconsistency have been much more severe. Four of TCU's five losses have been by seven or fewer points.

Saturday, Oklahoma hosts TCU with plenty on the line, though the stakes are wildly different.

The Sooners' win at Baylor put Oklahoma back in first place in the Big 12 and kept OU alive for a chance at a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

"The momentum of winning a game like that is great, but it's not going to be enough to beat TCU. You have to go put it into action," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "The things we did well as a team, the mentality of the team, you want that to continue and grow. And then some of the things that we didn't do well and caused us to be in a hole in the first place, we're certainly going to have to do better. It's exciting, but we have to go do something with it."

The Horned Frogs need to win one of their final two games to become bowl eligible for the sixth consecutive season.

A big part of TCU's issues has come on offense, where they've struggled to finish drives.

Last week in a 33-31 win over Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs scored all six times they reached the red zone but only two of those were touchdowns.

"Cross it," TCU coach Gary Patterson said of what his team needs to do better in those situations. "You've got to make plays when you're down there; it's simple. There's no secret about it, most of the time down there you have to be able to run the football. That's the way most people do it."

The Sooners were without star receiver CeeDee Lamb against Baylor due to a "medical issue." On Monday, Riley said it wasn't clear whether Lamb would play against the Horned Frogs.

"It's not a definite 'no' but certainly not a definite 'yes' right now," Riley said.

After the win at Baylor, though, receiver Charleston Rambo said Lamb would play this week.

The Horned Frogs have been through some injuries themselves, especially on the offensive line.

Patterson said he expected Austin Myers, who has started two games at right guard before missing last week's win over Texas Tech, to return Saturday. Myers was forced into the starting lineup when Lucas Niang suffered a season-ending injury in October.

"It's all about finding guys that can play for 60 minutes," Patterson said. "With Lucas (Niang) being done for the season, it's just kind of been by committee."

--Field Level Media

1234T
TCU 5-5 -----
9 Oklahoma 9-1 -----
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, Oklahoma
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 1868 15 7 124.6
M. Duggan 159/282 1868 15 7
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54% 318 0 1 103.4
A. Delton 27/50 318 0 1
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 49 0 0 142.3
M. Collins 3/5 49 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 785 6
D. Anderson 136 785 6 77
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 488 6
S. Olonilua 115 488 6 35
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 440 5
M. Duggan 110 440 5 46
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 0
A. Delton 17 100 0 54
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 99 1
D. Barlow 22 99 1 14
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 73 0
J. Reagor 13 73 0 29
D. Foster 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 66 1
D. Foster 8 66 1 22
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 0
E. Demercado 18 65 0 20
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Davis 3 18 0 19
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Barber 2 13 0 8
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Hunt 3 12 0 12
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
M. Collins 2 9 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 545 5
J. Reagor 36 545 5 55
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 342 0
T. Barber 25 342 0 51
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 274 1
T. Hunt 17 274 1 49
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 189 5
P. Wells 16 189 5 29
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 151 0
J. Stephens Jr. 11 151 0 38
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 132 0
D. Davis 10 132 0 52
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 1
D. Thomas 8 121 1 30
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 111 1
S. Olonilua 21 111 1 19
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 0
T. Hights 8 108 0 47
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 103 0
D. Anderson 20 103 0 32
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 93 1
A. Lynn 10 93 1 25
B. Conwright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
B. Conwright 3 25 0 14
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
A. Davis 1 22 1 22
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Barlow 1 10 0 10
C. Ware 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Ware 2 9 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Washington 0-0 0 3
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Wallow 0-0 0 1
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gladney 0-0 0 1
L. Van Zandt 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Van Zandt 0-0 0 1
W. Harris 25 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Harris 0-0 0 1
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
T. Moehrig 0-0 0 4
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Gaines 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
21/22 34/34
J. Song 21/22 0 34/34 97
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/1
G. Kell 3/4 0 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 3039 28 5 209.1
J. Hurts 181/248 3039 28 5
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 207 2 0 153.8
T. Mordecai 16/26 207 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 73 1 0 192.9
S. Rattler 6/8 73 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 21 0 1 38.2
N. Basquine 1/2 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 983 15
J. Hurts 152 983 15 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 608 3
K. Brooks 81 608 3 48
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 392 5
R. Stevenson 46 392 5 75
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 385 4
T. Sermon 54 385 4 32
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
T. Pledger 8 62 0 16
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
M. Major 10 28 0 6
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Mordecai 4 16 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Rambo 2 15 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Haselwood 1 8 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
B. Willis 2 -1 0 0
I. McIver 61 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. McIver 1 -1 0 0
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -11 1
C. Lamb 5 -11 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 983 13
C. Lamb 44 983 13 71
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 624 5
C. Rambo 32 624 5 74
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 269 1
L. Morris 15 269 1 46
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 247 1
J. Haselwood 16 247 1 49
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 216 0
N. Basquine 14 216 0 70
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 134 3
J. Hall 13 134 3 23
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 125 1
B. Willis 7 125 1 25
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 118 0
A. Miller 6 118 0 40
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 115 2
T. Wease 7 115 2 37
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 2
T. Bridges 7 82 2 33
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
G. Calcaterra 5 79 0 24
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 71 1
T. Sermon 8 71 1 20
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
D. Stoops 6 67 0 17
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 55 0
K. Brooks 8 55 0 24
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
R. Stevenson 8 50 0 15
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
M. Jones 2 42 0 37
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 2
A. Stogner 5 42 2 19
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
J. Hurts 1 21 0 21
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 0-0 0 1
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Jones 0-0 0 1
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Radley-Hiles 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Bonitto 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/12 37/37
G. Brkic 12/12 0 37/37 73
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 23/23
C. Sutherland 2/4 0 23/23 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores